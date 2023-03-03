I Credit This Weighted Blanket for Helping Me Fall Asleep Almost Instantly—and It’s Up to 41% Off

The Casper bedding must-have comes in three weights and four colors.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Published on March 3, 2023

I’ve always had a love/hate relationship with sleep being that I love to sleep, but apparently, it doesn’t always love me. It’s why I needed to make a change, and I finally found the sleep hack to do it.

Over the years, I’ve found a few sleep tools that have helped, however, none could prepare me for sleep after experiencing a recent traumatic event. My thoughts were uncontrollable and my worries were even worse, so you can imagine how my sleep went. It wasn’t until recently that I discovered Casper’s weighted blanket, and I’ve been falling asleep faster and for longer. 

Save Up to 41% on Casper Weighted Blanket

Casper Sleep Weighted Blanket

Amazon

To buy: $100 (was $170); amazon.com.

The weighted blanket has a quilted design that holds tiny microbeads inside, giving it the calming heaviness I really like. The throw is also sectioned off into squares to ensure that the beads stay evenly distributed while I sleep. It comes in 10, 15, and 20 pound options—however, you should go with one that’s about 10 percent of your body weight, so I went with the 15-pound choice.

And for those who don’t know, weighted blankets have calming properties that are proven to be helpful come sleeptime. While lying under the gentle weight, you’ll experience what’s called deep pressure stimulation, which according to Sleep Foundation, can increase happy hormones like serotonin while simultaneously decreasing stressful cortisol levels. It’s why many people say lying under a weighted blanket feels like being hugged.

It’s also why once I pull the Casper blanket up to my shoulders, I feel instantly calm. The best way to describe the experience of lying under the blanket? It’s like a wave of calmness that sweeps over me. The blanket basically wraps my entire body, almost like a partial cocoon to put me at ease and make me feel so relaxed that I can actually feel myself drifting to sleep. 

What’s nice about this pick is that although it’s technically a blanket, it’s not designed to keep me warm. This is definitely a good thing because it prevents me from sweating at night and I can just place it over my existing duvet, and snooze like a baby. You can thank the blanket’s breathable cotton exterior for that. 

I also love that the blanket is available in soothing blue, light gray, and even a pretty rose color, which goes so nicely with my decor. While the blanket mostly lives on my bed, it takes a few day trips to my couch as well. I snuggle under it whenever I begin to feel anxious as well—call it the self-care bedding I didn’t know I needed. 

If you’re interested in trying the Casper weighted blanket, get it now while it’s up to 41 percent off at Amazon. 

