I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Buying This Black Friday

Everything’s under $65, including holiday gifts.

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern

Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter.

Updated on November 25, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Editor-Loved Deals Roundup (I Shop Amazon for a Living) tout
Photo:

Amazon

If you’re shopping for holiday gifts, winter clothes, home goods, or the latest tech, you’re in luck because it’s all on sale this Black Friday. 

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is underway with thousands of deals across all of its departments, and rather than sifting through the massive sale, you can use this shortlist of editor-loved deals to find some of the best offers. I put my expertise as Real Simple’s shopping editor to use to find the best offers, including everything below that I’m adding to my cart. 

Editor-Loved Black Friday Deals

Amazon’s Black Friday sale typically offers some of the lowest prices you’ll find all year, and this year, you can get up to 70 percent off popular brands and items, like Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuum cleaners, DeLonghi Nespresso coffee and espresso makers, and more. And while there are some exclusive savings for Prime members, many of the markdowns are available to all shoppers.  

Like many, I’ve got some holiday gift shopping to do, so I’ve already picked out several gifts for friends and family. Koolaburra by Ugg’s versatile Koola fashion boots are the perfect gift for my mom who asked for cozy, comfy house shoes. They come from Ugg’s sister line, which offers a nearly identical look and material as the iconic brand, but for a fraction of the price. They’re one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets.  

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short

Amazon

To buy: $65 (was $90); amazon.com.

Hydro Flask’s wildly popular stainless steel water bottle is just the thing for my active brother who asked for a new reusable bottle for working out and hiking. I’ve used the straw-lid water bottle with 33,000 five-star ratings every day for over three years, toting it to the office, gym, and while running errands, so I’m confident that he’ll appreciate it too. 

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $40); amazon.com.

I’m also planning to grab The House That Pinterest Built, a gorgeous coffee table book filled with beautiful interiors designed by Diane Keaton, will make for a fun gift for my friend who just bought their first home. 

The House that Pinterest Built

Amazon

To buy: $32 (was $65); amazon.com.

I’m also using this sale as an opportunity to get everything I need for winter while it’s marked down. Last year, I wore this Anrabess oversized turtleneck sweater several times a week, so I’m going to get the versatile piece in another color. Its cozy feel makes it one of my favorite things to throw on when temperatures plummet. And it’s a bit more fashion forward than your typical crewneck sweater thanks to its mock neck, drop shoulders, and slightly oversized look. 

ANRABESS Women Casual Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Slouchy

Amazon

To buy: $42 (was $60); amazon.com.

And when freezing weather arrives, I tend to wear longer crew-length socks around the house and outside, so I’m planning to restock my supply with a shopper-loved set from Adidas, which has 3,000 five-star ratings. They’re moisture wicking, so I know they’ll be great for working out, and the length is perfect for keeping my ankles warm during walks, hikes, and runs.  

Adidas womens 3-stripe Crew Socks

Amazon

To buy: $7 (was $14); amazon.com.

The bitter and dry winter months also tend to dry out my skin, so I’m supplying my skincare arsenal with Olay’s Regenerist hyaluronic acid moisturizer, a hydrating facial gel that I can slather on day and night. I’ve been testing the new skincare product for weeks now, and I love that it dries quickly and layers beautifully under makeup while instantly providing relief for parched skin.

Olay Regenerist Hyaluronic Acid + Peptide

Amazon

To buy: $30 with coupon (was $35); amazon.com.

And if you’re looking for even more Black Friday shopping help, consider these other editor-loved finds that are on sale, including the time-saving Mueller Pro-Series vegetable chopper, which I use every time I cook, and the Sweese porcelain pasta plate bowls, or “blates,” that I can’t stop raving about. 

Favorite Amazon Finds on Sale

These deals are just the start. There are more editor-loved deals below, plus thousands of other offers featured in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Popular items will move fast, so if there’s something that catches your eye, make sure you grab it before it sells out and before the prices go back up. 

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara

Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara Two-Pack

To buy: $16 (was $22); amazon.com.

Mrs. Meyer's Hand Soap

Amazon

Mrs. Meyer’s Birchwood Hand Soap Set

To buy: $10 (was $15); amazon.com.

More Black Friday Deals 

