This ‘Smooth, Cool, and Moisture-Resistant’ Mattress Topper Has Over 66,000 Five-Star Ratings—and It's 36% Off

One of the best feelings in the world is sliding into your bed after a long day and snuggling up under the covers. But if your mattress pad is too heavy or firm, then you’re bound for a night of discomfort–and that’s especially unappealing in the summertime, when all you want is to sleep in cool, cozy peace all night long. Enter: This ultra cooling mattress topper from Easeland, which has earned over 64,000 five-star reviews from customers–and a spot on Amazon’s Best Sellers list–for its breathable and seriously comfortable feel.

Available in 10 sizes, ranging from twin to California king, and four colors (white, dark blue, dark gray, and light gray), this quilted mattress topper is a true game-changer in the bedroom. It’s made with a cotton top that’s both soft and sweat-absorbant, so you can wake up feeling dry and refreshed each morning. Inside, it’s stuffed with a fluffy, plush down-alternative fill.

To buy: $32 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Additionally, the topper has a stretchy, deep pocket design that will stay firmly in place all night no matter how much you move around, as well as box stitching that prevents the filling from shifting as you sleep. Plus, it’s machine washable, so you don’t have to spend extra money and effort getting it professionally cleaned or hand-washing it yourself.

Even more? While the cooling mattress cover normally costs $50, it’s on sale right now at Amazon for up to 36 percent off with a double discount, bringing the price of the queen size topper down to just $32. Just be sure to click the on-page coupon to take full advantage of this deal.

Plenty of Amazon shoppers have left rave reviews for the summer-ready cover, which has racked up over 66,000 perfect ratings. “This mattress topper is a dream,” wrote one person, adding that “it's very fluffy and comfortable” and is “like sleeping on a cloud.” Another reviewer said that “the cover fabric feels smooth, cool, and moisture resistant,” noting that it has the “perfect comfy fit.” Yet a third person wrote that the topper helped them achieve “a great night’s sleep each night,” explaining: “It is thicker than I had thought, fits my deep mattress very well, and I have not woken up in a sweat since I started using it.”

To ensure night after night of bedtime comfort this summer, check out the Easeland cooling mattress topper for yourself at Amazon while this sale price lasts.