This ‘Smooth, Cool, and Moisture-Resistant’ Mattress Topper Has Over 66,000 Five-Star Ratings—and It's 36% Off

Amazon shoppers say it’s ideal for staying dry during hot summer nights.

By
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon headshot
Rachel Simon
Rachel has written for Dotdash Meredith's Ecommerce team since 2020, covering home goods, tech, fashion, beauty, and more. She's interviewed dozens of experts and is always on top of the latest trends and product releases.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 2, 2023 12:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

This âSmooth, Cool, and Moisture-Resistantâ Mattress Topper Has Over 66,000 Five-Star Ratingsâand It's 36% Off
Photo:

Amazon

One of the best feelings in the world is sliding into your bed after a long day and snuggling up under the covers. But if your mattress pad is too heavy or firm, then you’re bound for a night of discomfort–and that’s especially unappealing in the summertime, when all you want is to sleep in cool, cozy peace all night long. Enter: This ultra cooling mattress topper from Easeland, which has earned over 64,000 five-star reviews from customers–and a spot on Amazon’s Best Sellers list–for its breathable and seriously comfortable feel.

Available in 10 sizes, ranging from twin to California king, and four colors (white, dark blue, dark gray, and light gray), this quilted mattress topper is a true game-changer in the bedroom. It’s made with a cotton top that’s both soft and sweat-absorbant, so you can wake up feeling dry and refreshed each morning. Inside, it’s stuffed with a fluffy, plush down-alternative fill. 

EASELAND Queen Size Mattress Pad Pillow

Amazon

To buy: $32 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Additionally, the topper has a stretchy, deep pocket design that will stay firmly in place all night no matter how much you move around, as well as box stitching that prevents the filling from shifting as you sleep. Plus, it’s machine washable, so you don’t have to spend extra money and effort getting it professionally cleaned or hand-washing it yourself.

Even more? While the cooling mattress cover normally costs $50, it’s on sale right now at Amazon for up to 36 percent off with a double discount, bringing the price of the queen size topper down to just $32. Just be sure to click the on-page coupon to take full advantage of this deal.

Plenty of Amazon shoppers have left rave reviews for the summer-ready cover, which has racked up over 66,000 perfect ratings. “This mattress topper is a dream,” wrote one person, adding that “it's very fluffy and comfortable” and is “like sleeping on a cloud.” Another reviewer said that “the cover fabric feels smooth, cool, and moisture resistant,” noting that it has the “perfect comfy fit.” Yet a third person wrote that the topper helped them achieve “a great night’s sleep each night,” explaining: “It is thicker than I had thought, fits my deep mattress very well, and I have not woken up in a sweat since I started using it.”

To ensure night after night of bedtime comfort this summer, check out the Easeland cooling mattress topper for yourself at Amazon while this sale price lasts.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Fossil Women's Jolie Leather Crossbody Purse Handbag tout
Hang on, This ‘Rich-Looking’ Fossil Handbag Has a Hidden Pocket for Valuables—and It’s on Sale Right Now
Calpak water bottle holder tout
This Cute and Functional Crossbody Water Bottle Holder Fits 40 Ounces, and It Doubles as a Purse
CHARMING TAILOR Clutch Evening Bag Tout
You Can Turn This Wedding-Ready Clutch Into a Crossbody—and It’s on Sale for Just $30
Related Articles
Queen Size Sheet Set Breathable and Cooling Sheets
These ‘Buttery Soft’ Best-Selling Sheets With 182,500+ Perfect Ratings Are on Double Discount for Memorial Day
Amazon's Summer Dress Tout
This New Amazon Section Is Dedicated to Stylish Summer Dresses for Every Warm-Weather Occasion—Starting at $22
SERTA Power Chill Soft Comfort Stain Resistant & Waterproof Mattress Cover Protector Tout
Shoppers Say This Mattress Cover Keeps Their Beds' Cool to the Touch' During Summer Nights—and It's on Sale
Parachute home sale Tout
Hurry! Shop Parachute's Long-Awaited Sitewide Sale to Save on Must-Have Bedding, Furniture, and Home Goods
Best MDW Summer Dress Deals Tout
The 15 Best Dress Deals You Won't Want to Miss This Memorial Day Weekend at Amazon–All Under $50
Amazon outlet swimsuits and coverups Tout
There Are Tons of Summer-Ready Swimsuits and Cover-Ups on Sale in Amazon’s Outlet Ahead of Memorial Day
Memorial Day mattress sales roundup Tout
Shop Deals on Mattresses for Every Type of Sleeper This Memorial Day Weekend, Starting at Just $584
Kate Spade purse
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
Cooling Duvet Cover Tout
I Gave My Bed a Summer Upgrade With This Cooling Duvet Cover and Immediately Kissed My Top Sheet Goodbye
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50 Swimsuits TOUT
Make a Splash This Summer With These Stylish and Vacation-Ready Swimsuits Under $40 at Amazon
Amazon Member Only Deals/ Photo Tout
Here are the 30 Best Deals Prime Members Can Score at Amazon Right Now—Starting at $7
Cooling Mattress Toppers
The 10 Best Cooling Mattress Toppers of 2023
Comfortable Pants One-Off Tout
Gear Up for the Summertime Heat With These ‘Light and Airy’ Pants From Amazon
Mother's Day Weekend Amazon Deals Tout
The 47 Best Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Mother’s Day Weekend
Amazon Outlet Roundup Tout
Outdoor Furniture, String Lights, and More Are Up to 88% Off in This Secret Outlet Section at Amazon
Purple Restore Mattress Tout
Purple’s New Temperature-Control Restore Mattress Is the Reason I’ve Gotten Sleep in My Third Trimester