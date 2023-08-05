Home Decorating Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Under-$40 Coastal Decor for an Instant Beach House Feel Forget the Cape—you have these elevated nautical finds. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 5, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Achieving that coastal home look helps if you’re living by the water—but it’s certainly not necessary if you have the right decor. Instead of uprooting your home for a house on the Cape, give your space a beachy summer uplift with stylish pieces that bring you back to the shore. And these pretty picks are all under $40. Creating a relaxed, yet elevated living room comes together with these coastal decor pieces hiding within the Fresh Summer Picks for Home section on Amazon. Some key details to look for are items with blue hues, sandy accents, rattan weaving, and even tropical scents. And all these product selects feature those on-trend designs, including cute pillows, serving trays, wall art, baskets, and more. Elevated Beachy Decor on Amazon Boho Living Throw Pillows, $24 SzJias Artificial Faux Olive Branch Pack, $20 Mkono Macrame Magazine Storage Rack, $32 (was $38) La Jolie Muse Scented Candle, $30 Mudeela Adjustable Indoor Plant Stand, $19 (was $30) Yiwen Seagrass Woven Serving Tray, $29 with coupon (was $30) InSimSea Framed Wall Art, $15 with coupon (was $16) Mdluu Twine Glass Jug, $23 StorageWorks Small Wicker Basket Pack, $21 (was $27) Sujun Matte Black Candle Holders Set, $16 The 60 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Store This Weekend—Up to 68% Off Boho Living Throw Pillows Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 Whether you’re doing a total decor revamp or want just a sprinkle of beachy vibes, adding a throw pillow is a good way to start. This cute woven accent pillow is made with a cotton material and has an overlay of braided jute, giving it a nautical appearance. The case has a hidden zipper on the side to spot clean the exterior and the pillow comes in multiple colors and sizes, including this 12-inch by 20-inch pick. Mkono Macrame Magazine Storage Rack Amazon Buy on Amazon $38 $32 Another fun decor piece to add to your living room is this macrame magazine rack that’s on sale right now. It has an intricately woven exterior with a light, wooden base that feels very Bohemian, making it beach house-worthy, too. The storage basket can hold magazines, books, records, what have you. And it comes in both small and medium sizes, so you can display it either on the floor or on a console table. La Jolie Muse Scented Candle Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 Creating a coastal living experience doesn’t just appeal to the eyes… it also has much to do with the smell. And this La Jolie Muse candle checks the boxes for both. The aromatherapy candle is outfitted in this beautiful lidded jar that has a ribbed design and comes in pretty colors, like this sea blue option. This particular one gives off hints of eucalyptus and rosemary, is made with soy wax, and can burn for up to 80 hours. It’s also available in breezy linen, lavender lilac, and woody jasmine. Want to see what other beachy finds are under $40 on Amazon? Keep scrolling for even more stylish picks now. SzJias Artificial Faux Olive Branch Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Mudeela Adjustable Indoor Plant Stand Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $19 Yiwen Seagrass Woven Serving Tray Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $29 InSimSea Framed Wall Art Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 $15 Mdluu Twine Glass Jug Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 StorageWorks Small Wicker Basket Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $21 Sujun Matte Black Candle Holders Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 Honey-Can-Do Nesting Banana Leaf Baskets Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $24 Yankee Candle Studio Coconut Beach Candle Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 The Ocean: The Ultimate Handbook of Nautical Knowledge Book Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $26 Mkono Woven Storage Rope Basket Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 Creative Co-Op Boho Terracotta Footed Planter Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $17 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The Best-Selling Floor Cleaner That ‘Picks Up an Amazing Amount of Dirt’ Is 40% Off Right Now These Popular Amazon Indoor String Lights Will Instantly Elevate Your Dorm Room Experience—and They’re All Under $20 Shoppers Call These Clever, Space-Saving Hangers ‘Magic’—and They’re Just $2 Apiece