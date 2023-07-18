Life These Gel Patches Are the Secret to Staying Cool No Matter How Hot it Is, and They’re Less Than $1 Apiece You can get a pack of 20 for $14. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 18, 2023 07:30PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Sometimes it’s so hot during the summer that no matter how much you blast the A.C. or how much water you drink, it just doesn’t make a difference. Enter: these cooling gel patches. You’ll never run out of uses for the pads—along with cooling you down, you can use them to relieve headache pain, lower a fever, soothe sore muscles, and more, according to the brand. Grab them in a pack of 20 on sale now for $14. The patches have a cooling sensation that lasts for up to eight hours thanks to mint extract and hydrogel. The flexible pads bend to adhere to almost any part of your body, and they can even be cut to customize their size to fit smaller areas, like your forehead. Just remember to clean and dry your skin before applying one to make sure the patch sticks in place. Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 $14 Another plus? You can use the patches right out of the box because they don’t have to be refrigerated. One reviewer who overheats at night commented that they're more convenient than ice packs. “I keep them in my nightstand next to my bed, and when I overheat, all I have to do is open the pack,” they added. Amazon Shoppers Call This Wearable Neck Fan a ‘Summer Lifesaver,’ and You Can Grab It for Up to 40% Off Not only do the cooling patches have a number of uses, but they’re also great for the whole family because they’re safe for kids and babies, too. “I’ve tried on my baby and myself, and within 10 to 15 minutes, our fevers started to drop!” one shopper noted. Another shopper said, “These patches come in handy, and I find [they] are much easier to use than using a wet/damp towel to reduce my kids’ fevers.” Snag the cooling gel patches reviewers say are useful for everything from overheating to migraines, and shop a pack of 20 while it’s only $14 at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The Sweatpants I Wear Nearly Every Day Are on Sale for Up to 50% Off, and You Don’t Want to Miss Out Unlock the Key to the Perfect Guest Room With These 11 Picks From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Hold on, These ‘Next-Level Comfortable’ Cooling Bamboo Sheets Are Just $39 at Amazon