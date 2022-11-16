The Holidays Came Early! Shop the Best Artificial Christmas Trees on Sale Ahead of Black Friday

Whether you’re already starting to decorate or you’re patiently waiting until after Thanksgiving, many people are eager to get the Christmas season underway. As you start planning your decor for the year, a must-have that’s on almost every list is a Christmas tree. But before you can add your ornaments and turn on your lights, you must first decide if this is the year you’re buying an—or updating your—artificial Christmas tree. If a new one is in order, you’re in luck, because Amazon has already quietly discounted plenty of options ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

National Tree Company is one of the top-selling Christmas brands on Amazon. It offers garlands and wreaths, but some of its most popular items are Christmas trees. No matter the size or style, each Christmas tree features individually crafted branches with hinges you can meld into whatever look you desire, hypoallergenic and fire resistant needles, and a metal base that you can easily conceal with a tree skirt or a tree collar.

To make decorating a breeze, consider scooping up a pre-lit Christmas tree. This 7.5-foot Carolina Pine model is 52 percent off, and it arrives with 750 pre-strung lights and almost 1,400 branch tips. Plus, it even has artificial pine cones scattered throughout to complete the look. If you have tall ceilings, don’t miss your chance to purchase this 9-foot Dunhill Fir artificial Christmas tree with classic white lights while it’s on sale for 69 percent off. Of course, National Tree Company also has white Christmas trees like this North Valley Spruce that’s 7-feet tall, pre-lit, and priced from $230.

“We were pleasantly surprised at how full and beautiful this tree is,” wrote one five-star reviewer about the Carolina Pine tree, declaring that the time required to “fluff” the tree into place is “so worth it.” They added, “Visitors were surprised it wasn't real!”

Your ornaments are what make your tree unique to you and your family, and many people feel the same way about Christmas lights. If you prefer to string your own lights throughout your tree, National Tree Company has you covered with this Dunhill Fir Christmas tree that’s unlit and available in 10 sizes. Small space dwellers can also breathe a sigh of relief because there’s even a shopper-favorite slim Christmas tree that’s on sale for under $100.

“This is such a cute tree and perfect to save space in a full living room with kids. My favorite tree out of the three I've had,” shared a shopper about the slim Kingswood Fir Christmas tree. They added that they’ve received “so many compliments” on it, too.

As you prepare for the festive season, dive into the early Black Friday artificial Christmas tree deals while so many popular styles are in stock and on sale. To help you to make your choice and get into the spirit even faster, we’ve narrowed down the list to the top 15 artificial Christmas trees to shop while prices are as low as $30.

Best Early Black Friday Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Deals



Completely decorating a Christmas tree can feel like a hassle, and a pre-lit Christmas tree allows you to devote more of your time and energy to the fun part—adding your ornaments. There are tons of pre-lit trees available on Amazon, but some of the best on-sale options are the 6-Foot Pre-Lit Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, the 9-Foot Pre-Lit Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, and the 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Frasier Grande Artificial Christmas Tree. The 6.5-Foot Kingswood Fir style feels particularly fun because it’s a slim model with colored lights.

Best Early Black Friday Unlit Artificial Christmas Tree Deals



If you eagerly await the moment when you can get creative with your Christmas tree, an unlit artificial model is the way to go. You can add colored lights, white lights, and even garlands to make your tree your own mini masterpiece. So, think about choosing the 7.5-foot North Valley Spruce artificial Christmas tree that has 4,600 five-star ratings. You can’t go wrong with any of these trees, especially while they’re on sale from just $99.

Best Early Black Friday White Artificial Christmas Tree Deals



A white artificial Christmas tree creates a wintery, classic look, and National Tree Company has a couple that are already on-sale ahead of Black Friday. We’re particularly drawn to this 7-foot slim model that has 300 white lights, hinged branches, and an included 29-inch base. Plan to grab either while they’re in stock and on sale for as low as $132.

Best Early Black Friday Mini Artificial Christmas Tree Deals



If you live in an apartment or if you want to add a little holiday cheer to a few extra rooms throughout your home (or your office), look no further than these mini artificial Christmas trees. This Majestic Fir model is just 2-feet tall and arrives pre-lit with a festive red wrapped base, and we also love this North Valley Spruce that stands at 4.5-feet tall and also arrives pre-lit and ready for you to decorate.