Deal Alert! These Stylish Fall Dresses Are on Sale Early Ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

You’ll find options for Thanksgiving, fall weddings, and beyond starting at $25.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Published on November 15, 2022 06:00AM EST

It’s finally starting to feel like fall, which means it’s also time to reintroduce your everyday wardrobe to warm staples like cute sweaters, corduroy pants, and long-sleeve dresses. And with so many holiday gatherings on the horizon, shopping for both casual and elevated fall dresses just might be on your to-do list. If so, you’re in luck, because you can score tons of stylish fall dresses on sale at Amazon before Black Friday even starts—up to 51 percent off. 

It may not come as a surprise that Amazon is dropping Black Friday sales earlier than ever this year to give you a little extra time while shopping for the holidays. And yes, that definitely includes everything that has to do with the season, like Christmas home decor, fun gifts for loved ones, and holiday outfits for family gatherings, fall weddings, and beyond. 

So if you’re on the hunt for a pretty fall dress that can be worn to every event on your social calendar, you’ve come to the right place. Within Amazon’s hidden Deals section, you’ll find dresses in all sorts of styles, colors, and fabrics. We combed through the entire sale hub and came up with the list below featuring the best fall dress deals around on picks like cocktail party maxi dresses, knit sweater dresses, and casual floral options with prices starting at just $25. 

Early Black Friday Fall Dress Deals

Believe it or not, the holiday season is officially underway with Thanksgiving being just one week away. Yes, it’s wild! So if you haven’t scooped up an outfit for Turkey Day, we found several cute dress options on Amazon that will definitely wow you and everyone at your shindig. 

If you’re planning to get seconds before hibernating on the couch, you might want a dress that’s soft, stretchy, and just overall comfy. This now-$25 empire waist option from Db Moon is it. The loose dress has long sleeves, an elastic waistband, and hits right at the knee making it ideal for family dinners. It’s also loved by thousands of shoppers earning it more than 10,200 five-star ratings so far. Get it for up to 46 percent off right now at Amazon. 

DB MOON Women Casual Long Sleeve Dress

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $46); amazon.com.

Another cute-yet-relaxed fall option is this floral midi dress that has a casual appearance, but can definitely be dressed up as well. Just add heeled boots, fun gold accessories, and a statement bag for a complete ensemble. It’s a true wrap dress, giving you a pretty V-neckline and a cinched waist that comes together with a fabric belt. This pick also comes in so many fall colors, including this green option. But in total, there are 31 colors and patterns to choose from.

BTFBM Women's Casual Dress

Amazon

To buy: $43 (was $54); amazon.com.

Sweater dresses are also all the rage, and these on-sale knitted picks are a must-have. This classic looking one from Anrabess is figure-hugging, yet provides a good amount of stretch for comfort’s sake. It has a mock turtleneck, batwing sleeves, and a ribbed stitch pattern that looks a little more put together than a cable knit one. However, if you’re looking for something more flirty, consider this sweater dress that can be worn off the shoulder and has a V-neckline to show a little cleavage. It’s 20 percent off right now, bringing the price down to $45. 

ANRABESS Women Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon

To buy: $45 with coupon (was $67); amazon.com.

And since fall weddings are still happening, here’s your chance to stock up on dresses you can wear to the ceremony and beyond. You can go with this pretty ruffled dress that’s lightweight, but is designed with long sleeves to give you extra coverage. While florals sound more like a spring trend, the dark backdrop for this dress makes it totally appropriate for the season. Another option is this cocktail dress from Cupshe that has a pretty satin finish and an off-shoulder design. So elegant!

Simplee Women's Floral Printed Dress

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $46); amazon.com.

Want to see what other fall dresses are in store? Browse the rest of our picks below. There are a lot, but with deals like this, there’s no reason you shouldn’t treat yourself!

Women's Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $48 (was $65); amazon.com.

BLENCOT Womens Evening Dress

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $80); amazon.com.

Amoretu Womens Mini Dress

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $46); amazon.com.

ZESICA Women's Sweater Dress

Amazon

To buy: $45 (was $56); amazon.com.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2022 Fall Satin Dress

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $51); amazon.com.

AUSELILY Women Long Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $32 (was $37); amazon.com.

KIRUNDO Turtleneck Sweater Dress

Amazon

To buy: $37 with coupon (was $70); amazon.com.

CUPSHE Women Satin Dress

Amazon

To buy: $36 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dres

Amazon

To buy: $32 (was $45); amazon.com.

Ezbelle Women's Midi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $47); amazon.com.

