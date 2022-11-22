15 Jaw-Dropping Furniture Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Before Black Friday—Up to 68% Off

It’s no secret that the best time to shop for epic holiday deals is during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Around this time, you’ll find sales on everything you need for the home, kitchen, and beyond, including expensive big-ticket items you’ve probably been saving up for all year. And one of those pricey home must-haves? Definitely popular furniture pieces—and right now, you can save big on picks for every room.

Although Black Friday is just a few days away on November 25, there are easier (and better) ways to save on furniture without waking up at the crack of dawn. That’s because Amazon is already slashing prices on popular furniture days before the official Black Friday sale with deals starting at just $45. This way you can score jaw-dropping deals before the crowd and enjoy your Thanksgiving without worrying about markdowns or potential shipping issues.

Not sure where to look for deals? Well, one hidden gem is Amazon’s secret Outlet storefront that’s bursting with discounts galore. And when it comes to top furniture sales, there’s no place better to search, especially if you’re on the hunt for beloved brands like Ashley Furniture, Nathan James, Walker Edison, Christopher Knight, and more. The best part? Prices are up to 68 percent off.

Early Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals



It truly does not matter which room needs a refresh—because there’s on-sale furniture for every area of your home right now.

Starting with the living room, you’ll find sales on console and side tables as well as comfy seating options at Amazon. Take for example this relaxing accent chair that looks super stylish thanks to its faux leather cushions and warm wood armrests and legs. It has a mid-century modern appearance that’s naturally minimalistic, but will still make a big impact. The chair is 40 percent off, bringing the price down from $320 to just $191.

To buy: $191 (was $320); amazon.com.

If you’re for a standout coffee table that looks luxurious minus the high-end price, consider this marble top coffee table from Nathan James. The Piper coffee table looks like it’s made with spiraled marble, but it’s really crafted with a sophisticated-looking laminate that’s both durable and stylish. The round table sits on a X-shaped brass metal base that adds to its sophisticated look, but it’s only $77.

To buy: $77 (was $90); amazon.com.

Since you’ll probably have loved ones over for the holidays, you’ll also want to prep your kitchen and dining area, too. These Walker Edison dining chairs come as a set of two and have a deep pocket seat and a rounded back to ensure guests are comfy while still prepping them up to enjoy all your delicious Christmas cooking.

To buy: $131 (was $245); amazon.com.

But to help you with the cooking process, why not enlist this nifty kitchen cart? It provides extra meal prep space with a stainless steel countertop and two storage drawers for utensils, napkins, or just everyday knicknacks. The kitchen cart also has slatted and bottom shelves to hold dishes and small appliances at the ready. And because it’s made with rustic wood, giving off that farmhouse feel, you know the cart will feel like decor when not in use.

To buy: Boraam Sonoma Kitchen Cart, $22617 (was $440); amazon.com.

There are so many more furniture sales to discover right now. If you’re curious, browse through our favorite picks below before heading to Amazon’s Outlet for even more discounts on bedding, appliances, entertaining must-haves, and more.

