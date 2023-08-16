7 Splurge-Worthy Dorm Room Upgrades You’ll Actually Use Every Day

Here’s a confession: As I’ve gotten older, I’ve also gotten more homesick. The stirrings of home—family, friends, and its material comforts—are more of a siren call than they used to be, making me flash back to those first, liberating days of college orientation and the rush of being on my own for the first time. Whenever the fall first rolls around and schools start their sessions, I recall my lumpy twin XL mattress, sleepless nights, nervous anticipation, and all the young students and new adults striking out on their own for the first time, often in fresh spaces like a dorm or new apartment.

As a professional shopping writer, I think often about what I actually used when I moved in, what was genuinely soothing, and which splurges were a complete waste of money. With hindsight on my side, here are the dorm upgrades actually worth your cost-per-use. Here’s exactly what I would shop for move-in, whether for dorm room shopping, a first apartment, or even nesting somewhere new for the first time (which I am doing now.) Whether you’re buying it all in one go, or you plan to make gradual investments over time, here are seven products that will serve you well from year to year in your new environment.

RCA Mini Fridge

Amazon

Some dorms come with a mini fridge that you rent through the college itself for the year, but why not buy the appliance once and take it with you to your next housing? When I moved into a small, cramped space in New York City for the first time with two other roommates (and the most narrow fridge you’d ever seen), I realized that buying a mini fridge would save me money on groceries by allowing me to stock up on frozen goods and save food for longer, rather than being restricted by my two allotted shelves. It’s paid for itself time and time again by saving my leftovers and allowing me to buy in bulk rather than pricey one-time portion purchases—plus, admittedly, I love being able to grab a soda or snack from the corner of my room when I’m lazy. I’m personally eyeing the RCA Mini Fridge as a new-adult buy, which comes in vibrant colors like purple and green to add a little pizzazz.

Nespresso Pop

Amazon

As a professional product reviewer, I’ve tried—no exaggeration—dozens of coffeemakers in various capacities, but the one I continually go back to is the Nespresso. I generally only have one cup a day, but savor the ritual and look forward to it every night, and my personal definition of luxury is an upgrade that significantly elevates a daily experience. While you’re paying slightly more per cup (approximately $1.25 to $1.50 apiece depending on your preferred flavor), I find the Nespresso satisfies the perfect in-between of the café “little treat” and the sustainable at-home blend. As for the appliance itself, the Nespresso Pop takes up limited space, so it’s ideal for shoebox rooms in which every inch of surface area is precious. I’ve even taken it in my carry-on while moving via airplane.

Ferlize Mattress Topper

Amazon

A good night’s sleep makes a vast difference in happiness, physical health, and more—so I find that investing in sleep goods goes the longest way in boosting my well-being. In college especially, many students are adjusting to managing their own schedules perhaps for the first time, or with added pressures like exam deadlines and late-night social temptations that coalesce to create the college experience; therefore, what little hours of sleep they might get have to be good quality. While you might not be able to replace the mattress that comes in your dorm or housing, you can fortify it for your needs with a lush, indulgent mattress topper to create your ideal snooze situation. Snag it now while it’s on sale for a limited time at Amazon.

Ninja Speedi

Amazon

Take it from me: as a reluctant chef myself, spoiled with family members who are practically gourmet, the air-fryer was my new best friend when it came to wading into cooking for myself for the first time. No hot plate scaries here, but you can whip up some nuggets, French fries, or actual vegetables using this handy gadget. This one-stop shop can craft you a whole meal for when you’re sick of the dining hall or craving a homemade touch. You can cook a three-part meal for up to four people in as little as 15 minutes—and for a limited time, you can also score $70 off at Ninja’s website.

Baublebar Customized Blanket

Baublebar

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, a customized blanket can go a long way in making a new, sterile space feel homey rather than impersonal. You can add your name, initials, or something else to this ultra-soft, extra-sweet blanket—and you can start from over 50 designs, with plenty of color options from which to choose. As a bonus, it’s even machine-washable (and low-maintenance is a must for someone on their own for the first time.)

Roku 32-Inch TV

Amazon

Some of my fondest memories from college involve clustering around a friend’s rare TV in their dorm room, sharing snacks and watching a movie—or being forced to watch The Bachelor for the first time, and realizing it was a bonding experience. Being the friend with the television can make your room a gathering place, a convenient excuse in those early days when it can be intimidating to get to know people. Furthermore, getting to conk out and get some potentially-needed introvert time with your go-to comfort show can be rejuvenating too. This 32-inch smart television comes loaded with streaming apps and options, so you don’t need a separate television stick, and it’s an easy enough size to get the job done without sacrificing limited dorm space. At $170, the price feels fair for its value, and it can accompany you throughout the years of school or new adulthood.

Ruggable Washable Rug

Ruggable

A good rug can achieve many purposes in a dorm room or new apartment, from making a small space feel bigger to adding color to a drab gray environment. Simply putting some color and texture on the floors—especially in spaces that might restrict you from hanging decorations on the walls—can go a long way in making your room feel more welcoming. But, of course, many rugs require high maintenance cleaning and care, so you’re best off opting for a machine-washable pick that can weather any spills, dirt, or other mishaps that may come its way. Personally, I’m head over heels crushing on the Ruggable x Barbie collaboration, and its ombré pink design scores serious style points. The brand itself has a variety of sizes, colors, and patterns to suit any taste.

