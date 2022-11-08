From Grout Cleaners to Fluffy Comforters, Here’s What Our Home Shopping Editor Is Buying Ahead of Black Friday

In years past, Black Friday shopping meant storming big-box stores soon after the Thanksgiving turkey was served. While that portion of the shopping holiday hasn’t quite gone away, thousands of shoppers (myself included) prefer scoring deals from the comfort of their homes. But waiting until Friday, November 25 to snag discounts isn’t necessarily best, either.

As a home shopping editor who spends most of her time researching and testing products across the market, I can confidently say that browsing through the early deals that trickle in ahead of Black Friday is well worth your time. For example, Target already quietly discounted this Dyson stick vacuum for $150 off.

Retailers are slashing prices on items all over their sites, leaving consumers with hundreds of thousands of options to choose from. That’s why I’m sharing my personal shopping list to help you break through the noise and get your holiday shopping done ahead of time.

Early Black Friday Editor-Loved Home Deals

Below, shop my favorite early Black Friday home deals with prices starting at just $10. Grab markdowns on Brooklinen sheets, Anthropologie tumblers, and Hamilton Beach coffee grinders for up to 38 percent off.

Target

A new vacuum has been on my wishlist for a long time, and now that this Dyson stick vacuum is $150 off, it’s time to make the jump. The Dyson V8 vacuum weighs only 5.58 pounds to help you zip through your home without a restrictive cord. It traps 99.9 percent of dander and allergens, while seamlessly moving from carpets to hard floors or converting into a handheld vacuum.

To buy: $280 (was $430); target.com.

Brooklinen

Ever wondered about what it might feel like to sleep on ultra-soft cashmere? My favorite wintertime fabric is available in a cozy sheet set from Brooklinen. The blended cotton and cashmere sheets are warm yet breathable to keep you comfortable throughout the night sans night sweats. The sheet set comes in several colors, making it a great holiday gift, too.

To buy: From $269 (was from $299); brooklinen.com.

Amazon

In a crazed spout of daylight-savings cleaning, I noticed a spot in my home that could use extra attention: grout. While I love deep-cleaning my apartment, I find each task time-consuming—taking away much of my beloved Sundays. But this mini grout cleaner works like an electric toothbrush to scrub away grime from bathroom tile in seconds.

To buy: $23 (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon

After updating my bedroom decor, my throw pillows no longer match my aesthetic. Instead of buying brand new pillows, I’m on the hunt for pillow covers that I can swap to fit my bedding. These velvet pillow covers come in 12 sizes and 38 colors, so I can grab a few to replace at my leisure. For only $6 apiece right now, they’re well worth the investment.

To buy: $13 (was $15); amazon.com.

Amazon

This new-to-Amazon gadget has already taken the internet by storm, and it’s easy to see why. The travel-friendly iron mimics a hair straightener by ironing both sides of a garment at once without even needing to set up an ironing board. Needless to say, the quick laundry tool is at the top of my wishlist, and makes a perfect gift for the frequent flyer in your life.

To buy: $96 (was $120); amazon.com.

Anthropologie

With all of the stunning tableware on the market, my glass tumblers are inexcusably lackluster. To remedy that, I’m grabbing these two-toned amber and mint glassware from Anthropologie. These little tumblers are handcrafted and dishwasher-safe, making entertaining memorable and a breeze to execute. Plus, they’re 38 percent off right now.

To buy: $35 (was $56); anthropologie.com.

Amazon

As a coffee novice who would like to expand her morning beverage palette, grinding my own coffee beans is a huge step towards a more sophisticated brew. While I could spend 100-plus dollars on a new appliance, starting out small with a personal grinder feels more appropriate. This now-$16 Hamilton Beach coffee grinder is easy to use and clean, and grinds enough beans to make 12 cups of coffee at once.

To buy: $16 (was $20); amazon.com.

Cozy Earth

Before the holidays, I’m gifting myself a new comforter. Cozy Earth’s uber-popular 100 percent bamboo-filled comforter is soft to the touch, breathable, and moisture-wicking for a cloud-like sleep experience. The eco-friendly duvet insert is naturally cooling, so I can stay cozy without sweating after adding a few extra blankets to my bed this winter.

To buy: From $300 (was from $400); cozyearth.com.

Amazon

Keeping my indoor plants alive in the winter is stressful. I’ve killed temperamental plants, while others just refuse to show signs of dehydration—leaving me guessing year-round. This grow light will boost my confidence in caring for my plants by giving them ample light throughout the cloudy, cold months. Not only does it provide faux sunlight with nine dimming modes, but it also features different light settings to facilitate nutrition absorption, blooming, and germination.

To buy: $10 (was $12); amazon.com.

Amazon

If you’re already struggling with dry skin and sinuses like me this fall, it’s time to bring out a humidifier. I’m grabbing this Amazon best-seller that delivers cool mist for up to 25 hours at a time. It has a 360-degree nozzle to help you direct the mist in your space, and it’s whisper-quiet to prevent sleep disruption.

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.