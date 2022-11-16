You Can Grab This Stick Vacuum That ‘Packs Some Power’ for $350 Off Ahead of Black Friday

It’s only $100 at Amazon.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022 02:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Photo:

Amazon

Everyone knows that Black Friday is the perfect time to shop for expensive items, but you actually don’t even have to wait for the Black Friday sales to score some major deals. This Inse stick vacuum is currently up to 78 percent off on Amazon—so be sure to get it while you still can.

The vacuum is cordless and has a detachable, rechargeable battery that runs for up to 45 minutes on standard mode (up to 20 minutes on max mode). With the lightweight design—weighing only 3.2 pounds—and a 150-degree swivel head, it can be easily maneuvered around every corner. You can clean everywhere from hard floors to low-pile carpet to furniture with this stick vacuum. One reviewer wrote, “[It’s] very lightweight and easy to maneuver around chair legs, etc. [It has] good to very good suction when fully charged. [It] picks up crumbs and pet hair easily, and then just push a button to release the debris into the trash!”

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

To buy: From $100 (was from $450); amazon.com.

Four lights on the front of the vacuum allow you to see under furniture to make sure you clean every last inch of your home. Plus, there are multiple attachments to use on hard-to-reach places, like on top of bookcases and upholstery corners. It can even be converted into a handheld vacuum to spot clean messes left behind from pets and kids. One Amazon shopper said, “This thing packs some power! It’s very easy to use and [the] attachments are straightforward.” They even compared it to more expensive vacuum brands, too.

The Inse vacuum also has a detachable and washable five-stage filtration system that includes a HEPA filter. The HEPA filter traps 99.9 percent of fine particles, like pollen and dust, while vacuums without a HEPA filter may recirculate them into the air. Another Amazon reviewer said that buying this vacuum was the “best decision [they] ever made” and even called it a “workhorse.” 

If your old vacuum just isn’t cutting it anymore, take advantage of the huge deal on the Inse stick vacuum. It’s cordless and lightweight, making it a breeze to carry around the house, and it has a swivel feature to easily get around every corner. Get it while it’s still only $100.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum
Tons of Retailers Are Slashing Prices on Roomba, Shark, and Dyson Vacuums Ahead of Black Friday
vacuum cleaners for stairs
The 8 Best Vacuums That Make Cleaning Stairs Feel Nearly Effortless
Best Vacuums
The 12 Best Vacuums of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Early Robot Vacuum Deals Tout
These Early Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up
PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner
Amazon’s Best-Selling Steam Mop Can Clean Nearly Every Surface in Your Home—and It’s on Sale
HomeShopping Editor Buying Ahead of BF Tout
From Grout Cleaners to Fluffy Comforters, Here’s What Our Home Shopping Editor Is Buying Ahead of Black Friday
ZokerLife Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This Usually-$600 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Now 75% Off at Amazon—but Only for a Few More Hours
Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum
Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Their High-End Vacuums for This Top-Selling Shark Model—and It’s $80 Off
RSP_GroupShot_RM_2505
The 10 Best Vacuums for Pet Hair of 2022, According to Our Testing
Cordless Vacuums on Amazon
The 10 Best Cordless Vacuums for Hardwood Floors, According to Thousands of Reviews
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum
There Are Tons of Vacuums on Sale for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale—and These Are the Ones You Can’t Miss
Best Air Purifiers for Pets of 2022
The 5 Best Air Purifiers for Pets of 2022, According to Our Tests
Best Labor Day Amazon Deals Roundup
The 35 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year
Best-Selling Vacuum Deals
So Many of Amazon's Best-Selling Vacuums Are on Sale Right Now—Up to 50% Off
Shark Steam and Scrub All-in-One Steam Mop
The 7 Best Steam Mops to Deep Clean Your Floors
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Tout
The 75 Absolute Best Deals From Amazon’s First Ever Prime Early Access Sale