Even Hot Sleepers Love This Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Set—and It's on Sale for Cyber Week

“They wash well, don’t shrink, and fit our deep-pocket queen sized bed perfectly.”

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Published on December 1, 2022 08:00AM EST

Eddie Bauer - Queen Sheets, Cotton Flannel Bedding Set Tout
Photo:

Amazon

During the summer, sheets that can cool your bed in a pinch are ideal. But once winter arrives, you may need a little extra warmth that a great comforter, duvet, or blanket can’t quite provide—and that’s when it’s best to turn to flannel sheets. If you’re looking to try your first set or simply add one more to your seasonal rotation, Eddie Bauer has a popular option that’s available at Amazon—and select sizes and patterns are on sale for Cyber Week. 

The Eddie Bauer queen size flannel sheet set has 13,100 perfect ratings and more than 2,500 five-star reviews. Thanks to so much positive feedback, the set has climbed into the top 10 on Amazon’s best-seller list in the Sheet and Pillowcase Sets category. The sheets are available in 21 festive, wintery patterns in sizes ranging from twin to king, and each set comes with one deep-pocket fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two standard pillowcases (the twin set comes with one). 

Eddie Bauer - Queen Sheets, Cotton Flannel Bedding Set

Amazon

To buy: $57 (was $80); amazon.com.

“These are wonderful and are helping to keep us warm on these increasingly chilly upstate Michigan nights! They wash well, don’t shrink, and fit our deep-pocket queen sized bed perfectly,” shared a five-star reviewer. “I’m normally a hot sleeper, [but] these keep me just the right amount of warm during this cold winter,” added a different shopper

Because softness is key when it comes to flannel sheets, the Eddie Bauer set is made from 100 percent cotton. In fact, all of the pieces included in the set are “brushed three times for extra softness and coziness,” according to the brand. And shoppers say the process produces positive results. 

“These sheets are thick enough to be cozy without feeling heavy. I’ve washed them several times and so far they haven’t pilled, which is a huge plus,” concluded a reviewer. “Getting into bed with these sheets is pure joy,” shared another shopper who said the sheets are “the softest flannel ever,” and added, “I never want to leave my warm bed after being hugged by these sheets all night long.” 

Transform your bed with a set of Eddie Bauer flannel sheets, and enjoy staying cozy no matter how much the outside temperatures drop throughout the season. Just make sure to shop quickly in order to take advantage of the almost 30 percent discount that’s quietly still live for Cyber Week. 

