Dive Into Summer Savings With These Early Amazon Prime Day Under-$50 Swimsuit Deals

Swimsuit season is here! If you’re headed to the pool or beach anytime soon and are in need of something affordable, comfortable, and stylish, look no further. We’ve curated a list of popular swimsuits that are under $50 and on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day to help kickstart your summer of rest and relaxation.

Amazon Fashion has you covered this warm-weather season with a plethora of discounted options under the swimsuits and cover ups, up to 69 percent off. The popular finds are sure to have you ready for your next tropical vacation with deals on one-piece swimsuits, bikinis, tankinis, and more. The best part? They start at just $12.

Amazon Under-$50 Swimsuit Deals

Security, stretch, and support are three things to always look for in a swimsuit. And this Cupshe one-piece bathing suit checks off all the boxes with its ruched design that hugs your skin in all of the right places. Its spandex and chinlon fabric blend offers plenty of room for comfort, and it even comes with adjustable shoulder straps to best fit your upper body. The best-selling swimsuit has earned more than 17,400 five-star ratings, and many shoppers who are pregnant or new mothers “feel confident and comfortable” and say the style is “very flattering.” Plus, the swimsuit is available in 25 different colors and patterns, so you can grab one (or a few) of your favorite options to try.

To buy: From $34 (was $50); amazon.com.

Talk about a steal! This $39 two-piece tankini is currently on sale for just $12. The popular swimsuit is made with a soft and stretchy spandex blended material that you can feel comfortable in for an entire day at the lake, waterpark, or pool. The top features a scoop neck cut and comes with built-in pads to make sure your top is fully supported. You can easily unhook the top’s closure at any point, and the suit’s bottoms offer full coverage, so you don’t have to worry about any slippage. One shopper even wrote how they feel “modest and sporty at the same time” when they wear this style.

To buy: From $12 (was $39); amazon.com.

You’ll feel extra sweet in the salty water with Zaful’s scalloped bikini. The stylish design comes with high waisted bottoms, built-in cups, and thick straps to make sure you feel at ease in everything you do. One shopper who is a mother of two wrote, “This swimsuit gave me my confidence back! I’ll never wear another brand again.” Plus, you’ll remain comfortable in its wireless free design and quick-drying material. The top features a criss-cross back that you can tie to keep it as loose or tight as needed. And, it comes in 32 colors and designs so you can find the perfect summer style.

To buy: From $32 (was $50); amazon.com.

Ready to dive into some serious savings this summer? Keep scrolling through for even more popular swimsuits under-$50 at Amazon.

To buy: From $25 (was $70); amazon.com.

To buy: From $32 (was $50); amazon.com.

To buy: From $34 (was $41); amazon.com.

To buy: From $22 (was $29); amazon.com.

To buy: From $34 (was $40); amazon.com.

To buy: From $29 (was $35); amazon.com.

To buy: From $38 (was $48); amazon.com.

To buy: From $25 (was $31); amazon.com.