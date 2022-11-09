Tons of Retailers Are Slashing Prices on Roomba, Shark, and Dyson Vacuums Ahead of Black Friday

Get up to 67 percent off ahead of the holiday shopping event.

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum
It may still be early November, but Thanksgiving is swiftly approaching—and that means Black Friday is coming, too. Retailers have already started rolling out their Black Friday sales, and there are so many great deals to shop. Right now is the perfect time to replace expensive home appliances or get those big-ticket products you’ve been eyeing at a discount. 

One thing you’ll want to check out is vacuums. There are currently deals on pretty much any style of vacuum you can think of: upright, stick, handheld, and robot from all the major vacuum names, like Dyson, Bissell, Black + Decker, Shark, and more. We searched through the sales to pick out some of the best early vacuum deals to help make your early Black Friday shopping even easier. 

Best Vacuum Deals Overall

  • Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Dustbuster, $25 (was $36); walmart.com
  • Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $30 (was $50); walmart.com
  • INSE Cordless Six-in-One Rechargeable Stick Vacuum, $100 with coupon (was $300); amazon.com
  • Black + Decker Corded Dual Steam Mop and Upright Vacuum, $100 (was $161); target.com
  • Bissell 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum, $106 (was $118); amazon.com
  • Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum, $280 (was $430); target.com
  • Shark ION Robot Vacuum, $139 (was $250); walmart.com
  • Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $200 (was $229); amazon.com
  • iRobot Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $288 (was $530); walmart.com 
  • iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Bundle, $1,048 (was $1,249); amazon.com

There are a number of popular vacuums on sale right now. For homes with pets, this powerful Dyson upright vacuum is $100 off right now, and it doubles as a pet grooming tool, so you’re really getting more for your money. It has multiple cleaning modes for different surfaces, and a detangling feature that automatically cleans out hair from the brush bar as you clean. Plus, the groom tool can be used directly on pets with medium or long hair to remove loose hair and allergens before they get all over your floors. 

If you hate dragging your big vacuum cleaner around or you’re tight on storage space, you might want to try a stick vacuum like this cordless option, which is 67 percent off on Amazon right now. It’s super lightweight, so you can take it with you to clean up messes everywhere from the bedroom to kitchen. One five-star Amazon reviewer wrote, “It’s got great suction on hard floors and decent on rugs, [it’s] easy to clean out, and the different configurations are so helpful on the stairs. I can clean my entire downstairs (about 1,000 square feet) twice before needing to charge the battery.”

For lazy cleaners, check out our robot vacuum picks—they’ll do all the work for you. This one from Shark cleans on hard and soft surfaces, runs for up to two hours, and it has voice control to make using it even simpler. One shopper said, “I can't believe the things that it will pick up, from sand to dog hair and even dog food. Emptying the canister is simple, and you can even wash the filters.”

And for quick cleanups, there are tons of awesome deals on handheld vacuums right now, like this Shark cordless handheld vacuum that’s 65 percent off at Walmart, or this Eufy by Anker option that’s currently only $30.

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum

Walmart

Best Upright Vacuum Deals

If you have a big house or apartment with a lot of space to clean, an upright vacuum might be right for you, since they’re good for cleaning large areas. Right now, you can get this Black + Decker vacuum that’s equipped with a HEPA filter and doubles as a steam mop for just $100 from Target. Another option is this Bissell bagless vacuum that’s currently $106 at Amazon. It has a swivel steering design that easily gets into tough-to-reach spaces and a triple action brush roll that removes embedded dirt to give your rugs a deep clean.

  • Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum, $400 (was $500); walmart.com
  • Bissell CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum, $106 (was $118); amazon.com
  • Shark DuoClean Lift Away Upright Vacuum, $360 (was $460); target.com
  • Black + Decker Corded Dual Steam Mop and Upright Vacuum, $100 (was $161); target.com
  • Dyson Ball Animal Origin Vacuum, $280 (was $380); target.com
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Best Stick Vacuum Deals

You can find plenty of stick vacuums on sale, too. This Black + Decker vacuum is currently only $120, and this ultra-light Shark stick vacuum is 20 percent off. And you can get this cordless option for $100 off, which is a pretty impressive deal considering it can also be used as a handheld vacuum cleaner. One shopper said, “We needed something that was easy to handle and did a great job. This does both. It's also much quieter and has a light that allows us to easily see in hard-to-reach places.”

  • Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum, $160 (was $200); target.com
  • Shark Cordless Pet Pro Stick Vacuum, $250 (was $350); target.com
  • Black + Decker Powerseries Cordless Stick Vacuum, $120 (was $180); target.com
  • Shark Cordless Stick Pet Vacuum, $144 (was $259); walmart.com
  • Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum, $280 (was $430); target.com 
  • INSE Cordless Six--in-One Rechargeable Stick Vacuum, $100 with coupon (was $300); amazon.com
  • Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean Power Fins, $289 (was $329); walmart.com
Anker Eufy Home Vac H11 Pure Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Walmart

Best Handheld Vacuum Deals

Handheld vacuums are perfect for spot cleaning in between your vacuum days. This one from Black + Decker is a steal at only $25. It comes with a crevice tool to help you get into hard-to-reach spaces, like under cabinets or furniture, and a brush that you can use for dusting. Other popular dustbusters are also on sale, including the Dirt Devil Scorpion Plus and the Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum for up to 20 percent off.

  • Shark Wand Cord-Free Handheld Multi-Surface Vacuum, $64 (was $99); walmart.com
  • Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $30 (was $50); walmart.com
  • Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $80 (was $100); target.com
  • Black+ Decker Dustbuster, $50 (was $60); target.com
  • Dirt Devil Scorpion Plus Corded Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $45 (was $50); walmart.com
  • Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Dustbuster, $25 (was $36); walmart.com
Shark ION RV754 Robot Vacuum

Walmart

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

If you need a new robot vacuum, we found some of those on sale, too. This self-emptying iRobot Roomba has multi-surface rubber brushes and patented Dirt Detect Technology that senses bigger messes to dedicate more time to cleaning them—and it’s $242 off. If you’re looking to splurge a little, there’s even a deal on a Roomba vacuum and mop bundle. While the price of this one is still pretty steep, it’s currently 16 percent off, and you’ll get a two-for-one robot vacuum and mop to keep your home extra clean.

  • iRobot Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $288 (was $530); walmart.com
  • Shark EZ Robot Vacuum, $258 (was $450); walmart.com
  • Shark ION Robot Vacuum, $139 (was $250); walmart.com
  • iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Bundle, $1,048 (was $1,249); amazon.com
  • Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), $200 (was $229); amazon.com

