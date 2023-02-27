I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are My All-Time Favorite Comfortable Jeans

Shopping for a pair of new jeans is a task that most of us dread and do the best to avoid for as long as possible. When it comes to jeans, finding the best fit for curvy shapes can be challenging. Being blessed with athletic thighs, I was particularly excited about the move from skinny to loose denim. Yet, I will not give up my high-rise jeans, because discovering pairs that make me feel confident truly took me years.

My search for the best jeans to flatter all body types has led me to find the best jeans (or a few) to add to your closet. The quest for the best jeans for thick thighs can be a near impossible task. Your denim will fall into limbo when it's too small and won't fit over your legs, or too large and you'll have a gap at the waist. Also, you might experience extra wear and tear on the fabric around your inner thighs, reducing the life of your jeans.

I have rounded up jeans designed to flatter my thick-thighed friends. Additionally, they provide a snug, comfortable fit for both my legs and waist. Most of the brands I included are size-inclusive, so several shoppers can find the perfect fit.

Abercrombie & Fitch

I remember Abercrombie & Fitch from the early aughts of the 2000s. At the time I couldn’t fit into their jeans, so I was amazed with the brand’s resurgence in 2020, and fell in love with the Curve Love line. With an added 2 inches in the hips and thighs, these jeans do the trick by filling in the dreaded gap in my waist. I wore these at a girls’ night out and heads turned.

To buy: $99; abercrombie.com.

Amazon

I love classics. It's no secret that ankle-length bootcut jeans from Levi's look good on almost everyone. With consistent wear, they stretch out from the sky-high waist. I'm glad society has mostly abandoned skinny jeans, because my thighs were so sick of them. Even though I'm late to the Levi's game, these Ribcage ankle jeans are beautifully high-waisted, have a button-front closure, and are extremely soft.

To buy: $48; amazon.com.

Amazon

I live in these jeans because they’re super flattering with just enough stretch and compression. I’ve had my favorite pair of bootcut jeans for over a year, and they still look really good and have not broken down in the crotch—which for me is usually the first place to go.

To buy: $41 (was $47); amazon.com.

Old Navy

On one trip to Old Navy, I found these Curvy OG Straight Jeans and was shocked that they were available in a diverse range of sizes (hello, 00-30). It's understandable that not everyone wants to splash out on a new pair of jeans, but with its low price point, comfortable fabric, and flattering fit, these are a must-have to add to your closet.

To buy: $45; oldnavy.com.

Everlane

I saw an advertisement for curvy jeans and if you're like me, you know it can be a struggle finding a pair of jeans that are flattering, comfortable, and stylish. This pair of Everlane jeans delivers standout results with its adjusted hip-to-waist ratio that hugs your curves with no gaping at the waist. The high-rise jeans come in four washes and both ankle and regular length styles.

To buy: $108; everlane.com.

Good American

I love a good pair of jeans that always fits, even with weight fluctuation. I was sent a sample from Good American of its Always Fits jeans and loved how these jeans made me feel and look. With a one-size-fits-four design, you can finally have a pair of jeans in your closet that adapts to all the normal changes your body goes through.

To buy: $155; goodamerican.com.

Spanx



When it comes to Spanx, we know it for great shapewear—and the fan-favorite sentiment carries over into its jeans collection as well. With a pull-on elastic band, these ultra-comfortable and stretchy flare jeans are great because they prevent zippers or buttons digging into my skin from hours wearing them. They also feature shaping technology that forms to my body.

To buy: $148; spanx.com.

Gap Factory

While I was casually looking for vintage jeans, my best friend suggested that I try these high-rise distressed jeans from Gap. These jeans definitely hug my curves while still providing enough stretch for me to feel comfortable throughout the day. Plus, they are also slim and sculpt my legs.

To buy: $42 (was $60); gapfactory.com.

Target

Recently, I purchased my first pair of Target jeans. I was so surprised at its sizing because I normally buy a size 16 but I purchased a size 14, so be sure to keep measurements in mind. My first impression of these jeans was how comfortable they are and how well they fit. For the price, they are amazing.

To buy: $25; target.com.

