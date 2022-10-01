Woah, So Many Cute Fall Decor Pieces Are Up to 79% Off Before Amazon’s Massive Prime Early Access Sale

The moment there’s a chill in the air, it’s time to start decorating for fall. The cozy autumn aesthetic is welcoming and home-like, and while it only takes a few decor swaps, it truly makes a big impact in your living room or entryway. You can totally implement items you have in storage, however, if you’re always hunting for new cute decor, now’s the time to shop because Amazon is having a massive sale this month filled with fall decor galore—and prices start at just $11.

The perfect setting for cuddling up with a good book or relaxing with yet another Gilmore Girls marathon consists of decor designed with warm autumnal colors and soft textures like velvet and chunky knits. And don’t be afraid to incorporate pieces that aren’t inherently “fall looking”—you can still get that comfortable feel without overwhelming your space with yellows and oranges.

With that said, there are so many fall decorations marked down before Amazon’s first ever Prime Early Access Sale. The exclusive two-day event, which is taking place on October 11 and 12, will have tons of home essentials on sale, including smart tech, bedding, furniture, and decor. And we did the hard work to find some of the best fall decor pieces on sale right now up to 79 percent off, so why wait?

Early Access Fall Decor Deals

If you’re not trying to do a major fall overhaul, adding a few small decor items is the way to go. Swap out your existing throw blanket for this reversible fleece one from Eddie Bauer that has a flannel design and a cozy trim. It’s a favorite among Amazon shoppers, which is why it has more than 3,800 five-star ratings from people who confirm it’s soft, warm, and is “great for the fall.” You can shop it in 13 colors and styles, and this specific pick is 46 percent off right now.

To buy: $22 (was $40); amazon.com.

Another simple fall addition is this knitted pillowcase. What’s great is you can slip on the decorative cover over your favorite cushions and still get that refreshed look for just $17. It has a double cable pattern that resembles a comfy sweater and comes in six colors, including this grayish blue option. While reds, yellows, and oranges are typical fall hues, dark blues and evergreens are also part of the autumnal color palette, so don’t shy away from the unconventional.

To buy: $17 (was $26); amazon.com.

And while you’re at it, consider getting a soft, textured rug for your floor, like this stylish option that’s 79 percent off. We know, wow. Not only will this rug tie the whole room together, it’ll also prevent your feet from feeling cold in the height of winter. You can shop it in four sizes and 14 colors, however, this warm beige pick just might brighten the room!

To buy: $165 (was $800); amazon.com.

Even though the kitchen may be the heart of the home, if you have a fireplace in the living room, you know that’s the spot your guests will flock to. While your fireplace is a statement on its own, don’t be afraid to get festive by dressing up the mantle with decorations like this fall leaf garland designed with warm multi-colored maple leaves. It’s just under 6-feet-long and has a few different leaf shapes and hues incorporated. Right now, the garland is on sale and also has an additional discount, bringing the price down to just $11.

To buy: $17 (was $20); amazon.com.

Next, throw in some velvet pumpkins like these cute ones and maybe these birch bark candles, and you have yourself a stunning fireplace. The pumpkins come in a set of six and feature an array of colors, including olive, orange, and gold. And the trio of pillar candles looks super natural and rustic—you’ll want to bring them out for Thanksgiving, for sure. And here’s the thing, if you don’t have a fireplace, both of these accessories can spruce up your entryway console or dining table as well.

To buy: $17 (was $27); amazon.com.

To buy: $26 (was $30); amazon.com.

And even though you’re probably spending more time inside than out, your front porch deserves some love too. Try this buffalo plaid checkered rug that’s designed for both indoor and outdoor use. It doesn’t necessarily scream “fall,” but it’s a chic decor item that still embodies the cool-temperature aesthetic. It’s available in four sizes and is just $20 for the 43-inch option. Hint: Pair it with a coir front door mat that gives it a layered appearance, and stop dirt from entering, too.

To buy: $20 (was $33); amazon.com.

Lastly, consider a fall wreath for your front door. There are several options with cute phrases, but if you want a simpler, classy look, opt for something like this wreath from Tiny Land. It’s fluffed up with various kinds of faux leaves and has acorns and little pumpkins sprinkled throughout. Bonus: It’s on sale and has a coupon, giving you a double discount!

To buy: $44 (was $55); amazon.com.

There are so many other fall decor must-haves that are on sale ahead of the Prime Early Access event. Scroll through our picks below before checking out the deals hub for yourself.

To buy: $20 (was $60); amazon.com.

To buy: $17 (was $28); amazon.com.

To buy: $18 (was $29); amazon.com.

To buy: $33 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com.

