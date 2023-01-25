Upgrade Your Go-To Sweater Dress With These Stylish Options Starting at $27 at Amazon

It’s not a bold statement to say that sweater dresses are just a longer extension of your favorite winter wardrobe staple i.e. a hoodie or turtleneck. And while most sweater dresses you’re used to are chunky and oversized, they’re not as easy to dress up for evening attire or upscale social events. That’s where these elevated options come in.

Comfort and style generally play a big role when updating your winter wardrobe, but that statement rings especially true when shopping for items to wear come golden hour and beyond. So if you still want that cozy feeling without looking too casual on date night, at a work function, or just a night on the town, these pretty picks from Amazon are it. They’re more form fitting and have a structured appearance for an elegant look, and yet, prices on this list start at just $27.

Elevated Sweater Dresses on Amazon

Amazon

To buy: $47 (was $67); amazon.com.

This sweater dress from Anrabess is similar to the oversized options you’re used to, but it’s more fitted for a more dressier look. The relaxed sweater dress has a ribbed design, a mock turtleneck, and loose batwing sleeves. It pairs nicely with tall boots or with fleece-lined leggings, and comes in tons of colors—23 to be exact. Shoppers love how warm the dress is thanks to its thick material and swear it’s super soft and stretchy. It’s no wonder the dress has more than 3,000 five-star ratings.

Amazon

To buy: $39; amazon.com.

Another fun option that needs to be on your radar is this tunic sweater dress. It has a classic crew neckline and loose sleeves with an elastic design for a cute touch. This pick slightly cinches at the waist for a figure-flattering appearance perfect for brunches or drinks out with friends. You can shop it in 12 warm tones, including this dark green color.

Amazon

To buy: $41 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

For a really classy outfit, you have to check out this pretty turtleneck sweater dress that has both relaxed and form-fitting features that’s ideal for any dinner party you have coming up. We’re willing to bet it’s one of the most elegant sweater dresses around thanks to its easy-going sleeves, the belt tie waist, and the tapered skirt that also has a chic slit on the side. The knitted midi dress is on sale and has a coupon, delivering a double discount at Amazon.

There are so many more stylish sweater dress picks to discover—and we’ve got ‘em below. Scroll through the rest of our list to find the best Amazon has to offer at a great price.

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $56); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $48 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $45 (was $70); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $27 (was $58); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $45 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $41); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $49); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $46 (was $50); amazon.com.