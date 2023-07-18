These Gel Patches Are the Secret to Staying Cool No Matter How Hot it Is, and They’re Less Than $1 Apiece

You can get a pack of 20 for $14.

Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on July 18, 2023 07:30PM EDT

Sometimes it’s so hot during the summer that no matter how much you blast the A.C. or how much water you drink, it just doesn’t make a difference. Enter: these cooling gel patches. You’ll never run out of uses for the pads—along with cooling you down, you can use them to relieve headache pain, lower a fever, soothe sore muscles, and more, according to the brand. Grab them in a pack of 20 on sale now for $14. 

The patches have a cooling sensation that lasts for up to eight hours thanks to mint extract and hydrogel. The flexible pads bend to adhere to almost any part of your body, and they can even be cut to customize their size to fit smaller areas, like your forehead. Just remember to clean and dry your skin before applying one to make sure the patch sticks in place. 

Another plus? You can use the patches right out of the box because they don’t have to be refrigerated. One reviewer who overheats at night commented that they're more convenient than ice packs. “I keep them in my nightstand next to my bed, and when I overheat, all I have to do is open the pack,” they added. 

Not only do the cooling patches have a number of uses, but they’re also great for the whole family because they’re safe for kids and babies, too. “I’ve tried on my baby and myself, and within 10 to 15 minutes, our fevers started to drop!” one shopper noted. Another shopper said, “These patches come in handy, and I find [they] are much easier to use than using a wet/damp towel to reduce my kids’ fevers.”

Snag the cooling gel patches reviewers say are useful for everything from overheating to migraines, and shop a pack of 20 while it’s only $14 at Amazon. 

