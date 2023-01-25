Style Clothing Dresses & Skirts Upgrade Your Go-To Sweater Dress With These Stylish Options Starting at $27 at Amazon Shop midi options, wrap picks, and everything in between. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 25, 2023 05:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington It’s not a bold statement to say that sweater dresses are just a longer extension of your favorite winter wardrobe staple i.e. a hoodie or turtleneck. And while most sweater dresses you’re used to are chunky and oversized, they’re not as easy to dress up for evening attire or upscale social events. That’s where these elevated options come in. Comfort and style generally play a big role when updating your winter wardrobe, but that statement rings especially true when shopping for items to wear come golden hour and beyond. So if you still want that cozy feeling without looking too casual on date night, at a work function, or just a night on the town, these pretty picks from Amazon are it. They’re more form fitting and have a structured appearance for an elegant look, and yet, prices on this list start at just $27. The Popular Mock Turtleneck Sweater That ‘Feels Luxurious’ and Comes in 20+ Colors Is 59% Off at Amazon Elevated Sweater Dresses on Amazon Anrabess Turtleneck Knit Mini Sweater Dress, $47 (was $67) Merokeety V-Neck Cable Knit Midi Sweater Dress, $40 (was $56) Fixmatti V-Neck Wrap Knit Maxi Dress, $48 with coupon (was $50) Blencot Chunky Cable Knit Pullover Sweater, $45 (was $70) Anrabess Turtleneck Batwing-Sleeve Oversized Sweater Dress, $41 with coupon (was $50) Btfbm Crew Neck Mini Ribbed Knit Dress, $27 (was $58) Spadehill Cable Knit Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress, $30 Anrabess Long-Sleeve Ribbed Midi Sweater Dress, $45 (was $60) Lilima Ribbed Knit Swing Tunic Sweater Dress, $39 Merokeety Off-Shoulder Mini Sweater Dress with Belt, $38 with coupon (was $41) Amazon To buy: $47 (was $67); amazon.com. This sweater dress from Anrabess is similar to the oversized options you’re used to, but it’s more fitted for a more dressier look. The relaxed sweater dress has a ribbed design, a mock turtleneck, and loose batwing sleeves. It pairs nicely with tall boots or with fleece-lined leggings, and comes in tons of colors—23 to be exact. Shoppers love how warm the dress is thanks to its thick material and swear it’s super soft and stretchy. It’s no wonder the dress has more than 3,000 five-star ratings. Amazon To buy: $39; amazon.com. Another fun option that needs to be on your radar is this tunic sweater dress. It has a classic crew neckline and loose sleeves with an elastic design for a cute touch. This pick slightly cinches at the waist for a figure-flattering appearance perfect for brunches or drinks out with friends. You can shop it in 12 warm tones, including this dark green color. Amazon To buy: $41 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. For a really classy outfit, you have to check out this pretty turtleneck sweater dress that has both relaxed and form-fitting features that’s ideal for any dinner party you have coming up. We’re willing to bet it’s one of the most elegant sweater dresses around thanks to its easy-going sleeves, the belt tie waist, and the tapered skirt that also has a chic slit on the side. The knitted midi dress is on sale and has a coupon, delivering a double discount at Amazon. There are so many more stylish sweater dress picks to discover—and we’ve got ‘em below. Scroll through the rest of our list to find the best Amazon has to offer at a great price. Amazon To buy: $40 (was $56); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $48 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $45 (was $70); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $27 (was $58); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $30; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $45 (was $60); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $38 with coupon (was $41); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $39 (was $49); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $46 (was $50); amazon.com. More Must-Shop Deals These Self Care Tools Have Over 217,000 Five-Star Ratings Combined, and They’re Up to 56% Off at Amazon The Whisper-Quiet Humidifier Nearly 3,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With Is on Sale for $39 It’s Your Last Chance to Get These Outdoor Voices Best-Sellers, and They’re Up to 70% Off Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit