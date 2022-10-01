Woah, So Many Cute Fall Decor Pieces Are Up to 79% Off Before Amazon’s Massive Prime Early Access Sale

Think autumnal wreaths, velvet pumpkins, cozy candles, knit throw pillows, and more.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 1, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

rs-amazon-fall-decor-ideas-getty-1389207064
Photo:

Anastasiia Krivenok/Getty Images

The moment there’s a chill in the air, it’s time to start decorating for fall. The cozy autumn aesthetic is welcoming and home-like, and while it only takes a few decor swaps, it truly makes a big impact in your living room or entryway. You can totally implement items you have in storage, however, if you’re always hunting for new cute decor, now’s the time to shop because Amazon is having a massive sale this month filled with fall decor galore—and prices start at just $11. 

The perfect setting for cuddling up with a good book or relaxing with yet another Gilmore Girls marathon consists of decor designed with warm autumnal colors and soft textures like velvet and chunky knits. And don’t be afraid to incorporate pieces that aren’t inherently “fall looking”—you can still get that comfortable feel without overwhelming your space with yellows and oranges. 

With that said, there are so many fall decorations marked down before Amazon’s first ever Prime Early Access Sale. The exclusive two-day event, which is taking place on October 11 and 12, will have tons of home essentials on sale, including smart tech, bedding, furniture, and decor. And we did the hard work to find some of the best fall decor pieces on sale right now up to 79 percent off, so why wait?

Early Access Fall Decor Deals   

If you’re not trying to do a major fall overhaul, adding a few small decor items is the way to go. Swap out your existing throw blanket for this reversible fleece one from Eddie Bauer that has a flannel design and a cozy trim. It’s a favorite among Amazon shoppers, which is why it has more than 3,800 five-star ratings from people who confirm it’s soft, warm, and is “great for the fall.” You can shop it in 13 colors and styles, and this specific pick is 46 percent off right now. 

Eddie Bauer - Throw Blanket, Reversible Sherpa Fleece Bedding, Home Decor for All Seasons (Edgewood Red, Throw)

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $40); amazon.com.

Another simple fall addition is this knitted pillowcase. What’s great is you can slip on the decorative cover over your favorite cushions and still get that refreshed look for just $17. It has a double cable pattern that resembles a comfy sweater and comes in six colors, including this grayish blue option. While reds, yellows, and oranges are typical fall hues, dark blues and evergreens are also part of the autumnal color palette, so don’t shy away from the unconventional. 

Anduuni Decorative Knitted Pillow Case Cushion Cover Double-Cable Sweater Throw Pillow Covers for Bed Couch 18" X 18"

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $26); amazon.com.

And while you’re at it, consider getting a soft, textured rug for your floor, like this stylish option that’s 79 percent off. We know, wow. Not only will this rug tie the whole room together, it’ll also prevent your feet from feeling cold in the height of winter. You can shop it in four sizes and 14 colors, however, this warm beige pick just might brighten the room!

SAFAVIEH Dallas Shag Collection 8' x 10' Beige/Ivory SGD257D Trellis Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Room Entryway Plush 1.5-inch Thick Area Rug

Amazon

To buy: $165 (was $800); amazon.com.

Even though the kitchen may be the heart of the home, if you have a fireplace in the living room, you know that’s the spot your guests will flock to. While your fireplace is a statement on its own, don’t be afraid to get festive by dressing up the mantle with decorations like this fall leaf garland designed with warm multi-colored maple leaves. It’s just under 6-feet-long and has a few different leaf shapes and hues incorporated. Right now, the garland is on sale and also has an additional discount, bringing the price down to just $11. 

Tiny Land 2 Pack Fall-Garland, Fall-Decor Maple Leaf, 6ft Foliage Mantle Vine Artificial Fall-Decorations for Home, Fireplace, Mantle, Front Door

To buy: $17 (was $20); amazon.com.

Next, throw in some velvet pumpkins like these cute ones and maybe these birch bark candles, and you have yourself a stunning fireplace. The pumpkins come in a set of six and feature an array of colors, including olive, orange, and gold. And the trio of pillar candles looks super natural and rustic—you’ll want to bring them out for Thanksgiving, for sure. And here’s the thing, if you don’t have a fireplace, both of these accessories can spruce up your entryway console or dining table as well.

Ogrmar Set of 6 Pack Handmade Velvet Pumpkins Decor,Super Soft Stuffed Pumpkin with Exquisite Craftsmanship for Fall Halloween Thanksgiving Decoration

To buy: $17 (was $27); amazon.com.

Serene Spaces Living Birch Bark Candle, Small Size, Set of 3 â Pillar Style Candle Brings Nature Indoors, Ideal for Weddings, Parties, Events, Restaurants

To buy: $26 (was $30); amazon.com.

And even though you’re probably spending more time inside than out, your front porch deserves some love too. Try this buffalo plaid checkered rug that’s designed for both indoor and outdoor use. It doesn’t necessarily scream “fall,” but it’s a chic decor item that still embodies the cool-temperature aesthetic. It’s available in four sizes and is just $20 for the 43-inch option. Hint: Pair it with a coir front door mat that gives it a layered appearance, and stop dirt from entering, too. 

Bottalive Buffalo Plaid Check Rug - 27.5''x43'' Cotton Hand-Woven Indoor/Outdoor Area Rugs for Layered Door Mats Washable Carpet for Porch/Kitchen/Farmhouse Black/White

To buy: $20 (was $33); amazon.com.

Lastly, consider a fall wreath for your front door. There are several options with cute phrases, but if you want a simpler, classy look, opt for something like this wreath from Tiny Land. It’s fluffed up with various kinds of faux leaves and has acorns and little pumpkins sprinkled throughout. Bonus: It’s on sale and has a coupon, giving you a double discount!

Tiny Land Store Fall Wreaths for Front Door, 22" Fall Wreath, Autumn Wreaths for Front Porch Decor, Outdoor Wreath with Pumpkin Decor, Ideal Fall Decorations for Home & Thanksgiving & Halloween Pumpkin Wreath

To buy: $44 (was $55); amazon.com.

There are so many other fall decor must-haves that are on sale ahead of the Prime Early Access event. Scroll through our picks below before checking out the deals hub for yourself. 

Stonebriar Round Brown Wood Serving Tray with Metal Handles and Distressed Mirror, Rustic Butler Serving Tray, Vintage Centerpiece or Candle Holder, Small

To buy: $20 (was $60); amazon.com.

Yankee Candle Cranberry Chutney Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle, Over 110 Hours of Burn Time

To buy: $17 (was $28); amazon.com.

NATÃRL Pampas Grass Home Decor 80 Pcs Real Pampas Grass Decor for Boho Decor Farmhouse Decor. Pompas Grass for Wedding Decor. Pompus Grass Boho Room Decor

To buy: $18 (was $29); amazon.com.

Fall Porch Decor on Amazon
amazon.com

To buy: $33 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
AUSELILY Women's Long Sleeve Pockets Empire Waist Pleated Loose Swing Casual Flare Dress
Amazon Quietly Discounted This Cute Swing Dress Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale—and It’s Under $30
Amazon Cozy Fall Decor
Amazon's Cozy Fall Decor Section Is Filled With Warm and Comfy Gems Starting at $11
Early Editor-Loved Prime Event Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here Are the 10 Deals I’m Getting Ahead of Its Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Prime Event Announcement Tout
Psst! Amazon Just Announced Its First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale, and It's Sure to Rival Prime Day
Happy Halloween! Pumpkin Jack lantern with for family holiday at home
These Indoor Halloween Decorations Will Turn Any Home Into a Spooktacular Sight—All Under $45
O-Cedar ProMist MAX Spray Mop tout
You Can Snag the Best-Selling O-Cedar Spray Mop Before Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Even Launches
Soft coated wheaten terrier dog sitting in doorway of home in the fall
Redecorate Your Front Porch for Fall With These 15 Designer-Approved Finds on Amazon, Starting at $10
Best Fall Candles to Make Your Home Feel Cozier
The 17 Best Fall Candles for a Cozy Home in 2022
Amazon Outlet maxi dresses
Flowy Maxi Dresses Are a Must This Season, and These 12 Picks Are Up to 55% Off at Amazon
Best Flameless Candles
The 8 Best Flameless Candles of 2022
Brooklinen Surprise Linen Sale
Here's Your Last Chance to Shop Brooklinen's Surprise Linen Sale to Help You Get Your Bedroom Fall-Ready for Less
ANRABESS Women Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Casual Loose Oversized Sweater Dress
The Comfy and Stylish Sweater Dress People Wear to Work, Dinner Dates, and More Is Up to 46% Off at Amazon
Image of outdoor lounging area at night illuminated by string fairy lights, hardwood seating with cushions, wooden table top with flowering plant centrepiece, bonsai trees, Japanese maples, landscaped oriental design garden, focus on foreground
Walmart Has an Under-the-Radar Section Filled With Fall-Perfect Patio Furniture and Decor Starting at $3
Best Labor Day Amazon Deals Roundup
The 35 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year
Modern Home Decor Essentials
15 Lived-In Modern Home Decor Essentials We Found Hiding on Amazon
Labor Day editor's picks
I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here's Everything I'm Buying From Its Huge Labor Day Sale