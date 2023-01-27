Decorative Ice Molds Improve Everything I Drink—Here Are 8 to Start Your Collection, All Under $15

This New Year, I did a “damp January,” meaning that I had on average one beer or cocktail per week. I’ve actually done a dry year before and loved it, but now I'm looking to reintroduce some of the benefits of sobriety without actually giving up my ability to have a glass of wine while out with friends.

My difficulty in the task, rather than enjoying the alcohol, is that I am a beverage gal. You can tell where I am in my day by my beverage rotation—coffee in the morning, Diet Coke in the afternoon, cocktail or mocktail at night. On the days I have all three splayed out on my desk at once, pray for me. Needless to say, I often crave something either carbonated and/or indulgent as my version of a small treat for myself, and the ritual is tied in with ushering in new stages of the day. I need a nightcap, if you will. Over time, I’ve figured out how to make the process feel special, even if it’s just a glass of water: plop in a decorative ice cube.

The concept is simple enough, and generally only costs a few bucks to start. Nowadays, dozens of brands have artistic, easy-to-use ice molds ideal for holidays or everyday use. For me, I love anything that elevates a daily ritual, so I’ve taken to rotating between a few favorite ice cube trays depending on the drink. As an added bonus, the large surface area of most ornamental ice cubes actually keeps the ice from melting quickly—they cool the drink more slowly, so your beverage is chilly for longer without getting watery. (Has anyone else seen that girl on TikTok who has a ton of ice cube variations in her fridge? I’m not quite at that level, but I’d like to be).

Whether you’ve decided to continue some of your Dry January mocktail habits or simply want to motivate yourself to drink more water, shop some of the ice cube molds I’m adding to my cart below.

Shop These 8 Decorative Ice Cube Molds and Trays From Amazon

LeeYean 160-Piece Mini Ice Cube Molds Set of Two



Start simple with the nugget ice cube mold option that will give you dozens of cubes at once, like this 160-piece mini ice cube mold. The small size means the ice is extra-crushable, a favorite sensation of many. Sheer volume means you can also chill your drink much more quickly than using a standard size or extra-large cube. The trays are stackable, so you won’t have to worry about freezer size either.

Bakerpan Silicone Chocolate Heart Mold

With Valentine’s Day coming up, heart-shaped ice cubes are a must. The Bakerpan Silicone Chocolate Mold comes in a set of two, each with 15 food-grade silicone cavities—more to love. While I prefer popping it in the freezer and jazzing up my iced tea, the mold is also oven- and microwave-safe. So if your third-grader just let you know, “oh yeah, I have to pass out Valentines for 40 people at school tomorrow” at 6 p.m. on a Tuesday night, you can whip up some easy-peasy brownies or treats in these molds.

Shaped 3D Large Skull Ice Mold Tray

I come from a city that hosts a pirate-themed festival every January, so my family is always stocking up on skull-themed decorations and novelty items. Needless to say, Halloween is our jam. Whether you’re already envisioning next October’s spooky soirée or just frankly love the aesthetic, these on-sale three-dimensional skull shaped molds are a party pleaser. Because of the heft of each (head?) cube, this mold is also ideal for the whiskey drinker hoping not to water down his vintage.

KooMall 3D Rose Ice Molds

The rose-shaped ice molds are my favorite. I love the symmetry of plopping a rose into my summertime rosé during porch hangs when the temperatures rise. It’s such a little thing, but when the ice does begin to melt (ideally as the sunset’s starting to glow over the horizon), the reflections of the light in each petal stuns me as absolutely gorgeous and so romantic. Similar to others on this list, its food-grade silicone construction ensures you can bake with it or even make soap and candles—sky’s the limit!

TrueZoo Quack the Duck Ice Cube Tray

Have a little one in the home? Win them over with the rubber duck shape of the TrueZoo Quack the Duck Ice Cube Tray. Put the ice cube in the “pond” of their drink and watch the giggles ensue. Busy moms, you’ll appreciate the brief reprieve and entertainment of the minutes it takes for the ice cube to melt.

TrueZoo U Ice of A Silicone Ice Cube Tray

Get patriotic all year round with this TrueZoo U Ice of A Silicone Ice Cube Tray, a United States-map shaped mold. You can pop out each continental state (with the exception of smaller New England ones, sorry), and freeze a whopping 38 ice cubes at once. A warning: The tray may induce earworms of that cheerful Fifty Nifty United States tune, and you might be forced to bring it to each Fourth of July potluck until the end of time.

Black Duck Set of Three Holiday Silicone Molds

While we’re thinking of holidays, this handy three-pack of silicone ice cube trays contains gingerbread men, snowflakes, candy canes, and Christmas trees. I personally love popping a little ice into a steaming hot chocolate so I don’t burn my tongue, and the snowflake shape is just begging to be included in that process all winter long.

Alladinbox Large Silicone Ice Bucket

Indecisive? Try this two-in-one ice bucket and tray. You can use it as an ice bucket, obviously, to keep your bottles chilly. Picnic, anyone? But it’s also a helpful ice mold. To create the ice, you fill the water between the bucket and the wall, and squeeze the sides to release the circular ice pieces once frozen.

