I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and These Spring Fashion Deals Are on My Radar—Up to 55% Off

Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington After a long winter of wearing purely puffer jackets, leggings, and sweaters, I am absolutely ready to get out my warm-weather clothes. And because I basically live on Amazon, I’m always seeing the newest trends and the best deals online, which is why I can’t help but do some shopping for myself. And the items in my cart? They’re up to 55 percent off. I already have an idea of what my spring wardrobe is lacking, but I also like to see what other shoppers are buying. That’s where this Customers’ Most-Loved section comes in. The hub’s fashion finds have thousands of five-star ratings from people who are obsessed with these clothes and accessories. But because I only buy things on sale, you know I had to search for the discounts—and I found picks from Michael Kors, Levi’s, Bali, and more starting at $18. This bargain hunter did not come to play. Editor-Loved Spring Clothes Weekend Deals PrettyGarden Lantern Sleeve Tie Waist Cocktail Dress, $36 with coupon (was $43) Michael Kors Jet Set Large East/West Crossbody, $67 (was $72) Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Nova Sneaker, $50 (was $80) Levi's Original Trucker Jacket, $63 (was $90) Anrabess Floral Maxi Dress, $41 with coupon (was $60) FancyInn Two-Piece Crop Jumpsuit, $30 (was $40) Aphoraeny Straw Beach Bag, $18 (was $20) Merokeety Oversized Batwing Sleeve Lounge Set, $40 with coupon (was $50) Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra, $22 (was $48) PrettyGarden Floral Ruffle Midi Dress, $42 (was $49) Amazon Is Having a Massive Fashion Sale on Clothes and Accessories From Uggs, Levi’s, and More Up to 59% Off I will always and forever be a dress girly. Growing up in South Florida, it’s been a go-to of mine to look put-together and feel comfortable with minimal effort—and these Amazon finds are perfect for that. For a transitional weather piece, I’m thinking of this PrettyGarden tie-waist dress. It has long sleeves to keep me warm and a stylish fabric tie around the waist that’ll show off my figure nicely. It also comes in 25 colors, so lots to choose from! Amazon To buy: $36 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com. And because I have a few upcoming trips, not to mention a destination wedding, I’m seriously considering this flowy maxi dress. It looks so elegant with its half sleeves, bow details, and pretty floral pattern. I also really like that this has a lining underneath, which isn’t as common as you’d think for dresses this affordable. It’s just $41 now thanks to its on-sale price plus a hidden coupon. Amazon To buy: $41 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com. Now that I’m tossing my boots to the back of my closet, I just might add these slip-on sneakers to the mix. The pair is from Dr. Scholl’s, so you know it’s comfy. These shoes have a cushioned insole and a padded collar on the back to prevent chafing on the heel. I’m also totally into this black snake-skin looking design that makes it look chic. Amazon To buy: $50 (was $80); amazon.com. While I love spring clothes in general, I’m also looking for items I can wear underneath. That’s where this wireless bra comes in. The Bali bra is beloved by more than 29,400 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating, and for good reason. It has wide shoulder straps, full-support cups, and is even designed with moisture-wicking fabric, so sweating won’t be an issue. Amazon To buy: $22 (was $48); amazon.com. Want to see what else I have in my cart so far? Browse the rest of my list below. And for what other shoppers are buying, head over to Amazon’s Most-Loved section for a peek. Amazon To buy: $67 (was $72); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $63 (was $90); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $30 (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $18 (was $20); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $40 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $42 (was $49); amazon.com.