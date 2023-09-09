Style Clothing Sweaters and Tops I’m an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 10 Cozy Sweaters I’ll Be Living in This Fall Did I mention they’re all under $50? By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 9, 2023 04:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Fall is undeniably my favorite season of the year. Between the pumpkin spice lattes, leaves changing colors, and holidays beginning, it’s pretty impossible not to love this magical time of the year. But my very favorite part of autumn has to be the wardrobe selection. Nothing makes me happier than snuggling up in a cozy sweater, and since my job revolves around finding the best deals at Amazon, I’ve rounded up my top 10 sweater picks that I’m grabbing ASAP. Whether I’m watching a seasonal rom-com or making my way into the brisk New York weather, a go-to sweater is a must-have essential for fall. And these popular picks from Amazon’s sweaters section come in a variety of styles, including vests, pullovers, and turtlenecks. Plus, not only is this curated list filled with finds that are comfy and stylish, but they’re also all under $50, too—with many options on sale. Writer-Loved Amazon Sweaters Anrabess Crewneck Chunky Sweater, $29 with coupon (was $63) BTFBM Ribbed Sweater Knit Pullover, $35 (was $56) Saodimallsu Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater, From $40 (was $49) Salent Oversized Sweater, From $44 (was $60) Viottiset V-Neck Knit Sweater Vest, $24 with coupon (was $46) Pretty Garden Loose Lantern-Sleeve Sweater, $31 with coupon (was $38) Zesica Crew Neck Color Block Pullover Sweater, $39 with coupon (was $62) BTFBM Button-Down Ruffle Sweater, $37 with coupon (was $54) Anrabess Crewneck Oversized Side Slit Sweater, $37 (was $64) Goranbon Puff Short-Sleeve Sweater Top, $35 with coupon ($37) 10 String Lights Under-$25 at Amazon That Will Elevate Your Fall Decor Anrabess Crewneck Chunky Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $63 $29 I always buy a few new favorite capsule wardrobe pieces in the fall, and this fuzzy crewneck sweater is a basic I can’t wait to add. The Amazon best-seller is easy to throw on with jeans or a skirt as you’re heading out the door, but it also is perfect for lounging around the house with leggings too. Shoppers say it’s so soft and fluffy, that it feels like “wearing a cloud.” The sweater comes in 24 different colors for you to choose from, and it’s on sale with an additional coupon available for just $29. BTFBM Ribbed Sweater Knit Pullover Amazon Buy on Amazon $56 $35 Pullovers are an easy way for me to layer over a T-shirt when I can’t decide if I’m going to get too hot or cold outside, and this half-zip sweater is the perfect in-between choice. It’s designed with a knit material that is comfy and looks effortlessly chic, or as one shopper wrote, “It’s giving coastal grandma in the best way.” The sweater is stretchy, soft, and lightweight, making it easy to wear around your waist or pack in your tote bag. Not to mention, it’s available in 17 different colors for up to 38 percent off. Saodimallsu Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $49 $40 I’m all for a classic turtleneck, and this chunky knit option is the first pick on my list this fall. The popular turtleneck has earned more than 8,900 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying it's the “perfect fall sweater” and a “comfy, cute must-have.” The knit sweater is designed with a warm-yet-breathable material that will keep you cozy during all of your favorite outdoor fall festivities. An extra bonus? It comes in 45 different colors and patterns including stripes, hearts, and more. You’re definitely going to want to grab one of each! Get ready to cozy up with these shopper-loved sweaters this fall, and continue scrolling through to see even more cozy picks at Amazon. Salent Oversized Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $44 Viottiset V-Neck Knit Sweat Vest Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $24 Pretty Garden Loose Lantern-Sleeve Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $38 $31 Zesica Crew Neck Color Block Pullover Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $62 $39 BTFBM Button-Down Ruffle Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $54 $37 Anrabess Crewneck Oversized Side Slit Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $64 $37 Goranbon Puff Short-Sleeve Sweater Top Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $35 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The 50 Best Outlet Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend—Up to 74% Off 12 Elevated Home Decor Pieces to Create a Warm Fall Ambiance—Under $45 at Amazon This Rosewater Facial Spray 'Brings Life Back' to Dry Skin—and It Has Over 34,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon