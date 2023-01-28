From Moisturizers to Vacuums, These Are the 10 Products Our Shopping Editors Loved Most in January

Even though winter officially arrives in December, the holidays make the month feel so festive that it’s next to impossible to focus on the chilly temperatures and new season that’s in front of us. But January allows winter to make itself known. And if you’re someone who much prefers spending time outside in the sun, it can feel like a rude awakening. But the best way to make it through these next few weeks and (dare we say) enjoy them is to find products that make you feel cozy, happy, and warm. Because it’s our job as shopping editors and writers to curate the best finds, we definitely have things to share with you.

As we’ve shared before, our team is located throughout the country. Some of us experience long winters, while others in the South are treated to a few chilly days followed by an early spring. We live in cities and suburbs, and one of us even traded New York City’s hustle for the beauty, tranquility, and seriously great skiing unique to the West. Thanks to the areas in which we live and the winters we’re experiencing, we’re excited about a complete variety of products.

One of our biggest areas of overlap is uncovering new ways to combat dry skin. So far, one editor has discovered a Cerave cleanser that she says moisturizes and has the added benefit of completely removing makeup, while an editorial director found a standout cream thanks to a recommendation from her dermatologist.

When we’re not trying to soothe dry skin, we’re battling the elements. If you are too and you happen to wear glasses, one writer suggests scooping up these anti-fog cloths, which help to keep her lenses completely clear. Our Commerce Senior Vice President has fallen in love with this stylish bench, which she says is the perfect spot for her family to sit while putting on winter boots—and you won’t want to miss these cute and warm long sleeve T-shirts.

We’re detailing even more of our favorite January purchases below, and you won’t want to miss them if you’re also trying to embrace the winter, cold and all. So, get ready to shop our finds, starting at $10.

CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser & Makeup Remover

“I have dry skin no matter the season, but it’s especially tight during the winter. On top of that, I have to be careful about what I use on my face because I break out easily. This combination of sensitivities means I’m always on the hunt for a new cleanser, but not anymore. I picked this one up at Target and have been loving the soothing, hydrating formula that’s packed with hyaluronic acid and amino acids to keep my skin moisturized and happy, plus, it’s non-comedogenic, so breakouts have been few and far between. And as an added bonus, it’s been fantastic at completely removing makeup.” —Ariel Scotti, Partnerships Editor & Strategist

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

“My lips tend to get chapped easily, especially in winter—between the cold, blustery air outside and the dry air from the heating I have no control over in my NYC apartment, it’s a struggle, and lip balm often doesn’t do enough to help. To combat it, I decided to try Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask, and now I’m obsessed. I put it on at night for extra hydration, and I know I’ll wake up with soothed, softer lips. The yummy berry scent certainly doesn’t hurt, either. It’s now the one beauty product I always keep out on my nightstand!” —Brittney Morgan, Associate Editorial Director, Commerce

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Face Cream

“I also struggle with dry skin, and it reaches its peak during the winter. I long ago discovered that Aveeno moisturizes my skin the best, but I had yet to try the brand’s moisturizer. When my last bottle from a different brand ran out, I finally decided to make the switch—and I’m so happy I did. The Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Face Cream is fragrance-free, which is a must for me for any face products. I’ve found that it’s lightweight, and it never makes my face feel oily or cause it to break out. I’ve been using this product for weeks, and I actually look forward to putting it on every morning. I highly recommend it!” —Carly Totten, Senior Commerce Writer



Opalhouse Lumarco Natural Woven Bench

“Putting on winter boots has been a struggle for my family this January. I just purchased this bench, which makes it easier for us to get our boots on each morning. The design is so intricate, and it looks much more expensive than it really is.” —Dwyer Frame, Senior Vice President, Commerce

ThisWorx Car Vacuum

“Where I live, this winter has been very rainy. No matter how careful I am, I always seem to end up picking up dirt and mud on my shoes, and stepping inside my car while it’s raining has taken a toll on my car’s carpeted flooring. Tired of tracking dirt everywhere, I decided to purchase the ThisWorx Vacuum Cleaner from Amazon. The small car vacuum has been a game-changer for the state of my vehicle as I can quickly run it over any dirt my shoes track in and it’s gone. I keep the vacuum in its storage bag in the trunk for easy access.” —Gabriela Izquierdo, Commerce Writer

LifeProof FRE Waterproof iPhone Case

“I received an Amazon gift card from my godfather for Christmas, and thought long and hard about how I wanted to use it. I prefer practical gifts—something I’ll use everyday or close to—and I had a running list of items I’d like to buy for my winter-long trip out West. First on the list? A LifeProof FRE phone case. I love taking photos and videos in the mountains, but endlessly worry about smothering (and destroying) my phone in the snow. Having this drop-proof, waterproof, blizzard-proof protection on my device has done a lot for my peace of mind, and makes me even more excited to venture out into the elements every afternoon. Thank you, Uncle Mark!” —Grace Smith, Commerce Writer

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Moisturizer

“My usually oily skin has been extra dry this winter, and my dermatologist suggested that I try First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream. The intense moisturizer worked right away, soothing and hydrating my dry, irritated sensitive skin. After one use, my skin looked and felt better, and after a week of everyday use, it was healthy and glowy again. It’s been a game-changer for treating my dry, cracked hands, too.” —Jessica Matter, Amazon Editorial Director



Keomud Crop Puffer Vest

“This cropped puffer vest is the perfect length, and it even has a drawstring waist to cinch it to keep out cold air. I love wearing this on milder days in the fall and winter with a sweatshirt under it, but it would be a great layering piece, too. I have the white, but there are 13 other colors to choose from.” —Lauren Taylor, Commerce Writer

A New Day Long Sleeve Ribbed T-Shirt

“I buy a new set of basic long-sleeve tops almost every winter. They’re easy layering pieces I can wear underneath hoodies, cardigans, and crewnecks—I even wear them underneath thermal base layers for skiing or long walks in the winter. This long-sleeve top from Target has an elevated ribbed fabric that’s soft and stretchy, so I can wear it confidently on its own. I have it in white and black, but you can shop it in 14 colors.” —Lily Gray, Associate Commerce Editor

Easy View+ Anti-Fog Microfiber Cloth

“I wear my eyeglasses most days, and the winter weather has not been kind to them. They immediately fog up once I step foot outside or if I'm wearing a face mask while doing my shopping. I finally had enough and purchased these anti-fog cloths. My only regret was not getting them sooner. I can finally see clearly without having to wipe my glasses every few minutes when I'm out. I make sure to keep one in my purse at all times.” —Wendy Vazquez, Commerce Writer

