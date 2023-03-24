12 Stylish Easter Decor Must-Haves to Brighten Up Your Home This Spring—All Under $30

These Amazon finds start at just $11.

By Gabriella Maestri
Published on March 24, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Artificial Flower Wreath Spring Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Now that spring is officially here with Easter right around the corner, it’s time to decorate your house accordingly. Lucky for you, we’ve gathered 12 different stylish Amazon finds all under $30 to refresh your living space.

Whether you’re looking for dining room table decor inspiration to host a big Easter lunch, a fresh doormat to warmly welcome family and friends, or just touches of spring around the house to brighten things up—these Amazon Home favorites are sure to do the trick. Get ready to save on wreaths, candles, cake stands, and so much more this Easter, starting at just $11.  

Easter Home Decor Finds at Amazon

Sometimes all you need is a pop of color to spruce up your front door. Switch out last season’s door decor with this artificial floral wreath for just $21. It features several different colored flowers and eucalyptus leaves to give the wreath a bright and full appearance. Perfect to hang up this Easter and through spring and summer, this floral masterpiece is a sweet welcome home to all who enter.

Artificial Flower Wreath,20â Purple Yellow White Pink Floral Wreath Spring

Amazon

To buy: $21; amazon.com.

This vibrant “Hello” door mat offers a happy invitation to guests before they even walk inside. With more than 4,100 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers have raved about its thick, durable build, and rich color.  One shopper wrote, “It adds the perfect touch to our front porch and it's so cheery.” Both indoor and outdoor friendly, this non-slip mat comes in 11 different colors and five different sizes.

DII Hello Coir Fiber Doormat

Amazon

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

Calling all sweet tooths: This Amazon find is for you. Just in time for spring, this adorable bunny cake stand makes for a stylish dish to hold freshly baked desserts, breakfast items, or other favorite snacks. Its ceramic white build is an ideal centerpiece for your Easter spread, but it can be used for many other occasions, too, including baby showers, brunch, or to hold decorative, non-food items. One shopper even decorated the stand with a candle for everyday use and wrote, “It makes a nice presentation, and there is still enough room around the candle to add greenery or seasonal decor.”

LA JOLIE MUSE Cupcake Stand, Easter Decorations

Amazon

To buy: $30 with coupon (was $33); amazon.com

This checkered table runner features a colorful array of soft pastels and is on double discount for only $19 this Easter. The 14- by 72-inch runner is made from 100 percent cotton and it’s available in 39 different colors. Add a sunny touch to your holiday decor, like this Amazon customer, who wrote that it brings a beautiful ambiance to their home, adding that its high quality “will last through many more Easter seasons.”

Urban Villa Easter Table Runner Easter Collection

Amazon

To buy: $17 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

These life-like best-selling artificial tulips will have guests believing you just bought them fresh from the market. With more than 14,000 five-star ratings, it’s clear that the 20-piece stem tulips are a great way to liven up your home decor without the cost and hassle. One shopper wrote how tulips are their favorite flower, but die too quickly to continually purchase. “These are the closest to looking like real tulips that I’ve found,” the shopper added. “I was so happy with them, I went back and bought more.” Choose from over 45 colors and add them to a vase with or without water to complete the look.

Mandy's 20pcs White Flowers Artificial Tulip Silk Flowers

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

Interested in seeing more stylish Easter home decor? Continue scrolling for more spring-inspired pieces you’re sure to love. 

Laughing Bunny Rabbits Rocking in an Easter Egg

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $24); amazon.com.

Maison d' Hermine Dish Towels 100% Cotton Easter Kitchen Towels

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $28); amazon.com.

Juvale Foam Easter Eggs for Crafts and Easter Party Decorations

Amazon

To buy: $15; amazon.com.

Vases for Centerpieces Colorful Ceramic Vases Set of 8

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $22) amazon.com

RedoutÃ©. The Book of Flowers. 40th Ed.

Amazon

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

D'light Online Elegant Seasonal Spring Pastel Taper Candles

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

DII Buffalo Check Collection Rustic Farmhouse

Amazon

To buy: $11 with coupon (was $15); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Cozy Oversized Turtlenecks Tout
Cozy Oversized Turtlenecks Are Dominating Amazon's Best-Sellers Chart, and Prices Start at $23
Nordstrom Wedding Gifts Tout
11 Thoughtful Wedding Gifts for Every Budget, Starting at Just $39 at Nordstrom
Nifty New Spring Home Items on Amazon
Amazon Just Released Tons of Nifty New Home Items You’ll Want on Hand This Spring—Starting at $10
Related Articles
Spring Porch Decor Finds on Amazon
Revive Your Front Porch With These Stylish Spring Decor Finds Starting at $14 on Amazon
Spring Skirt Roundup TOUT
These Spring Skirts From Amazon Have 30,000 Five-Star Ratings Combined—and They’re All Under $40
Entryway Refresh Spring Decor Ideas Deals Tout
Give Your Entryway a Bright Refresh With These Spring Decor Deals on Amazon—Up to 73% Off
Nifty New Spring Home Items on Amazon
Amazon Just Released Tons of Nifty New Home Items You’ll Want on Hand This Spring—Starting at $10
The Comfy Matching Sets, Jumpsuits, and Dresses to Wear While Traveling Tout
15 Comfy Matching Sets, Jumpsuits, and Dresses to Wear While Traveling—Starting at $24
Best Amazon Saint Patrick's Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend
Clever Home Decor Storage Freelance Piece tout
15 Clever Home Organizers With Nifty Storage Areas to Keep Your Home Tidy—Starting at $14
Elevated Spring Fashion Must-Haves
Amazon Has an Entire Section Filled With Elevated Fashion Must-Haves for Spring Starting at $10
Amazon Spring Blouses Tout
Amazon Is Bursting With So Many Pretty Spring Blouses, and These Are the Best Under $30
ZESICA Women's 2023 Casual Off Shoulder
This 'Comfy and Flattering' Jumpsuit Is the Secret to Creating Easy Spring Outfits—and It's Up to 42% Off
Editor Loved Nightstand Sleep Items
I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and I Can’t Sleep Without These Nightstand Must-Haves—Starting at $7
Best-Selling Patio Furniture Finds on Amazon Tout
There Are So Many Spring Patio Furniture Pieces on Sale at Amazon Right Now—Up to 80% Off
Pastel fashion TOUT
12 Under-$50 Punchy Pastel Fashion Picks From Amazon That Will Give Your Closet a Dreamy Spring Refresh
Amazon Maxi Dress Sale
10 Stylish Amazon Maxi Dresses to Snag on Sale for Up to 50% Off Just in Time for Spring
Spring Flowy Dresses at Amazon TOUT
Welcome Spring With These Pretty, Flowy Dresses That Are All on Sale at Amazon—Starting at $16
meaning-of-easter-colors-GettyImages-1389505525
The Meaning Behind the Traditional Easter Colors