10 Products That Will Help You Tackle Your New Year’s Resolutions—From Drinking More Water to Sleeping Better

New year, new me. Cliché, and yet we return time and time again to the vow: This year, we will be better versions of ourselves. Whether it’s nixing a bad habit or creating new routines, there are many ways we promise that 2023 will be the year that we thrive. Little by little, these changes are possible.

Is your resolution to get a certain number of steps during your day? To simply move more, or to honor your body with extra rest? To read more? To actually drink water instead of coffee?

I’ve rounded up 10 products that will assist with a few go-to resolutions centered around long-term wellness—that will hopefully make them stick beyond February 1. Read on for my recommendations.

The 10 Best Products to Help You Maintain Your New Year’s Resolution:

Get Organized: Mumi Packing Bundle, $80; amazon.com.

Purge Clutter: For Days Take Back Bag, $20; fordays.com.

Read More: Kindle Paperwhite 8GB, $140; amazon.com.

Drink More Water: Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle, $38 (was $45); amazon.com.

Drink Less Coffee: Chefman 1.8-Liter Digital Electric Kettle, $70; amazon.com.

Listen to More Podcasts: Beats Powerbeats Pro Wire, $150 (was $250); amazon.com.

Sleep Better: Coop Original Pillow, $72; coophomegoods.com.

Move Your Body: Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $183 (was $300); amazon.com.

Connect with Friends: We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game, $18 (was $25); amazon.com.

Cook at Home: Calphalon Performance French Door Air Fry Oven, $255 (was $350); amazon.com.

Amazon

Mumi Organizers

My favorite way to organize my life is just to sort into smaller and smaller categories. These delightful organizer packs from Mumi come in multiple sizes that each nest within each other, and the toiletry packs are lined with plastic which makes them perfect for toting liquids around for travel—or simply tackling that bathroom cabinet that’s given you endless trouble.

To buy: $80; amazon.com.

For Days

For Days Take Back Bag

As a professional product reviewer, I’m so conscious of how easily clutter piles up in my house and closet. The easiest way to be organized is definitely to just have less stuff. In looking through the best donation options, I stumbled upon the Take Back Bag. You fill it with old clothes, ship it back, and the brand itself will do all the hard work of sorting and recycling your items. Upon the bag’s return, you’ll receive a $20 credit to shop from their collection of comfy, recycled clothing—if you’re looking to fill that closet right back up.

To buy: $20; fordays.com.

Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite 8G

I read a lot more when I have an e-reader on me, largely because it’s light, portable, and you have hundreds of books at your fingertips. (My hack: Check out multiple eBooks from your local library.) While you can technically do the same on your phone, the paperlike ink display will reduce eye strain and build your habit over time. It’s small enough to slip into a purse, work bag, or even coat pocket (yes, I have tested this) so you can read in lines, on your commute, or wherever else you would normally scroll to pass the time.

To buy: $140; amazon.com.

Amazon

Hydro Flask

I drink so much more water when I have my Hydro Flask on me, a habit leftover from my camp counselor days, and it’s wild how good it makes me feel. Every time I’m consistent about my water consumption, I wow myself with how much better I sleep, how much more energized I feel, and generally shame myself for not sticking with the habit for longer. What I love most about the Hydro Flask is how long it keeps my beverage cold—so I reach for my bottle throughout the day on autopilot. The Hydro Flask also comes in an array of fun colors.

To buy: $38 (was $45); amazon.com.

Amazon

Chefman 1.8-Liter Digital Electric Kettle

Coffee has started to give me the jitters, so I’ve become one of many drinkers who vow to drink less. So, 2023 finds me trying to become more of a tea person. Often, I just need the ritual of a hot beverage. What I love most about this Chefman electric kettle is that you can pick from seven presets so that your water boils to the ideal temperature for multiple types of tea—so you know you’re getting the right brew whether you opt for chai or green, allowing you to experiment with different blends with the same one-touch ease as other kettles.

To buy: $70; amazon.com.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Podcasts can be funny or knowledgeable or deep-dive into the latest debate—whatever your preference. If you’re more of a listener than a reader, or just want to start tuning into the podcasts your friends are always telling you about, audio content is having a golden age after all. If you’ve vowed to listen more while commuting, walking, or doing chores, you’ll want a stellar pair of headphones. Get these sweat-resistant Beats Powerbeats Pro while they’re 40 percent off.

To buy: $150 (was $150); amazon.com.

Coop

Coop Original Pillow



My firm belief is that a good sleep will do more for my well-being than just about any habit on this list. This divinely plush pillow won me over last year (I’m a notoriously picky sleeper) and I now take it with me any time I spend the night elsewhere. The Original Pillow has medium firm cross-cut memory foam and microfiber fill, and it’s made a huge difference in my sleep duration and quality. I sink into it luxuriously, but still feel supported.

To buy: $72; coophomegoods.com.

Amazon

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch

The best way to improve a habit? Tracking it. Using a fitness tracker regularly has been the best thing I’ve done for maintaining good habits. Keeping a “chain” of completed days keeps me accountable, and watching the steps add up goes a long way in motivating me to hit the pavement when I just don’t feel like fulfilling my personal mileage goals. Act now while this sleek fitness tracker is 39 percent off.

To buy: $183 (was $300); amazon.com.

We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game

This simple card game was crafted to boost connections. Cards range from the casual questions to deeper insights, and the structure yields itself well to thoughtful conversations. I actually used this deck when I first moved into a home with roommates I’d never met before, and it was the perfect icebreaker. If you’re shy like I am, but also hope to be more social this year, bringing this little card deck with you to a function can make a big difference in creating an easy way to get to know people—without the awkward small talk.

To buy: $18 (was $25); amazon.com.

Calphalon Performance French Door Air Fry Oven

Home cooking often ends up last on my priority list. I default to takeout or less nutritious boxed meals more often than I’d like to admit, unwilling to devote the time or energy to crafting substantial portions for myself—despite knowing that many only take five or ten minutes! Having a multipurpose air fryer and countertop oven can go a long way in inspiring me to make solid proteins and vegetables for myself; just dump it in the oven, pick a mode, and you’re golden. This version was sturdy enough to cook my family’s Christmas dinner when our oven died (true story), but it’s easy enough to use that it motivates me to whip up something from a cookbook.

To buy: $255 (was $350); amazon.com.