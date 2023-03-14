Home Decorating Bedroom Decorating I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and I Can’t Sleep Without These Nightstand Must-Haves—Starting at $7 Some of these sleep items are in my cart, too. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 14, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Correct me if I’m wrong, but going to bed and actually sleeping are two very different things. And the latter doesn’t always come as easy. I’ve always prioritized sleep, however, there are nights I end up tossing and turning for hours on end. It’s why I’ve invested in a few products that live on my nightstand—all designed to help you relax and eventually drift off sleep. And the entire list starts at just $7. Creating a sleep routine is important because it ensures that your circadian rhythm is in sync. Basically, if you start winding down at a certain time every day, your body will automatically know bedtime is approaching. That’s why I’ve compiled a collection of sleep products that set the tone for the evening and help start the relaxation process. Of course, there are several items I use nightly while I’m asleep as well as products I’m shopping, too. I’ve Been Sleeping on This Buttery-Soft Bed Sheet Set for Years, and It's Finally on Sale at Amazon Think: aromatherapy lotions, pillow mists, and candles as well as journals, books, sleep sound machines, and eye masks. You’ll also recognize some of the brands on this list too, including finds from Gravity Blanket, Hatch, Olly, Bath & Body Works, and more. Since everything here is on Amazon, you’ll be experiencing sound sleep very, very soon. Editor-Loved Nightstand Sleep Items Homesick Scented Candle, $33 (was $38) Gravity Blanket Weighted Sleep Mask, $32 Loop Quiet Ear Plugs, $25 Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal, $23 (was $30) Muse Apothecary Pillow Ritual Mist, $10 Hatch Restore Sound Machine Alarm Clock, $130 Luzdiosa Candle Warmer Lamp, $55 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling, $7 (was $11) Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Body Lotion, $23 (was $27) Ziljj Bedside Water Carafe Set, $13 Lavender, mint, eucalyptus, chamomile—these are the scents dreams are made of. It’s why I make sure to have my fill of aromatherapy nightly. And as wide of a scent range those are, the list of products that let me soak in the smell is vast. One favorite? This eucalyptus and spearmint body lotion from Bath & Body Works. I’ve used it for years and love how calming the scent is, so I lather up on my hands and beyond. By the way, I also keep this at my work desk to combat stressful moments. And because I’m also a big fan of lavender, the flower and the smell, I’m seriously considering this soy candle from Homesick. It has notes of lavender and green tea, and has a stylish glass container that acts like decor when not in use. Amazon To buy: $33 (was $38); amazon.com. Another big part of the winding down process for me includes Hatch’s Restore sound machine alarm clock. I do not go to sleep without it, nor would I ever want to. It allows me to listen to relaxing nature sounds that are extremely realistic and lets me adjust the light brightness and color, giving me a totally customizable experience. I even have a sleep routine that consists of the ocean with a blue light for my winding down time and then a rainforest storm for bed. Oh, and my morning alarm is a gradual sunrise with birds chirping come 7:15 a.m. Amazon To buy: $130; amazon.com. Chances are you’ve heard TV and cell phone screens aren’t great for sleeping on account of all that blue light exposure. Instead of rewatching Heartland, I’ve opted for an old-school approach with a book. While listening to the ocean, I started rereading the Harry Potter books, which bring a childhood comfort to bedtime. After reading, I’ll pray or do a mindfulness meditation before sleeping. However, if I’m more inclined to journal, I reach for The Five Minute Journal that gives me a space to practice gratitude or reflect on the day. Amazon To buy: $23 (was $30); amazon.com. Want to see what other items I have on (and in) my nightstand? Check out the rest of these must-have sleeping finds that’ll help you get some shut-eye. Amazon To buy: $32; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $25; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $10; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $55; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $7 (was $11); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $23 (was $27); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $13; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $10 (was $15); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $6 (was $12); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 