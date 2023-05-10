I Just Moved Into a New Apartment—Here’s Everything I Bought to Get My Space in Order

These clever items are an organizing must.

By
Lily Gray
Lily Gray headshot
Lily Gray
Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on May 10, 2023 07:00PM EDT

Editor's Moving Shopping List Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

I just moved into a new apartment two weeks ago, and while moving is always stressful and exhausting, as a home shopping editor, I think it’s equally fun to outfit a new space. The first few days of moving require, what else, a shopping list of necessities to fit your belongings into this new home. Think: organizers, cleaning supplies, household essentials, and small decor items. The big stuff (like accent tables or area rugs) can always come later. 

The checklist quickly builds up once you walk through your new home, noticing the spots where you have more to store and where you’ll need to get creative in spaces like tight closets or shallow drawers. I, for one, had to get all new drawer organizers because the previous ones were too large, but I had more vertical closet space for large storage bins for off-season clothing. And with an additional bathroom came the need for more organizers and trash cans. The list kept getting longer. 

Without further ado, here’s everything I got for my new apartment within two weeks of moving. Pst, keep scrolling to see what’s still on my shopping list—moving is a work in progress! And did I mention the prices start at $2?

Editor's Moving Shopping List:

  • Iris 72-Quart Plastic Storage Bins Pack of Four, $75; amazon.com
  • Faridabio Silverware Expandable Drawer Organizer, $18 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com
  • Max Houser Three-Shelf Hanging Organizer, $12 with coupon (was $13); amazon.com
  • Threshold Performance Bath Towel, $9; target.com
  • Brightroom Three-Drawer Wide Tower, $30; target.com
  • Songmics Dual Compartment Trash Can, $119 (was $140); amazon.com
  • Brightroom Two-Pack Large Storage Trays, $2; target.com
  • Room Essentials Indoor/Outdoor Self-Watering Planter, $8; target.com
  • Command Large Utility Hooks, $10 (was $11); amazon.com
  • Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Floor Cleaning Kit; $30; walmart.com
  • YouCopia SinkSuite Under Sink Caddy, $30; amazon.com
  • Paddywax Petite Collection Wild Fig Reed Diffuser, $20; amazon.com
  • Brightroom 5-Liter Trash Can, $15; target.com
  • Threshold Two-Pack Striped Kitchen Towels, $6; target.com

Organizing a new closet is a daunting task, and while my closet is smaller than the old one, it’s a lot deeper. I immediately went to purchase a set of large storage bins so I could stow my off-season clothes and towels—saving precious hanging and floor space. I grabbed a set similar to this Amazon best-seller that features see-through bins and snap-closure lids. Now I just need a small step stool to reach them. 

IRIS USA 72 Qt. Plastic Storage Container Bin with Secure Lid and Latching Buckles

Amazon

To buy: $75; amazon.com.

Small apartment kitchens require smart organization solutions to maximize limited space—that’s exactly what this expandable utensil organizer did for my tight silverware drawer. The double-row angled compartments utilize vertical space rather than horizontal, while the extended side panel allows extra space for my kitchen shears, wine bottle openers, and measuring spoons. There’s even a small top section that I use to hold wine stoppers, rubber bands, and chip clips. 

Faridabio Silverware Organizer Storage Tray

Amazon

To buy: $18 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com.

Another closet life-saver was this three-shelf hanging organizer that houses my leggings, sports bras, and T-shirts. It’s sturdy and holds much more than I expected. Plus, it comes with two mesh pockets on the side to store my hats and belt bag. 

MAX Houser 3-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer, Hanging Sweater Organizer,

Amazon

To buy: $12 with coupon (was $13); amazon.com.

It was high time to replace my bath towels, so moving was my sign to finally get a new set. Bath towels are notoriously expensive, but this cotton-blend towel is soft, absorbent, and affordable. I also got a new set of hand towels to match. And you can choose from 27 colors. 

Performance Bath Towel - Thresholdâ¢

Target

To buy: $9; target.com.

I received this as a free sample from Songmics, and it has completely changed my kitchen. The dual compartment trash can allows you to separate your trash and recycling in one place. Each section has a step pedal and soft lid closure, so I can throw away kitchen scraps and take out the trash without wrestling with the lid. It even comes in six colors to match your kitchen. 

Songmics 2x8 Gallon Garbage Can for Kitchen with 2 Compartments, Silver and Black

Amazon

To buy: $119 (was $140); amazon.com.

Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my post-move shopping list. Items include self-watering planters, clever under-sink cleaning organizers, Command hooks (a moving must), and a fresh-smelling reed diffuser. I was even lucky enough to test out a free sample of Swiffer’s newest PowerMop—spoiler: It was a mopping marvel that swept up stuck-on mud from moving in the rain in minutes. 

3 Drawer Wide Tower Light Gray - Brightroomâ¢

Target

To buy: $30; target.com.

2pk Large Storage Trays - Brightroom

Target

To buy: $2; target.com.

Indoor/Outdoor Self-Watering Planter - Room Essentialsâ¢

Target

To buy: $8; target.com.

Command Large Utility Hooks

Amazon

To buy: $10 (was $11); amazon.com.

Swiffer Power Mop Multi-Surface Mop Kit for Floor Cleaning, Fresh Scent

Walmart

To buy: $30; walmart.com.

YouCopia SinkSuite Under Sink Cleaning Caddy,

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Paddywax Petite Collection Reed Diffuser, 1.5-Ounce, Sky Blue-Wild Fig

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

5L Round Step Trash Can - Brightroomâ¢

Target

To buy: $15; target.com.

2pk Cotton Striped Terry Kitchen Towels - Thresholdâ¢

Target

To buy: $6; target.com.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

More on the List:

My shopping list is far from checked off after moving, so take a look at the items that are still on my wishlist. At the top is iRobot Roomba’s 694 robot vacuum that will remove pet hair on its own, so I can achieve clean floors on a daily basis without lifting a finger. There’s quite a few opportunities for rugs and lighting, too, so I’ve got my eyes on this machine-washable option from Ruggable and this mid-century modern floor lamp from Amazon. 

  • iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $180 (was $275); amazon.com.
  • Utopia Home Folding Step Stool, $11 (was $12); amazon.com.
  • Ruggable Heathered Solid Dove Rug, $219; ruggable.com.
  • West Elm Profile Media Console, $450 (was $500); westelm.com.
  • Brightech Mid-Century Modern Floor Lamp, $76 with coupon (was $110); amazon.com.
  • Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender, $70 (was $100); amazon.com.
  • Urban Outfitters Lyra Table Lamp, $99; urbanoutfitters.com.
