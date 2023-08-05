Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Under-$40 Coastal Decor for an Instant Beach House Feel

Forget the Cape—you have these elevated nautical finds.

Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on August 5, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Achieving that coastal home look helps if you’re living by the water—but it’s certainly not necessary if you have the right decor. Instead of uprooting your home for a house on the Cape, give your space a beachy summer uplift with stylish pieces that bring you back to the shore. And these pretty picks are all under $40. 

Creating a relaxed, yet elevated living room comes together with these coastal decor pieces hiding within the Fresh Summer Picks for Home section on Amazon. Some key details to look for are items with blue hues, sandy accents, rattan weaving, and even tropical scents. And all these product selects feature those on-trend designs, including cute pillows, serving trays, wall art, baskets, and more.  

Elevated Beachy Decor on Amazon

Boho Living Throw Pillows

Amazon Boho Living Throw Pillows with White Boho Pillow Covers,

Amazon

Whether you’re doing a total decor revamp or want just a sprinkle of beachy vibes, adding a throw pillow is a good way to start. This cute woven accent pillow is made with a cotton material and has an overlay of braided jute, giving it a nautical appearance. The case has a hidden zipper on the side to spot clean the exterior and the pillow comes in multiple colors and sizes, including this 12-inch by 20-inch pick.  

Mkono Macrame Magazine Storage Rack

Amazon Mkono Macrame Magazine Rack Boho Magazine Holder Storage

Amazon

Another fun decor piece to add to your living room is this macrame magazine rack that’s on sale right now. It has an intricately woven exterior with a light, wooden base that feels very Bohemian, making it beach house-worthy, too. The storage basket can hold magazines, books, records, what have you. And it comes in both small and medium sizes, so you can display it either on the floor or on a console table. 

La Jolie Muse Scented Candle

Amazon LA JOLIE MUSE Eucalyptus & Rosemary Scented

Amazon

Creating a coastal living experience doesn’t just appeal to the eyes… it also has much to do with the smell. And this La Jolie Muse candle checks the boxes for both. The aromatherapy candle is outfitted in this beautiful lidded jar that has a ribbed design and comes in pretty colors, like this sea blue option. This particular one gives off hints of eucalyptus and rosemary, is made with soy wax, and can burn for up to 80 hours. It’s also available in breezy linen, lavender lilac, and woody jasmine. 

Want to see what other beachy finds are under $40 on Amazon? Keep scrolling for even more stylish picks now. 

SzJias Artificial Faux Olive Branch Pack

Amazon SzJias Artificial Faux Olive Branch for Vases, Fake Olive Tree Branches

Amazon

Mudeela Adjustable Indoor Plant Stand

Amazon MUDEELA Adjustable Plant Stand Indoor, Bamboo Plant Stand

Amazon

Yiwen Seagrass Woven Serving Tray

Amazon Natural Seagrass Woven Basket Round Serving Tray

Amazon

InSimSea Framed Wall Art

Amazon InSimSea Framed Wall Art Decor Living Room

Amazon

Mdluu Twine Glass Jug

Amazon MDLUU Glass Jug with Twine

Amazon

StorageWorks Small Wicker Basket Pack

Amazon StorageWorks Small Wicker Baskets

Amazon

Sujun Matte Black Candle Holders Set

Amazon SUJUN Matte Black Candle Holders

Amazon

Honey-Can-Do Nesting Banana Leaf Baskets

Amazon Honey-Can-Do STO-02882 Nesting Banana Leaf Baskets

Amazon

Yankee Candle Studio Coconut Beach Candle 

Amazon Yankee Candle Studio Medium Candle, Coconut Beach, 10 oz

Amazon

The Ocean: The Ultimate Handbook of Nautical Knowledge Book

Amazon The Ocean: The Ultimate Handbook of Nautical Knowledge Hardcover

Amazon

Mkono Woven Storage Rope Basket

Amazon Mkono Woven Storage Basket Decorative Rope Basket Wooden Bead

Amazon

Creative Co-Op Boho Terracotta Footed Planter

Amazon Creative Co-Op Boho Terracotta Footed Planter with Organic Edge

Amazon
