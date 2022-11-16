You Can Grab This Stick Vacuum That ‘Packs Some Power’ for $350 Off Ahead of Black Friday

Everyone knows that Black Friday is the perfect time to shop for expensive items, but you actually don’t even have to wait for the Black Friday sales to score some major deals. This Inse stick vacuum is currently up to 78 percent off on Amazon—so be sure to get it while you still can.

The vacuum is cordless and has a detachable, rechargeable battery that runs for up to 45 minutes on standard mode (up to 20 minutes on max mode). With the lightweight design—weighing only 3.2 pounds—and a 150-degree swivel head, it can be easily maneuvered around every corner. You can clean everywhere from hard floors to low-pile carpet to furniture with this stick vacuum. One reviewer wrote, “[It’s] very lightweight and easy to maneuver around chair legs, etc. [It has] good to very good suction when fully charged. [It] picks up crumbs and pet hair easily, and then just push a button to release the debris into the trash!”

To buy: From $100 (was from $450); amazon.com.

Four lights on the front of the vacuum allow you to see under furniture to make sure you clean every last inch of your home. Plus, there are multiple attachments to use on hard-to-reach places, like on top of bookcases and upholstery corners. It can even be converted into a handheld vacuum to spot clean messes left behind from pets and kids. One Amazon shopper said, “This thing packs some power! It’s very easy to use and [the] attachments are straightforward.” They even compared it to more expensive vacuum brands, too.

The Inse vacuum also has a detachable and washable five-stage filtration system that includes a HEPA filter. The HEPA filter traps 99.9 percent of fine particles, like pollen and dust, while vacuums without a HEPA filter may recirculate them into the air. Another Amazon reviewer said that buying this vacuum was the “best decision [they] ever made” and even called it a “workhorse.”

If your old vacuum just isn’t cutting it anymore, take advantage of the huge deal on the Inse stick vacuum. It’s cordless and lightweight, making it a breeze to carry around the house, and it has a swivel feature to easily get around every corner. Get it while it’s still only $100.