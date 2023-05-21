I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are 12 Picks I’m Eyeing From Target’s Huge Memorial Day Sale—Starting at $13

This time of year, I like to take inventory on the items I need to buy to make all of my summer plans go off without a hitch. Of course, some of these items fall under the “want” side of things, but nonetheless, they make the list.

With Memorial Day Weekend fast approaching, I scoured Target, my go-to retailer, to see what I could snag on sale before the unofficial start of summer. While combing through the site, I found heavily discounted outdoor furniture, essentials for entertaining, a mesh bag to make road trips a cinch, and plush slide slippers that will easily take me outside to catch the morning sunlight. My favorite picks are up to 77 percent off, and they’re listed below.

12 Editor Picks to Shop Ahead of Summer:

To buy: $170 (was $400); target.com.



With Target slashing prices on tons of outdoor patio furniture, it feels like a good time to carve out the perfect backyard space for a table and chair set that doesn’t break the bank. The Tangkula 3-piece set caught my eye because I’m drawn to black and brown color combinations (though this set also comes in red, turquoise, white, navy, and gray). Beyond aesthetics, the set is made from a weatherproof rattan with cushions that can also withstand the elements.

One shopper wrote that they have the table and chairs set up in their Airbnb and “get compliments on it often,” while showing “zero wear” so far. Another reviewer said it's “simple but elegant” and “sturdy.” A third shopper added that the “quality is very good.” At 57 percent off, my virtual cart is calling.

To buy: $56 (was $122); target.com.



Summer is the time when sandals and flip-flops come out of hibernation, often creating an overflowing shoe collection in the entryway. This bamboo Costway shoe stand is a solution to keep footwear off the floor. Also, for those who tend to use another doorway more frequently in summer like I do (hello, backyard patio), this storage tower is a space-saving fix for alternative entrances.

With seven shelves, each cubby measuring 7.5 inches wide by 5 inches tall, there is plenty of space to stow your seasonal slides. The overall measurements are approximately 11 inches wide and deep, and 43.5 inches tall, so while it holds plenty, it isn’t overwhelming in small spaces. And for those days when you have the sprinkler sputtering, you’ll be happy to know the shelves are waterproof.

One shopper liked it so much, they ordered more than one, and called it “easy to put together” and “versatile.” Another reviewer wrote the shelf is a “must for organization” and liked the “sleek look” and its convenience. Right now, the stand is 54 percent off.

To buy: $13 (was $18); target.com.



I’m a sucker for string lights and maybe it’s the Mainer in me, but when I saw this clamshell version, I felt instant joy as I envisioned many summer nights in its glow on my back porch. With ten shells dangling along 10 feet of white cord, you can easily connect other strands as needed—which is made even easier by the sale price of $13 per.

While I will be using the lights outside, they are designed to be strung inside as well, adding the perfect touch to your coastal-themed rooms.

One shopper said the lights are“just the right intensity” for a “calm and relaxing feeling.” Another reviewer said they are “way cuter” than they had imagined, and that they give a “nice warm glow.”

Shop more of my favorite early Memorial Day finds from Target below, with savings of up to 77 percent.

To buy: $37 (was $76); target.com.



To buy: $14 (was $20); target.com.



To buy: $110 (was $140); target.com.



To buy: $30 (was $40); target.com.



To buy: $21 (was $42); target.com.



To buy: $18 (was $23); target.com.



To buy: $17 (was $30); target.com.



To buy: $71 (was $88); target.com.



To buy: $70 (was $300); target.com.

