The 50 Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals to Shop This Fourth of July at Amazon

Including fire pits, Adirondack chairs, bed frames, dining chairs, and more.

Published on July 4, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Outlet Furniture Deals PD Tout
Happy Fourth of July! In celebration of the holiday, Amazon has a huge amount of deals available across a variety of categories, including furniture pieces for every part of your home. And even more savings are to be had in its secret Outlet section, with deals up to 62 percent off.  

The massive summer sale features deals across tons of bedroom, kitchen, dining, and outdoor furniture with finds starting at just $16. But don’t worry, you can keep enjoying your long weekend because we’ve gone ahead and gathered the 50 best outlet furniture deals to shop now. 

The 10 Best Fourth of July Outlet Furniture Deals Overall: 

Amazon’s hidden hub features hundreds of discounted indoor and outdoor furniture items from popular brands like Ashley, Serta, Linenspa, Crosley, and more. While these deals are available for anyone to shop, only Prime members can receive two-day shipping and even more savings through Amazon’s Just For Prime Hub. If you’re not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to experience the bonus benefits.  

Summer nights call for gathering around the fire and roasting marshmallows. This marked down outdoor fire pit is an excellent piece to center your outdoor furniture in your backyard or patio. Get ready to host backyard barbecues and camp-outs with this portable propane fire pit that can be used throughout the year. An extra bonus? The fire comes with lava rocks to elevate your grilling out or campfire experience. And it’s 48 percent off. 

Amazon PD Outland Living Firebowl 883 Mega Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit

Amazon

To buy: $112 (was $215); amazon.com.

Soak in the sun with this popular Adirondack chair that’s on sale with an additional coupon available for a total discount of 55 percent off. Add a touch of coastal chic to your backyard or patio with this weather-proof chair that can stay outside throughout the four seasons without its painted material damaging. Not only is the chair comfortable to sit in, but you can also lounge back for a quick nap or sun-bath with its adjustable reclining feature. Plus, it can be flattened completely to remain compact in your garage or attic.

Amazon PD Highwood AD-CHL1-FBE Hamilton Made in The USA Adirondack Chair

Amazon

To buy: $246 (was $547); amazon.com.

Continue scrolling to see even more Fourth of July furniture deals from Amazon’s Outlet section, or browse through all of the available discounts at Amazon

Amazon PD Walker Edison Alayna Mission Style Two Tier Coffee Table

Amazon

Best Living Room Furniture Deals

Brighten up your living room space with discounted furniture pieces from Ashley, Seta, Walker Edison, Christopher Knight, and more. You’ll discover farmhouse inspired media consoles and coffee tables, where you can store all of your favorite decor pieces and home games. There are also several accent chairs up for grabs that can easily fit into any seating arrangement. Choose from leather, upholstered, and exposed wooden options for up to 65 percent off. 

Amazon PD Linenspa 14 Inch Metal Platform California King Bed Frame

Amazon

Best Bedroom Furniture Deals

Elevate your bedroom with marked down furniture items starting at $16. Get ready for your best night’s sleep with discounted memory foam mattresses, bed frames, and headboards from Linenspa and Ashley Furniture up to 49 percent off. You can also organize your room with space-saving pieces like fabric dressers, shoe racks, and benches. Save on other discounted items including end tables and bedside tables.

Amazon PD Ball & Cast Kitchen Chair Modern Upholstered Dining Chairs

Amazon

Best Kitchen and Dining Room Deals

If you’re looking to upgrade your cooking space this summer, there are several kitchen and dining furniture on sale. Switch out your seating options to enjoy your next meal with family and friends with marked down leather and velvet bar stools, upholstered dining chairs, and bistro dining-room sets. If you’re prepping food in a smaller space, or are looking for more room to store dishes and cups, there are also compact carts and cabinets available with plenty of storage space, up to 63 percent off. 

Keter Rio 3 Piece Resin Wicker Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture Deals

Tis’ the season for garden parties, pool days, and backyard barbecues. If you’re planning on spending any time relaxing in your backyard or hanging out on your patio this summer, you’ll want to consider refreshing your space with on-sale wicker furniture sets, outdoor dining tables, and serving carts. Plus, you can sit back and relax in popular zero-gravity chairs and hammocks and stay cool under crank-to-lift umbrellas, up to 55 percent off. 

Amazon PD HomePop Velvet Swoop Arm Accent Chair

Amazon

To buy: $145 (was $410); amazon.com.

Amazon PD YOUDENOVA Fabric Dresser

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $49); amazon.com.

Amazon PD ErgoDesign Bar Stools Set of 2

Amazon

To buy: From $104 (was $160); amazon.com.

Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Dining Table

Amazon

To buy: From $234 (was $381); amazon.com.

Amazon PD Winsome Anthony Kitchen

Amazon

To buy: $97 (was $263); amazon.com.

Amazon PD Ball&Cast Bed Headboard

Amazon

To buy: $135 (was $169); amazon.com.

Amazon PD Balkene Home 63261 Patio Sense Braga Metal Stool

Amazon

To buy: $114 (was $355); amazon.com.

Amazon PD Convenience Concepts Designs4Comfort 5th Avenue Storage Ottoman

Amazon

To buy: from $100 (was $171); amazon.com.

