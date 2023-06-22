These Are the Casual Wedding Guest Dresses You Can Actually Wear Beyond the Ceremony—All on Sale

Pssst, these discounts are ahead of Amazon Prime Day!

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Casual Wedding Guest Dresses Under $75 Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

It’s official: Wedding season is upon us, so it’s time to RSVP, book your ticket, and find the perfect dress. Now, if you’ve already done some shopping, you know that a wedding guest dress can be just as expensive as your gift—but there is an alternative. Amazon is chock-full of casual dresses in all kinds of styles, perfect for every summer wedding you have planned this season. And all of our favorites are on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Weddings at the beach, in the backyard, or by a vineyard all require flowy, stylish dresses. These options will keep you easy breezy while delivering on a high-end appearance—just without the high price. Better yet, before Prime Day gets underway, you’ll love knowing that markdowns are already happening within this hidden Gold Box Deals section. That includes sales on floral maxis, silky satin midis, and pretty wrap dresses—all under $50. 

Casual Wedding Guest Dress Deals

This super cute maxi dress is a garden wedding must-have. Made with lightweight fabric and a relaxed look, the dress will certainly keep you cool when a nice breeze comes through. It has a wrap design that’s great for customizing the fit. Plus, it has quarter-length sleeves that provide enough sun protection without making you sweat. Get it in 32 colors and styles, including this floral option that’s a knockout. 

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Loose Kimono Maxi Dress Navy Flor

Amazon

To buy: $48 (was $61); amazon.com

Not into patterns? Go with this elegant-looking halter dress that will wow every other guest at the ceremony. It’s loose-fitting, but has a cinched waist that gives you a flattering definition. The skirt has a three-tiered design and hits below the ankle with heels on. This pick has more than 6,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they get “so many compliments.” People wear the versatile dress to weddings, on cruises, and for family photo shoots, too. 

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Halter Neck Dress Orange

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $46); amazon.com

Satin dresses are also a crowd favorite, especially this midi dress option that has earned more than 8,000 five-star ratings so far. It’s more form-fitting than the maxis above, but definitely has a good amount of room for comfort. The dress has spaghetti straps, a stylish cowl neck, and tons of color options—23 to be exact.

Amazon Prime Day Xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress Green

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $40); amazon.com

And this casual maxi dress is perfect for that upcoming beach wedding. Shoppers say they feel cool and comfy in this dress, and it’s all thanks to its fabric. The material is light and airy, so you won’t feel drenched in sweat while on the shore. It has a halter neck structure, a fun crochet design in the front, and a loose skirt, adding to its breathable feel. It’s on sale right now and has a hidden coupon for a limited time. 

Amazon Prime Day ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Halter Neck Dress Bluishviolet

Amazon

To buy: $44 with coupon (was $64); amazon.com

There are tons of other casual wedding guest dresses that are on sale before Prime Day even starts. Check them out below before heading to Amazon’s Gold Box Deals hub for more sales. 

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Summer Dress Blue White

Amazon

To buy: $45 (was $51); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day II ININ Women's Casual Long Dress Dark Red

Amazon

To buy: $36 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Fashionme Women Spaghetti Strap Midi Satin Dresses Crystal Green

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $49); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Ezbelle Women's Off The Shoulder Dress Caramel

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $59); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Wrap V-Neck Midi Dress Yellow

Amazon

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day BTFBM Women 2023 Summer Halter Neck Dresses

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $48); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day ASAMBAC Women's Off Shoulder Dress Wine Red

Amazon

To buy: $36 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress Red Floral

Amazon

To buy: $45 with coupon (was $61); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Floral Maxi Sun Dress Pink

Amazon

To buy: $44 (was $51); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Dress Floral 04

Amazon

To buy: $44 (was $53); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Summer Ruched Bodycon Dress Dark Pink

Amazon

To buy: $39 with coupon (was $51); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Oxiuly Women's Casual Dresses

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $46); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Pink Queen Women's Crew Neck Sleeveless Dress Khaki

Amazon

To buy: $27 (was $36); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Eufy Robot Vacuum One-Off PD Tout
This ‘Smart’ and ‘Efficient’ Robot Vacuum Cleaner Shoppers Swear by Is Currently on Double Discount at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Space-Saving Furniture Roundup Tout
The Clever Space-Saving Furniture Deals Happening Weeks Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 72% Off
Casper Essential Sleeping Pillow Deal Tout
The Casper Pillow Shoppers Compare to ‘Fancy Hotel’ Ones Is on Sale for Just $36
Related Articles
Wedding Guest Dress Roundup Under $75 Tout
These Are the Wedding Guest Dresses You Need to Shop Before RSVPing—and They’re All Under $70
Amazon Prime Day Announcement/Roundup Tout
Amazon Just Released the Official Dates for Prime Day 2023, and These Are the Need-to-Know Details
Amazon's Summer Dress Tout
This New Amazon Section Is Dedicated to Stylish Summer Dresses for Every Warm-Weather Occasion—Starting at $22
Best MDW Summer Dress Deals Tout
The 15 Best Dress Deals You Won't Want to Miss This Memorial Day Weekend at Amazon–All Under $50
Amazon Dress Edit Under $50 Tout
Amazon Just Launched a Storefront of Summer-Ready Dresses, and We Found the Cutest Styles for Under $50
Kate Spade purse
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
Cut-out dresses and tops tout
Cutouts Are Everywhere This Summer, and These 9 Dresses and Tops Are Under $40 At Amazon
Summer Dress Outlet Deals Tout
Take on Summer With These Stylish Maxi Dresses That Are All on Sale Up to 68% Off at Amazon
Amazon Weekly 30 Deal Roundup Summer Savings Tout
The 30 Best Finds From Amazon’s Summer Savings Event, Up to 52% Off
Amazon Fashion Item Roundup Under $50 Tout
Step Into Summer With These Comfy and Stylish Pants That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon
The 50 Best Deals This June at Amazon Tout
These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer
Amazon Deal Roundup Summer Fashion Tout
The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off
Trending May Products Tout
15 Trending Finds That Are Sure to be Your New Favorite Summer Essentials—Starting at $10
Amazon Summer Checklist Roundup Tout
This New Amazon Fashion Section Has Everything You Need For a Summer of Fun and Sun—Under $50
Swimsuits Under $50 Tout
Beach Days Aren’t Complete Without These Pretty One-Piece Swimsuits—All Under $40 at Amazon
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Tout
You Have a Few More Days to Score Style, Beauty, and Home Deals Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale