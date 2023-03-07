I’ve Been Sleeping on This Buttery-Soft Bed Sheet Set for Years, and It's Finally on Sale at Amazon

Over the years, I’ve bought, tried, and tested so many sheets and comforters, it’s kind of incredible. And because I’m a creature of habit, once I find something worth investing in, there’s no going back. It’s why Brooklinen sheets have been on my bed for years—and quite honestly, they’re the only sheets I actually sleep with. And now, select sizes are on sale going for its lowest price in the past month on Amazon.

The Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Sheet Set was my introduction to the brand, consisting of a fitted sheet and two pillow cases. But once I dressed my bed with this set, I had to go back for more, replacing my flat sheet and duvet as well. And in a blink of a shut eye, my mattress was outfitted with the softest, comfiest bedding I’ve ever laid on.

Amazon

To buy: $114 (was $125); amazon.com.

Made with long-staple cotton, this sheet set feels extremely soft to the touch and has an undeniably luxurious appearance that makes my bedroom look high-end. The 480-thread count sheet and pillow cover feels nice on the skin and delivers on breathability, so I don’t feel sweaty come morning. And because I’ve slept on these sheets in both my hometown of South Florida and my home in New York, you know this can stand up to the heat.

The fitted sheet is easy to strap onto the mattress thanks to its clever (but hidden) labels, indicating which corner goes where in relation to the long and short side. And once the sheet is on, it stays on regardless of how much tossing and turning I do throughout the night. Guaranteed, it’ll remain in the same spot until laundry day.

The pillow covers also have a nifty design you might not expect. Unlike traditional pillowcases, these have an envelope design. That means the cases accommodate various-size pillows, but hide them away via an extra flap on one side that goes around the short length of the pillow. Not only does the design make my bed look more put together, it also ensures that the pillow’s tags won’t reveal itself and those pillow side zippers won’t scratch me while I snooze.

And because laundering your bedding happens on pretty much a bi-weekly basis, it’s important to buy sheets that will stand up to the washing machine. After years of washing the Brooklinen sheets and pillow cases, I’ll be the first to admit that they hold up to the hype. A few strings unravel now and again, but that’s to be expected considering the sleep-to-wash ratio.

Anyone who loves a classic bedroom look will also appreciate the timeless colors available in this set. It comes in white, striped, and cream, however, to score the deal, go with the dark gray (which is currently on my bed).

So if you’ve been waiting to score a set of Brooklinen sheets, let this be the sleep solution you don’t want to pass up. Score the sheet set while it’s on sale at Amazon now.