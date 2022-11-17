Amazon Quietly Discounted Holiday Travel Essentials Ahead of Black Friday—and These Are the Best Ones to Shop

Between visiting family and jetting off on winter break vacations, the next few weeks are some of the busiest for late fall and winter travel. So before your departure day is officially here, take a moment to make sure all of your bags (and everything you put inside them) are ready to go. If you notice a few things are looking a little worse for wear, there’s a quick fix at the ready: Amazon already has tons of travel essentials on sale ahead of Black Friday.

As you’re getting ready for your trips, two of the most important pieces to have ready and in great shape are your suitcase and your backpack. Both allow you to pack all of your essentials inside, and they also serve as a way to keep your most prized possessions, like your laptop, safe throughout your journey. For only $52, the Wrangler Smart Luggage Set comes equipped with a 20-inch spinner suitcase and a cool hidden feature to hold a cup or keep your phone charged along the way. And you won’t want to miss scooping up the Matein laptop backpack, which is the top-seller in Amazon’s Laptop Backpacks category, while it’s on sale for just $30.

“I purchased this as a last-minute decision before a family trip to Disney World, and I am glad I did,” wrote a reviewer who found all of the pockets in the Matein backpack more helpful than the original bag they planned to take. They also found their 16-inch laptop fit inside (albeit a bit snugly). Ultimately, they said, “This bag is affordable and very worthy for travel or theme parks.”

A little organization goes a long way when you’re traveling. An easy way to make sure everything stays in place while you’re on the go is to create a system inside your bags before you even leave home. Think about scooping up this shopper-favorite toiletry bag while you can get it for just $28, and consider giving a well-loved set of $20 packing cubes a try. Then add an $8 passport holder to keep your most important documents in a safe and easy to find place.

“They helped make everything fit neatly and compactly in my travel bag, and for the price, you get a lot of storage cubes. They are well worth it and [of] good quality,” said a shopper who purchased the Bagail packing cubes, calling them “travel essentials.”

No matter if you’re counting down until a visit home to see family or a much anticipated vacation, keep reading below for the top 10 travel essentials to buy for yourself or your favorite jetsetter on your holiday gift list. Prices start at just $8 ahead of Black Friday.

Wrangler 20-Inch Smart Luggage Set

Amazon

To buy: $52 (was $64); amazon.com.

The Wrangler 20-Inch Smart Luggage Set is designed for you to carry it onto an airplane. It weighs just under 7 pounds, and it measures 20 by 14.5 by 11-inches. The interior of the suitcase has zippered accessory pockets, as well as a main compartment that includes a strap you can fasten to keep your clothes in place. Plus, the highlight of the bag is it has a 3-in-1 feature on the back that can either hold a drink, act as a charger (there’s a USB port), or simply hold your phone.

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $42); amazon.com.

If you’re looking for a very highly recommended laptop backpack, don’t miss this style from Matein. It has nearly 63,500 five-star ratings and 13,600 perfect reviews. Shoppers love that they can tuck a laptop as large as 15.6 inches inside a defined spot. Plus, the bag has two more large zippered compartments, a phone pocket, and a USB charger inside. Outside, the backpack is water resistant and has side pockets designed for a water bottle or even an umbrella.

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $32); amazon.com.

There’s nothing worse than arriving at your destination and realizing your toiletries leaked while you were in transit. So a bag designed to keep all of your essentials in their own space is a must. The Bagsmart toiletry bag is the best-seller in Amazon’s Toiletry Bags category. It has four large zippered clear compartments, so you can easily see what’s inside. Plus, it comes with a hook, so you can open it and hang it up to keep everything organized and in one place throughout the duration of your stay.

Hycoo Weekender

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $27); amazon.com.

With more than 18,700 five-star ratings and a status as a best-seller, the Hycoo weekender has established itself as a shopper-favorite. The duffel bag is lined and water resistant, and it also has handles and a convenient crossbody strap that allow you to choose how to carry it. Inside the bag, you will find four compartments: a large main compartment, two zippered compartments, and a separate compartment designed to hold a wet bathing suit.

Trodance Mini Jewelry Travel Case

Amazon

To buy: $10 (was $11); amazon.com.

Don’t arrive home or to your hotel with a collection of tangled jewelry. Instead, for less than $10, you can scoop up this handy mini jewelry case. It features hooks for necklaces, spots for rings, and four mini compartments for bracelets, earrings, and more. This is such a great piece to keep your most treasured pieces safely in place—and at an affordable price to boot.

Bogg Bag XL Waterproof Tote

Amazon

To buy: $90 (was $110); amazon.com.

You can’t go to the beach without a waterproof tote, and the XL Bogg Bag is on sale ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It measures 19 by 15 by 9.5 inches, and it comes with a nylon liner. Plan to pop towels, books, sunscreen, snacks, and more inside before you head outside to enjoy a day by the water. When you’re not at the beach or by the pool, you can also use your Bogg Bag as a travel tote.

Yamiu Set of 4 Travel Shoe Bags

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $22); amazon.com.

The mere thought of my shoes touching my clothes (or anything else in my bag) grosses me out, so I purchased these travel shoe bags several years ago. They come in a set of four, and two L bags and two XL large bags are included. I typically slip my running shoes inside an XL bag. Then I’m able to fit two pairs of flats or two pairs of sandals inside a large bag. For just $3.75 per zippered bag, I truly feel like these are a travel gem.

Bagail Set of 8 Packing Cubes

Amazon

To buy: $20 with coupon (was $25); amazon.com.

Packing cubes have plenty of helpful uses, including keeping your suitcase organized and making unpacking a breeze. The Bagail set comes with eight nylon cubes, which include M, L, and XL cubes designed for clothes and separate bags for socks, underwear, shoes, and cosmetics. Plan to take all of your cubes with you for long trips or turn to a few for a quick weekend getaway. Scoop up the set while each bag is just $2.50.

Ododos Mini Belt Bag

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $24); amazon.com.

Whether you’re exploring a city, hoping to keep your driver’s license and cell phone within easy reach at the airport, or visiting a theme park, a belt bag will stay in constant rotation while you’re traveling. The Ododos Mini Belt Bag has two zippered pouches, an interior pocket to hold your phone, and an adjustable strap. Plus, it’s in stock in 22 colors.

Acdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder

Amazon

To buy: $8 with coupon (was $13); amazon.com.

The Acdream passport and vaccine card holder is made from a synthetic leather material, and it also has an additional RFID layer to prevent your information from being scanned. It’s large enough to hold your passport, vaccine card, driver’s license, and a credit card, so you can slightly relax while you travel knowing all of your most important travel items are all safely held together.