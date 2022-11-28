Here’s What Our Gift Guide Editor Is Getting for Everyone on Her Christmas List This Year

I’ve been a gift guide editor for close to 20 years, so when the big shopping season comes along each year, I am prepared. Each year I make a complex spreadsheet and try to find where I can double or even triple up on the same gifts for similar recipients—and I also use this to keep track of everything so I don’t overdo it. I make sure I choose from a range of retailers that can offer convenience, but I also like to pepper in some options that have something unique, too.

While I was taking advantage of all the deals to shop this Black Friday, I noticed that a lot of the items on my list this year were on sale (hooray!). So, I figured I’d share all that I am getting, with the hopes that it can aid you in your holiday shopping. And with Cyber Monday sales in full swing, many of these items are still on sale—some for major discounts.

Brooklyn Candle Studio

Brooklyn Candle Studio Montana Forest Candle

I have to have this candle every holiday season. The Montana Forest scent is a sophisticated Christmas tree fragrance that makes me feel like I am on a ski lift above the treeline. This year I am buying a few extra to bring as housewarming gifts, since Brooklyn Candle Studio is offering 20 percent off sitewide.

To buy: $22 (was $28); brooklyncandlestudio.com.

Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens 12 Ounce Clear Fluted Tumbler Glass

At just over $2 each, I’m grabbing a dozen of these cups to keep on hand—and I also grabbed a dozen for my mom and her newly renovated kitchen. These tumbler glasses can work for wine, cocktails, or even just your morning glass of OJ.

To buy: $2; walmart.com.

Amazon

The USB Lighter Company Electric Lighter

These lighters were on Oprah’s Favorite Things list this year, and I bought four of them for my aunts so they can light their favorite candles at night with ease. I sadly purchased them before they were on sale, but they are discounted today.

To buy: $34 (was $45); amazon.com.

Amazon

Olaplex No. 5 Shampoo

Olaplex has truly changed my relationship with my hair. Since it is also on sale on Amazon today, I am buying a few bottles of the shampoo (and the conditioner) to treat my mother and mother-in-law.

To buy: $24 (was $30); amazon.com.

Solawave

Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand

Solawave is having a buy one, get one sale, so I scored two of the red light emitting wands—one for myself, and the second to gift to my best friend so we can both have refreshed skin for the new year.

To buy: $149; solawave.com.

Food 52

Cody Foster Vintage-Inspired Food Ornaments

I always gift ornaments as stocking stuffers for my family and loved ones. I love the options that Food 52 has, and today its site is 20 percent off with code CHEERS20. I ordered my father-in-law the anchovies and the lox bagel for my husband.

To buy: From $13 with code CHEERS20 (was from $16); food52.com.

Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Holiday Party Tray

Mark & Graham is my go-to destination for all gifts throughout the year. I’m getting this theme-appropriate, customizable holiday party tray for my friend who just bought a ski house in Vermont.

To buy: $40 (was $69); markandgraham.com.

Amazon

Melissa & Doug Water Wow!

You can’t go wrong with anything from Melissa & Doug for kids. This Water Wow kit is my go-to for any kid on my list. These fun kits let them color without making a mess and are great for long car rides.

To buy: $10 (was $19); amazon.com.

L.L.Bean

Women's L.L.Bean Wool Slipper Clog

Getting my kids to school in the morning is a challenge, and one of the hardest parts is getting my shoes on. This year I asked for a pair of indoor/outdoor slippers that I can just slip on to walk them to school in. And right now, L.L. Bean is offering 10 percent off with code WONDER10, which ends on Tuesday 11/29.

To buy: $71 with code WONDER10, (was $79); llbean.com

Food 52

Filt French Net Market Bag (Set of 2)

Now that my state has banned the use of plastic bags, I typically find myself on a last-minute trip to the store bagless. I’m ordering a bunch of these for myself and others to keep on hand (I’m keeping mine in my purse) so they aren’t left bagless like me.

To buy: $38 with code CHEERS20 (was $48); food52.com.

Rifle Paper Co.

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Clutch

I’m a sucker for little bags to organize headphones, lip gloss, and more. These cute clutches from one of my favorite brands are a great stocking stuffer or could make a nice purchase for any coworkers.

To buy: $36 (was $45); riflepaperco.com.

Huckberry

Flikr Fire Personal Square Concrete Fireplace Kit

Who doesn’t need a personal fireplace kit to keep them cozy all winter long? This one from my favorite retailer for all men’s gifts is just the right size for my husband and I to cozy up to while watching our favorite shows.

To buy: $94 (was $125); huckberry.com.

Target

Yoto Mini Audio Player

We can all use a lot less screen time in the New Year. That is why I’m gifting my kids this Yoto Mini Audio Player which will let them play music or listen to books on this screen-free, radio-like device.

To buy: $69; target.com.

Buffy

Buffy Breeze Comforter

I am a hot sleeper, but I’m also a down comforter enthusiast. I made the switch to these cooling comforters two years ago and I’ll never go back to down. Buffy is offering 20 percent off this weekend, so I am buying two for my cousin’s kids new bunk beds.

To buy: From $159 (was from $199); buffy.com.