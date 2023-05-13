I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Clever Travel Items I’m Shopping for a Trip to Italy

Nothing makes me want to shop more than while packing for a trip. Why? Because I suddenly realize how many things are missing from my closet and travel stock. And now that I’m about to embark on a flight to Italy, it’s time to get some nifty traveling must-haves that’ll make the trip go smoothly. Because I’m short on time, Amazon was my obvious go-to spot—and it didn’t disappoint.

On top of snapping up popular travel essentials for the plane, I’m also eyeing a few fashion staples perfect for looking stylish while feeling comfy. By the way, I’m going for a wedding, so you know I’m also checking out wedding guest dresses! Many of these picks are hiding in this Amazon Most-Loved section as well as this under-the-radar travel hub, starting at $7.

Although these picks aren’t particularly pricey, that doesn’t mean they’re inherently cheap. I like to invest in good quality pieces where it counts simply because I’ll know they’ll last forever. Read: I’m picky about what I buy. It’s why you’ll find clever and eye-catching brands on this shopping list, including Scout, Travelpro, Cupshe, and yes, even Crocs. And several of these Amazon finds are even on sale.

Editor-Loved Clever Amazon Travel Items

An eight-hour overnight flight with no shut eye is a recipe for disaster. It’s why I’m seriously considering this genius travel blanket and pillow pick. While it looks like your average travel pillow, once you unzip the case, it’ll reveal the cozy throw blanket, making it a jetsetter must-have. It even has a sleeve on the back of the case to slip it onto any carry-on handle. I also love that it can be thrown in the wash after each use. This option comes in six colors, but I especially like this pretty pink one.

Truth be told, I’ve been using the same makeup bag since college, until I discovered how many cool toiletry bags Scout has on deck. I immediately upgraded my years-old option to this clever makeup bag that actually has a wire around the rim to keep the bag open. It’s a bit too big to carry on this trip, which is why I’m enlisting the brand’s Three-Way Bag instead. It’s compact, making it easy to store in my luggage, but has enough room in the main compartment for makeup brushes, skincare essentials, and the like. But! It also has two nifty zippers on both sides for smaller knick knacks like hair ties or safety pins.

Speaking of suitcases, I’ve been in the market for a medium-size one. I stumbled on this hardshell spinner from Travelpro that has a stylish appearance and a lightweight build. Seriously, I lifted it with just one hand while empty and it felt like nothing, which is great while city-hopping. Its exterior has a flexible feel, built to withstand bumps and bruises as well as other heavy luggage that might possibly be thrown on top of it while in transit. Unlike traditional luggages that pile everything into one side, this suitcase has space on both with zippered dividers, keeping me organized throughout. It also glides nicely with four wheels and has an ergonomic handle that feels nice in-hand.

I wanted to get a little bag that lets me walk hands-free while also keeping my essentials in front of me for security. That’s where this classy belt bag comes in. It’s currently in my cart and is super affordable—but doesn’t look like it is. In fact, it has a very elevated look without being too flashy thanks to its ivory color and gold hardware. There’s a spot for everything, including my phone, sunglasses, keys, and wallet. Plus, it has a zippered area for the metro pass and my AirPods. Oh, and it’s only $19.

As for the wedding, I’m still mulling over a few options, and this pretty maxi dress is on my radar. It has a one-shoulder design that gives it an upscale look and a smocked bodice ideal to keep pasties hidden. I also like that it cinches at the waist and has a long, billowing skirt. I favor fashion pieces that are a little looser on me, so the flowy design is perfect, especially for warm days. The maxi dress comes in 33 colors, but this floral blue option is totally giving me Italy vibes.

Want to see what other travel and fashion items I’m bringing along on my trip? Check out the rest of my shopping list below for inspo before heading to Amazon’s Most-Loved hub for more.

