This Popular Eddie Bauer Trench Coat Is 48% Off in a Fall-Ready Color—but Only for 3 More Days

This coat is so great, you’ll almost hope for rain.

By
Perri Ormont Blumberg
Perri Ormont Blumberg is a freelance writer and editor with 10+ years of experience.
Published on August 21, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.

As we move our attention to our cooler weather wardrobes, it’s high time you invest in a rain jacket you love. And there’s perhaps no better option for a drizzle or downpour than Eddie Bauer’s Girl on the Go Trench Coat in Redwood—now on sale for 40 percent off its already reduced price of $130 with code CLIMB40. That means you’ll pay only $78 for a sleek, functional trench coat that traditionally retails for $149.

We’re big fans of the Redwood hue, a warm brown shade with eggplant undertones, because of its versatility, whether you’re pairing it with jeans, black leggings, or any neutral-colored bottoms. And we’re even bigger fans of just how practical this waterproof coat is on dreary days thanks to the brand’s “StormRepel” DWR (durable water repellent) finish that protects you from moisture and its two-way front zip with storm flap to shield you even more from the elements. We also appreciate that this windproof trench coat comes with an adjustable removable hood. With an understated silhouette and three zippered pockets, some may even find that detaching the hood transforms this jacket into a solid everyday fall staple.

Some love this coat so much, they actually hope for the skies to open up upon them. “Let it rain!” exclaimed one customer, noting that they love this trench coat style. “This rain jacket is amazing! It is very flattering, lightweight, and keeps me bone dry during torrential rains while walking my dogs!” wrote another satisfied jacket wearer, noting that the color Redwood is lovely and they highly recommend this piece. 

If you’re in the market for a new trench coat, add this gem to your cart ASAP as Eddie Bauer’s 40 percent off double discount runs through Thursday, August 24. And if you’re looking for some other clearance items to add to your cart, don’t forget the 40 percent double discount with code CLIMB40. You’ll be ready for the start of indoor fireplace season with these fan-favorite essentials below.

