Level-Up Your PJs With These Internet-Famous Satin Pajamas for Just $21 at Amazon

In case you missed it, it’s Sleep Awareness Week, which means it’s time to upgrade your sleep routine. One super simple way to do that? Replace your old pajamas. We found a comfy pajama set that’s actually cute—and it’s only $21 at Amazon with a coupon. Plus, the brand has an additional promotion available if you purchase more than one set: get five percent off when you buy two, eight percent off three, and 10 percent off five sets. And spoiler alert: There are 27 different colors, and you’ll want them all.

The silky polyester-spandex blend PJ set includes a camisole and shorts. The fabric is like satin; it’s lightweight, smooth, and slightly stretchy, thanks to the added spandex. Both the shorts and top have a loose fit that doesn’t feel restrictive, which is important so that you don’t wake up in the middle of the night needing to rearrange your pajamas. The V-neck tank’s straps are adjustable so you can get the perfect fit, and the shorts have a small slit on the side that allows for even more movement—ideal for people who toss and turn at night.

Amazon

To buy: $21 with coupon; amazon.com.

The satin shirt can even double as a real top when worn under a blazer or cardigan, and no one will think you’re actually wearing pj’s. According to one shopper, “The cami tops are so well made, you could wear [them] as a camisole under a jacket (or alone) with jeans.” It’s useful for layering under “comfy clothes and sweaters,” too.

Amazon

The pajamas have garnered more than 19,200 five-star ratings on Amazon, and we included the brand’s longer satin T-shirt and pants set in our list of the best silk pajamas of 2023, naming it a great affordable option for people who want silk-like pajamas on a budget. One reviewer even purchased seven different colors so they can have “one for every day of the week.” Shoppers also rave that the PJs are “literally the best thing ever created.”

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Sleep Awareness Week this year, do it with a new set of silky pajamas. Be sure to add the on-page coupon for an additional 10 percent off, and to score the additional promotion, buy a couple of sets for you and your friends (or keep them all for yourself—we won’t blame you).

