I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Labor Deals I’m Shopping Early

Amazon’s huge Labor Day sale is almost underway, but as a shopping editor, I’m already eyeing deals to score immediately. Right now, there are actually sales you can grab up to 62 percent before the crowd.

I love shopping for sales so much, I’ve made it my career. As a shopping editor, I constantly have my sights set on the best deals on Amazon, which is why I’m paying close attention to its Labor Day weekend sale. While it hasn’t officially happened yet, there are several early markdowns across the board. Think deals on fashion pieces, home decor, kitchen cookware, and beauty best-sellers. And everything on this editor-approved list is up to 62 percent off.

Editor-Approved Early Labor Day Deals

Anrabess Oversized Batwing-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon

Fall couldn’t come soon enough, and I’m excited to start sipping PSLs while wearing this stylish oversized turtleneck sweater. The pullover is the perfect mix of relaxed yet structured thanks to its loose fit and batwing-sleeve design. I also like that the front hemline is slightly shorter than the back, which will make it easy to tuck into my high-waisted jeans. The sweater comes in 31 colors, including autumnal hues like orange, deep green, and rust. Plus, it’s currently on sale and has an extra 20 percent coupon, giving you a double discount.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara

Amazon

Big sale events are also a great time to stock up on everyday essentials, like this Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara. I (accidentally) bought the mascara in brown, but loved the length it gave my short lashes, so I decided to keep using it until the tube went dry. Spoiler alert: The tube is dry, and I’m ready for my next one… this time in blackest black. And if I’m being honest, I might even get the waterproof version, too.

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

Amazon

Another beauty must-have is the Samnyte Hair Wax Stick that tames flyaways in a few swipes. A beauty editor actually put me on to this wax stick after I complained about my baby hairs. Those small, pesky strands love to make an appearance, especially when I want a sleek ponytail, which always ends up looking a mess due to said strands. The hair tool is supposed to make frizzy pieces lay flat in the most natural way with ingredients like beeswax, avocado and castor oil, and hydrating vitamin E.

Christopher Knight Home Agatha Knitted Cotton Pouf

Amazon

It always surprises me to see how expensive poufs actually are. You too? Well, in that case, this early Labor Day deal is worth checking out. Even though I have a sectional couch, I don’t always sit on the chaise, which is where a cotton pouf like, this one from Christopher Knight Home, comes in. This furniture-like piece is made with little beads that’ll keep my feet upright and steady, while its beautiful knit design makes it look like decor when not in use. It comes in six colors, but I like the beige option best. Plus, it’s on sale for up to 46 percent off.



Miulee Corduroy Pillow Cover Set

Amazon

Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Original Large Jar Candle

Amazon

The Gym People High-Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

Amazon

Lodge 6-Quart Essential Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

iVict Dual Swing Arm LED Desk Lamp

Amazon

House Day Velvet Hanger Set

Amazon

More Editor-Loved Early Labor Day Deals

Amazon is also filled with markdowns on products I already have and love ahead of Labor Day weekend. These editor-loved picks include home essentials like iRobot robot vacuums and last-minute summer buys like this Addlon outdoor string light set. Check out these other tried-and-true picks below before heading to Amazon’s Gold Box Deals section now.



Addlon 50-Foot LED Outdoor String Lights

Amazon

PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Hiboitec Motion-Sensor Cabinet Light Pack

Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise-Canceling Headphones