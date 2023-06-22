These Are the Casual Wedding Guest Dresses You Can Actually Wear Beyond the Ceremony—All on Sale

It’s official: Wedding season is upon us, so it’s time to RSVP, book your ticket, and find the perfect dress. Now, if you’ve already done some shopping, you know that a wedding guest dress can be just as expensive as your gift—but there is an alternative. Amazon is chock-full of casual dresses in all kinds of styles, perfect for every summer wedding you have planned this season. And all of our favorites are on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Weddings at the beach, in the backyard, or by a vineyard all require flowy, stylish dresses. These options will keep you easy breezy while delivering on a high-end appearance—just without the high price. Better yet, before Prime Day gets underway, you’ll love knowing that markdowns are already happening within this hidden Gold Box Deals section. That includes sales on floral maxis, silky satin midis, and pretty wrap dresses—all under $50.

Casual Wedding Guest Dress Deals

This super cute maxi dress is a garden wedding must-have. Made with lightweight fabric and a relaxed look, the dress will certainly keep you cool when a nice breeze comes through. It has a wrap design that’s great for customizing the fit. Plus, it has quarter-length sleeves that provide enough sun protection without making you sweat. Get it in 32 colors and styles, including this floral option that’s a knockout.

Amazon

To buy: $48 (was $61); amazon.com.

Not into patterns? Go with this elegant-looking halter dress that will wow every other guest at the ceremony. It’s loose-fitting, but has a cinched waist that gives you a flattering definition. The skirt has a three-tiered design and hits below the ankle with heels on. This pick has more than 6,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they get “so many compliments.” People wear the versatile dress to weddings, on cruises, and for family photo shoots, too.

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $46); amazon.com.

Satin dresses are also a crowd favorite, especially this midi dress option that has earned more than 8,000 five-star ratings so far. It’s more form-fitting than the maxis above, but definitely has a good amount of room for comfort. The dress has spaghetti straps, a stylish cowl neck, and tons of color options—23 to be exact.

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $40); amazon.com.

And this casual maxi dress is perfect for that upcoming beach wedding. Shoppers say they feel cool and comfy in this dress, and it’s all thanks to its fabric. The material is light and airy, so you won’t feel drenched in sweat while on the shore. It has a halter neck structure, a fun crochet design in the front, and a loose skirt, adding to its breathable feel. It’s on sale right now and has a hidden coupon for a limited time.

Amazon

To buy: $44 with coupon (was $64); amazon.com.

There are tons of other casual wedding guest dresses that are on sale before Prime Day even starts. Check them out below before heading to Amazon’s Gold Box Deals hub for more sales.

Amazon

To buy: $45 (was $51); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $36 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $49); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $59); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $48); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $36 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $45 with coupon (was $61); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $44 (was $51); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $44 (was $53); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $39 with coupon (was $51); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $46); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $27 (was $36); amazon.com.

