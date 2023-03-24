These ‘Hotel-Quality’ Pillows Feel Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud,’ According to Shoppers—and They’re $10 Apiece

No wonder they’re an Amazon best-seller.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

EIUE Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Pamela Jew

Sometimes the quality of your sleep comes down to your pillows, and an older set might not offer you the most comfort while you’re trying to rest. So, take the arrival of spring as your signal to reset your bed. There are an overwhelming amount of options to consider, but Amazon shoppers are removing some of the guesswork thanks to their high praise for this set of hotel-quality pillows that are priced at only $10 apiece right now. 

The Eiue Queen Size Hotel Collection Bed Pillows have 5,300 perfect ratings and hundreds five-star reviews, and they’ve climbed into one of the top spots in Amazon’s Bed Pillows category. The pillows have a cotton cover, and they’re each filled with 50 percent hollow fiber and 50 percent gel fiber to create down-alternative pillows that offer “supple softness and plum firmness” for back, side, or stomach sleepers, according to the brand. 

EIUE Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

“These pillows feel like sleeping on a cloud! These are not firm pillows—they are super comfortable and soft,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “These pillows are amazing,” said a shopper, adding that the pillows are “just like hotel quality, but softer and fluffier.” 

The brand notes that all pillows arrive vacuum-sealed, so be sure to open your pillows and allow 24 hours for them to fully fluff up before you try sleeping on them for the first time. And it’s also worth highlighting that the pillows are machine-washable, so you can plan to pop them into your washer and dry them on a low heat setting in order to use them longer. 

“The package was so small, I was surprised when they bloomed to the full size,” shared a reviewer. “They keep their form without being [overly] firm!” Another shopper purchased the pillows hoping they would help them to sleep better and confirmed, “I am sleeping the best I've ever slept.”

If you’re not sleeping well or you can’t remember when you last purchased new pillows, try the Eiue Hotel Collection queen size pillows while you can pick up a set of two for just $20.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter TOUT
I Tried The Best-Selling, TikTok-Viral e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter, and It Totally Lives Up to the Hype
Cultiver Sale Tout
Quick! This Summer-Ready Linen Bedding Is Up to 50% Off Thanks to a Rare Sale
Pair Eyewear TOUT
These Frames Are My Hack for Changing the Look of My Glasses Without Having to Spend a Ton of Money
Related Articles
Cooling Pillow Test
The 11 Best Cooling Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Sleep Awareness Amazon Deals
The 25 Best Amazon Deals Happening During Sleep Awareness Week 2023
Sleep Week Team Favorites Tout
From Sheets to Alarm Clocks, These Are the 8 Sleep Products Our Shopping Editors Love
Homemate Queen Mattress Topper Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This Mattress Topper Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud,’ and It Has a Double Discount
Coop Home Goods Tout
Over 14,000 Reviewers and Our Shopping Editors Say These Customizable Pillows Are the Key to Sleeping Soundly
Sleep Week PJ Roundup TOUT
This Sleep Awareness Week, We’re Eyeing These Cozy Pajamas to Get the Best Snooze Yet
Tempur-Pedic Pillow Deals at Amazon
Hang on, Tons of Tempur-Pedic Pillows Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Best Down Alternative Comforters, Tested and Reviewed
The 6 Best Down Alternative Comforters of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Subrtex 3 Inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Bed Mattress TOUT
Cool Down Your Bed With This On-Sale Gel-Infused Mattress Topper From Amazon
Best Pillows for Side Sleepers of 2023
The 8 Best Pillows for Side Sleepers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Pillows, Tested and Reviewed
The 10 Best Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Down Comforters of 2023
The 5 Best Down Comforters of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Person sleeping on the Ikea Gulkavle pillow
The 8 Best Down Pillows of 2023, According to Our Tests
PharMeDoc CeeCee Pillow
The 12 Best Body Pillows of 2023
A set of one of the best linen sheets on a bed with a Real Simple Selects badge.
The 10 Best Linen Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Bed made with sateen sheets with two other sets of sheets folded on top
The 12 Best Sateen Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed