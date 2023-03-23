EatingWell Just Launched a Cookware Line—and We Love These Colors

Is your non-stick cookware feeling more and more sticky these days? Or simply worse for the wear? Well, we have some great news for you! EatingWell just launched a brand-new cookware line in three cheerful hues: blue, cream, and sage. The hardest part is simply choosing which color to get (or, why not mix and match?).

This cookware is easy to clean and even dishwasher-safe (although hand-washing is recommended). Still, it's good to know that you can occasionally clean a pan in the dishwasher on those super busy nights when you just don’t have an extra moment to spare.

This set is also ideal for the health-conscious, because the sol-gel ceramic coating is made without PFAS, which are unsafe chemicals that can leach into food and potentially have a negative impact on health.

In addition to non-stick cookware, this launch also includes matching cutlery. In other words, everything you need to make the perfect meal. Check out some of our favorites from EatingWell's newest collection, currently available on HSN.

HSN

Everyday 11” Pan Set

Need one pan that can do it all, from making scrambled eggs to steaming veggies? All you need is the EatingWell Everyday 11” Pan Set ($100). Designed to replace your skillet and saucepan, it’s an ideal find for those with smaller kitchens, minimal storage space, or someone who mostly eats takeout but still needs cookware. The non-stick material is suitable for both gas and electric stovetops. This set includes all the basics: an 11-inch skillet, a glass lid, a steamer basket, and even a silicone spatula.

HSN

Non-Stick Cookware Set

Looking for a more complete set of cookware to take you from nightly dinners to holiday meals and beyond? Whether you need to braise, steam, sear, strain, saute, boil, fry, or even serve—look no further than the EatingWell 8-piece Nonstick Cookware Set ($250). This accessibly-priced set has everything you need to make just about any recipe, including an 8-inch skillet, 9.5-inch skillet, 1.5-quart saucepan with glass lid, 2.4-quart saucepan with glass lid, and a 5-quart Dutch oven with glass lid. This non-stick set can be used with all cooktops. Plus, it makes a fantastic housewarming gift.

HSN

Cutlery Set

There are few things as frustrating as trying to prep for your meal or even cutting up fruit like pineapple or cantaloupe with a dull knife. Fortunately, the EatingWell 13-piece Cutlery Set ($30) has you covered. It includes every type of knife even the most serious home chefs need, including an 8-inch chef knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 6-inch nakiri knife, and 5-inch utility knife, as well as a 3.5-inch paring knife. All the knives include a sheath, so you can easily and safely stash them in a drawer. Better yet, this set includes three cutting mats.

Not quite ready to click “add to cart?” These stainless steel knives are extra durable and feature a non-stick coating engineered to last twice as long as other sol-gel coatings. Best of all, they are made without PFAS substances, including PTFE and PFOA.