These ‘Hotel-Quality’ Pillows Feel Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud,’ According to Shoppers—and They’re $10 Apiece

Sometimes the quality of your sleep comes down to your pillows, and an older set might not offer you the most comfort while you’re trying to rest. So, take the arrival of spring as your signal to reset your bed. There are an overwhelming amount of options to consider, but Amazon shoppers are removing some of the guesswork thanks to their high praise for this set of hotel-quality pillows that are priced at only $10 apiece right now.

The Eiue Queen Size Hotel Collection Bed Pillows have 5,300 perfect ratings and hundreds five-star reviews, and they’ve climbed into one of the top spots in Amazon’s Bed Pillows category. The pillows have a cotton cover, and they’re each filled with 50 percent hollow fiber and 50 percent gel fiber to create down-alternative pillows that offer “supple softness and plum firmness” for back, side, or stomach sleepers, according to the brand.

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

“These pillows feel like sleeping on a cloud! These are not firm pillows—they are super comfortable and soft,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “These pillows are amazing,” said a shopper, adding that the pillows are “just like hotel quality, but softer and fluffier.”

The brand notes that all pillows arrive vacuum-sealed, so be sure to open your pillows and allow 24 hours for them to fully fluff up before you try sleeping on them for the first time. And it’s also worth highlighting that the pillows are machine-washable, so you can plan to pop them into your washer and dry them on a low heat setting in order to use them longer.

“The package was so small, I was surprised when they bloomed to the full size,” shared a reviewer. “They keep their form without being [overly] firm!” Another shopper purchased the pillows hoping they would help them to sleep better and confirmed, “I am sleeping the best I've ever slept.”

If you’re not sleeping well or you can’t remember when you last purchased new pillows, try the Eiue Hotel Collection queen size pillows while you can pick up a set of two for just $20.