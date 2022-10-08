Every Decor Must-Have Our Home Shopping Editor Is Snagging Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

By now, you’ve probably heard of Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, a Prime Day-like two-day sale that’s structured to give shoppers a chance to get ahead of the holiday shopping season at shockingly low prices. Running from Tuesday, October 11 through Wednesday, October 12, the 48-hour flash sale will feature thousands of markdowns on every category, including home, kitchen, electronics, fashion, beauty, and more. But that’s not stopping me from adding tons of deals to my cart days before the event even begins.

I research and test hundreds of products as a home shopping editor, so it comes as no surprise that I’ve been scanning deals with a watchful eye ever since Amazon announced its newest sale. I can’t keep all of my shopping secrets to myself: So I’m sharing my personal wishlist that’s filled with Amazon home deals to grab ahead of the Early Access sale.

Early Editor-Approved Home Prime Early Access Deals

Ahead, shop home must-haves like cleaning tools, storage solutions, home decor, and kitchen accessories for up to 59 percent off. You’ll find that my personal shopping cart starts at just $13 ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon

Y YHY Pasta Bowl Set of Six

Pasta is its own food group in my book, yet I mostly eat it from my cereal bowls or dinner plates. These pasta bowls, however, will instantly elevate my dining experience thanks to their shallow depth and wide brim. Plus, the bone-glazed porcelain bowls are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and they’re 27 percent off.

To buy: $37 (was $50); amazon.com.



Amazon

Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug

My home could use an area rug upgrade from my bedroom to my living room. I’m looking for a cozy rug, especially now that it’s fall. And this one is not your average shag. It’s designed with Moroccan-inspired patterns in neutral colors, all in a plush texture. Bonus: The size I want is 59 percent off.

To buy: $145 (was $350); amazon.com.



Amazon

WeeSprout Stainless Steel Condiment Container Set

I make a lot of homemade condiments, and I tend to pack them in my lunch bag—but there never seems to be enough containers in my kitchen. So, I’m shopping this three-piece, stainless steel container set to solve my biggest meal-prep problem. They’re big enough to fit an ample amount of sauce, yet small enough to throw in my lunch bag. The leakproof, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe containers are just $17 right now.

To buy: $17 (was $20); amazon.com.



Amazon

Fern and Willow Pillows

I’m a total pillow hog. I have six on my bed, but two of them serve as decorative inserts for my shams and I’ve been meaning to replace them with supportive bed pillows. These down alternative pillows are supportive in all sleeping positions, according to the brand—a necessity for active sleepers like me. I’m grabbing the machine-washable pillows while they’re 27 percent off.

To buy: $41 (was $55); amazon.com.

Amazon

Elimiko Couch Cup Holder Tray

As a shameless couch potato come five o’clock, this armrest tray is the luxurious home upgrade I’ve been waiting for. The anti-slip silicone tray drapes over armrests to hold essentials like remotes, snacks, and beverages with ease. It even has a cup holder, so I can drink tea and rewatch Gilmore Girls and The Great British Baking Show in peace.

To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

Furzapper Pet Hair Remover

I’ve lived with shedding dogs my whole life, and there’s really no solution to maintaining the pet hair—the second you clean, it just comes right back. But when my TikTok for you page highlighted this genius gadget that removes pet hair from clothes as you wash them, I immediately added it to my Amazon wishlist. Just toss them in the washer and dryer to reveal a pile of fur that would otherwise adhere to your leggings.

To buy: $10 with coupon (was $24); amazon.com.

Amazon

Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Candle

I burn candles year-round, but there’s something about candles in the fall that brings on wistful memories of jumping in leaves, eating my mom’s apple pie, and obsessing over that year’s Halloween costume. While it’s $20, I’m grabbing this appropriately named “Hello Fall” candle that includes notes of apple cider, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg.

To buy: $20 (was $24); amazon.com.

Amazon

Leyaoyao Cube Three-Tier Bookshelf

My bookshelf is so full, I store books under my bed to bring back to Minnesota (unbeknownst to my parents) every time I travel home. Needless to say, it’s time to invest in a second bookcase. And before you tell me to buy a Kindle, I have hundreds of titles on that device, too. Generally, I don’t love the look of most bookshelves, but since I don’t have the means to create my own built-in library at the moment, this $95 option is a good alternative. I don’t have much room in my apartment, so this seven-cube case can discreetly display some of my favorite novels without crowding the space.

To buy: $95 with coupon (was $140); amazon.com.

Amazon

BF Bill.F Acacia Wood Pizza Peel

This home essential acts as a cutting board, pizza peel, and charcuterie board all in one—and I’m snagging it while it’s only $20. Now that butter boards are trending, I can’t wait to serve the creamy spread to friends this fall, and it’s the perfect board for the task. It even has a handle and loop tie, so I can display it in my kitchen as a decor piece.

To buy: $20 (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon

Hersolm Under-Bed Storage Bags

I’ve been hanging onto my summer wardrobe, but it’s due time to bring out my stock of sweaters. This two-pack of under-bed storage bags is exactly what I need to take advantage of my limited storage space. They’re big enough to stow quilts, towels, pillows, and tons of seasonal clothing—and they’re currently priced at about $5 apiece.

To buy: $16 (was $33); amazon.com.

