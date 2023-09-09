I’m an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 10 Cozy Sweaters I’ll Be Living in This Fall

Did I mention they’re all under $50?

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Published on September 9, 2023 04:00AM EDT

First Person on 10 Amazon Cozy Sweaters Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Fall is undeniably my favorite season of the year. Between the pumpkin spice lattes, leaves changing colors, and holidays beginning, it’s pretty impossible not to love this magical time of the year. But my very favorite part of autumn has to be the wardrobe selection. Nothing makes me happier than snuggling up in a cozy sweater, and since my job revolves around finding the best deals at Amazon, I’ve rounded up my top 10 sweater picks that I’m grabbing ASAP. 

Whether I’m watching a seasonal rom-com or making my way into the brisk New York weather, a go-to sweater is a must-have essential for fall. And these popular picks from Amazon’s sweaters section come in a variety of styles, including vests, pullovers, and turtlenecks. Plus, not only is this curated list filled with finds that are comfy and stylish, but they’re also all under $50, too—with many options on sale. 

Writer-Loved Amazon Sweaters 

Anrabess Crewneck Chunky Sweater

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Fuzzy Knit Chunky Warm Pullover Sweater Top

Amazon

I always buy a few new favorite capsule wardrobe pieces in the fall, and this fuzzy crewneck sweater is a basic I can’t wait to add. The Amazon best-seller is easy to throw on with jeans or a skirt as you’re heading out the door, but it also is perfect for lounging around the house with leggings too. Shoppers say it’s so soft and fluffy, that it feels like “wearing a cloud.” The sweater comes in 24 different colors for you to choose from, and it’s on sale with an additional coupon available for just $29. 

BTFBM Ribbed Sweater Knit Pullover

Amazon BTFBM Womenâs Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweaters Solid V Neck Collar Ribbed Knitted Loose Slouchy Jumper Tops

Amazon

Pullovers are an easy way for me to layer over a T-shirt when I can’t decide if I’m going to get too hot or cold outside, and this half-zip sweater is the perfect in-between choice. It’s designed with a knit material that is comfy and looks effortlessly chic, or as one shopper wrote, “It’s giving coastal grandma in the best way.” The sweater is stretchy, soft, and lightweight, making it easy to wear around your waist or pack in your tote bag. Not to mention, it’s available in 17 different colors for up to 38 percent off.

Saodimallsu Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon Saodimallsu Womens Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters Batwing Long Sleeve Pullover Loose Chunky Knit Jumper

Amazon

I’m all for a classic turtleneck, and this chunky knit option is the first pick on my list this fall. The popular turtleneck has earned more than 8,900 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying it's the “perfect fall sweater” and a “comfy, cute must-have.” The knit sweater is designed with a warm-yet-breathable material that will keep you cozy during all of your favorite outdoor fall festivities. An extra bonus? It comes in 45 different colors and patterns including stripes, hearts, and more. You’re definitely going to want to grab one of each! 

Get ready to cozy up with these shopper-loved sweaters this fall, and continue scrolling through to see even more cozy picks at Amazon. 

Salent Oversized Sweater

Amazon SALENT Womens Oversized Sweaters Loose Soft Chunky Knit Long Batwing Sleeve Casual Pullover Sweater Tops

Amazon

Viottiset V-Neck Knit Sweat Vest

Amazon Viottiset Women's Oversized V Neck Knit Sweater Vest Tunic Sleeveless Pullover Top

Amazon

Pretty Garden Loose Lantern-Sleeve Sweater

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Oversize Sweaters Loose Drop Shoulder Lantern Sleeve Round Neck Fashion Pullover Sweater Tops

Amazon

Zesica Crew Neck Color Block Pullover Sweater

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Fall Long Sleeve Crew Neck Striped Color Block Comfy Loose Oversized Knitted Pullover Sweater

Amazon

BTFBM Button-Down Ruffle Sweater

Amazon BTFBM Women's Sweaters Casual Long Sleeve Button Down Crew Neck Ruffle Knit Pullover Sweater Tops Solid Color Striped

Amazon

Anrabess Crewneck Oversized Side Slit Sweater

Amazon ANRABESS Women Crewneck Batwing Sleeve 2023 Fall Oversized Side Slit Ribbed Knit Pullover Sweater Top

Amazon

Goranbon Puff Short-Sleeve Sweater Top

Amazon Goranbon Women's Puff Short Sleeve Sweater Tops 2023 Spring Summer Trendy Crew/Square/V Neck Casual T Shirts Blouses

Amazon
