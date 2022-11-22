15 Jaw-Dropping Furniture Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Before Black Friday—Up to 68% Off

And prices start at just $45.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nathan James Piper Faux White Marble Round Modern Living Accent Side or Coffee
Photo:

Amazon

It’s no secret that the best time to shop for epic holiday deals is during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Around this time, you’ll find sales on everything you need for the home, kitchen, and beyond, including expensive big-ticket items you’ve probably been saving up for all year. And one of those pricey home must-haves? Definitely popular furniture pieces—and right now, you can save big on picks for every room. 

Although Black Friday is just a few days away on November 25, there are easier (and better) ways to save on furniture without waking up at the crack of dawn. That’s because Amazon is already slashing prices on popular furniture days before the official Black Friday sale with deals starting at just $45. This way you can score jaw-dropping deals before the crowd and enjoy your Thanksgiving without worrying about markdowns or potential shipping issues. 

Not sure where to look for deals? Well, one hidden gem is Amazon’s secret Outlet storefront that’s bursting with discounts galore. And when it comes to top furniture sales, there’s no place better to search, especially if you’re on the hunt for beloved brands like Ashley Furniture, Nathan James, Walker Edison, Christopher Knight, and more. The best part? Prices are up to 68 percent off. 

Early Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals


It truly does not matter which room needs a refresh—because there’s on-sale furniture for every area of your home right now. 

Starting with the living room, you’ll find sales on console and side tables as well as comfy seating options at Amazon. Take for example this relaxing accent chair that looks super stylish thanks to its faux leather cushions and warm wood armrests and legs. It has a mid-century modern appearance that’s naturally minimalistic, but will still make a big impact. The chair is 40 percent off, bringing the price down from $320 to just $191. 

Pulaski DS-D030003-329 Wood Frame Faux Leather Accent Chair

To buy: $191 (was $320); amazon.com.

If you’re for a standout coffee table that looks luxurious minus the high-end price, consider this marble top coffee table from Nathan James. The Piper coffee table looks like it’s made with spiraled marble, but it’s really crafted with a sophisticated-looking laminate that’s both durable and stylish. The round table sits on a X-shaped brass metal base that adds to its sophisticated look, but it’s only $77. 

Nathan James Piper Faux White Marble Round Modern Living Accent Side Table

To buy: $77 (was $90); amazon.com.

Since you’ll probably have loved ones over for the holidays, you’ll also want to prep your kitchen and dining area, too. These Walker Edison dining chairs come as a set of two and have a deep pocket seat and a rounded back to ensure guests are comfy while still prepping them up to enjoy all your delicious Christmas cooking. 

Walker Edison Douglas Urban Industrial Faux Leather Armless Dining Chairs

To buy: $131 (was $245); amazon.com.

But to help you with the cooking process, why not enlist this nifty kitchen cart? It provides extra meal prep space with a stainless steel countertop and two storage drawers for utensils, napkins, or just everyday knicknacks. The kitchen cart also has slatted and bottom shelves to hold dishes and small appliances at the ready. And because it’s made with rustic wood, giving off that farmhouse feel, you know the cart will feel like decor when not in use.

Boraam Sonoma Kitchen Cart

To buy: Boraam Sonoma Kitchen Cart, $22617 (was $440); amazon.com.

There are so many more furniture sales to discover right now. If you’re curious, browse through our favorite picks below before heading to Amazon’s Outlet for even more discounts on bedding, appliances, entertaining must-haves, and more. 

Bush Furniture Key West 2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet

To buy: $190 (was $348); amazon.com.

Creative Co-Op Cream Blue Stripes Pouf

To buy: $45 (was $67); amazon.com.

Linon Triena X Back Folding Bar Stool

To buy: $70 (was $200); amazon.com.

Crosley Furniture Seaside Kitchen Pantry Cabinet

To buy: $378 (was $779); amazon.com.

Signature Design by Ashley Abbonto Traditional Accent Table

To buy: $150 (was $255); amazon.com.

Baxton Studio BBT8013-Grey Chair armchairs

Amazon

To buy: $159 (was $285); amazon.com.

Christopher Knight Home Zahra Ottoman

To buy:  $110 (was $191); amazon.com.

Wisfor Gold C Table

To buy: $61 (was $87); amazon.com.

Hillsdale, 51107, Scallop Back Metal Vanity Stool

To buy: $91 (was $145); amazon.com.

OneSpace Essentials 5-Tier Bookshelf

To buy: $61 (was $190); amazon.com.

Powell Antique Console

To buy: $288 (was $638); amazon.com.

More Early Black Friday Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals Under $50 Tout
Surprise! Amazon Has Jaw-Dropping Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Micheal Kors, and More—Up to 83% Off
25 Best Teaser Deals Tout
The 25 Best Teaser Deals You Can Get Now at Amazon—a Week Before Black Friday Officially Begins
Best Early BF Holiday Home Decor Deals
Get Your Home Holiday-Ready With These Stylish Home Decor Pieces—All on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
Early BF Fall Dress Roundup
Deal Alert! These Stylish Fall Dresses Are on Sale Early Ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Early Robot Vacuum Deals Tout
These Early Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up
Estee Lauder 'Idealist' Pore Minimizing Skin Refresher
Our 14 Favorite Self-Care Picks From Nordstrom’s Beauty Sale Bring Little Luxuries Home for Less
Grelo Home Rustic Entryway Tables
The Only Furniture Deals You Need to Shop During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale—Up to 69% Off
Early BFCM Deal: Artificial Christmas Tree Roundup
The Holidays Came Early! Shop the Best Artificial Christmas Trees on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
Jenni Kayne Votive Candle Set
You Can Save Big on Decor From This Designer Home Brand With Our Exclusive Code—Here’s Everything We’re Eyeing
HomeShopping Editor Buying Ahead of BF Tout
From Grout Cleaners to Fluffy Comforters, Here’s What Our Home Shopping Editor Is Buying Ahead of Black Friday
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum
Tons of Retailers Are Slashing Prices on Roomba, Shark, and Dyson Vacuums Ahead of Black Friday
Way Day Deals Roundup Tout
Way Day is Here Again! Save Up to 80% on Home Goods, Furniture, and More at Wayfair Ahead of Black Friday
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
You Can Grab This Stick Vacuum That ‘Packs Some Power’ for $350 Off Ahead of Black Friday
sage-green-paint-GettyImages-1299098384
Sage Green Is Having a Moment and These Natural-Looking Home Decor Pieces and Furniture Start at $11
Early BFCM Deal: Travel Item Roundup tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Holiday Travel Essentials Ahead of Black Friday—and These Are the Best Ones to Shop
Early Clever Furniture Labor Day Weekend Deals
There Are Tons of Clever Furniture Pieces on Sale Ahead of Labor Day Weekend—Up to 57% Off