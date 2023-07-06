These Portable, Tabletop, and Wood-Burning Outdoor Fire Pits Are on Sale Up to 74% Off This Summer at Amazon

Early Prime Day deals start as low as $38.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Ciays 28 Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

There’s something extra special about summer nights. A cool breeze lingering in the humid air, sunburned cheeks heating your face, and stars shining across the dark sky. Something that makes them even sweeter? Snuggling up with family and friends in your backyard or on your patio around a cozy fire. Get ready and grab your s’more kit, because these outdoor fire pits are all on sale before Amazon Prime Day.  

Amazon’s home section is filled with discounted outdoor furniture and decor choices, including several fire pits that are perfect for your outdoor space—and currently up to 74 percent off. There is a variety of fire pits available, including tabletop, portable, and wood-burning options that are great for camping, barbecues, and grill-outs. The best part? They start at just $38.

Outdoor Fire Pit Prime Day Deals 

Kick back and relax next to this Rolling Patio Fireplace that's on sale for $53. The fire pit is designed with a steel frame, grate, and screen to safely burn logs. Its portable design comes with two wheels on the bottom and a handle in the middle to cart the fireplace anywhere in your backyard. When you’ve found the perfect spot, simply stop the pit in place and set it on its side stand. Plus, you can access the center of the fire pit at any point to add more wood or fuel by easily opening its adjustable door latch. 

Fire Sense Bessemer Patio Fireplace

Amazon Fire Sense 01471 Fire Pit Bessemer Rolling Patio

Amazon

Whether you’re camping in the mountains or heading to the beach this summer, this Gas Fire Pit is an instant way to heat things up. The automatic burner uses propane gas and pumice stones so there won’t be ash or heavy smoke floating around after. It comes with a stainless steel frame and burner to support the fire, and there is an adjustable auto-ignition option to lessen or heighten the flame. The portable pit is lightweight enough to carry and packs up simply with its lid that locks and comes with a handle.  

Bond Manufacturing Aurora Gas Fire Pit

Amazon Bond Manufacturing 67836 54,000 BTU Aurora Camping

Amazon

This nifty tabletop fire pit lets you roast marshmallows from inside or outside. Its compact design is small enough to use on any kitchen or dining table. The mini fire pit uses rubbing alcohol instead of fuel for safe use inside, too, since it leaves no smoke or smells behind. When you’re ready to put the fire out, just place the steel lid on top to quietly diminish the flame. It comes with four roasting sticks that can easily extend to help make the perfect s’mores, and it’s available in four different designs. Plus, it’s currently on double sale with an additional coupon available. 

Weyland Tabletop Fire Pit Bowl

Amazon WEYLAND Tabletop Fire Pit Bowl with Roasting Sticks

Amazon

Keep scrolling for even more outdoor fire pit options, or head on over to Amazon to browse the full assortment.

Sunnydaze Crossweave Wood-Burning Fire Pit

Amazon Sunnydaze Black Crossweave Large Outdoor Fire Pit

Amazon

Fire Sense Portable Campfire Pit

Amazon Fire Sense 62133 Sporty Campfire Portable Fire Pit

Amazon

Rozato Tabletop Fireplace

Amazon ROZATO Tabletop Fire Pit with Roasting Sticks

Amazon

Outland Living Mega Fire Pit

Amazon Outland Living Firebowl 883 Mega Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit

Amazon

Ciays Propane Gas Fire Pit Table

Amazon Ciays 28 Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit Table

Amazon

Fire Sense Folding Round Fire Pit

Amazon Fire Sense 60873 Fire Pit Portable Folding Round Steel

Amazon

Bluu Deluxe Propane Gas Fire Pit

Amazon BLUU Deluxe Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Comfy Pants One-Off PD tout
These Best-Selling Comfy Pants With 62,700+ Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $15 at Amazon Before Prime Day
Editor-Loved Roundup PD Tout
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Deals I’m Shopping During Prime Day
Clever Finds Roundup PD Tout
Clever Home Finds From Bissell, Snuggle Pedic, Rubbermaid, and More Are Up to 53% Off Before Amazon Prime Day
Related Articles
Best Fire Pits Tout
The 9 Best Fire Pits of 2023 to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space
One of the Best Wood-Burning Fire Pits, the Solo Stove Mesa on a patio table top outside
The 7 Best Wood-Burning Fire Pits of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Outlet Furniture Deals PD Tout
The 50 Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals to Shop This Fourth of July at Amazon
Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa 3 Piece Chat Set Tout
Amazon Is Already Dropping Deals on Outdoor Furniture, String Lights, and More Before Prime Day—Up to 78% Off
Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Patio Furniture Roundup Tout
The Only Comfortable Patio Furniture Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 66% Off
APD Outdoor Lounge Chairs Tout
Kick Back and Relax This Summer With These Outdoor Lounge Chairs on Sale at Amazon Up to 52% Off
Amazon Weekly 30 Deal Roundup Summer Savings Tout
The 30 Best Finds From Amazon’s Summer Savings Event, Up to 52% Off
Best Early Deals Overall Roundup PD Tout
Amazon Is Dropping Early Prime Day Deals Ahead of the Big Day, and These 70 Are the Best—Up to 71% Off
Target's Best Early July 4th Deals Tout
Target’s Fourth of July Sale Is Overflowing With Furniture, Kitchen, and Fashion Deals Up to 69% Off
Genius Space-Saving Outdoor Furniture Roundup Tout
The Comfy, Space-Saving Outdoor Furniture You Need This Summer on Amazon, Starting at $81
Amazon outdoor furniture with storage Tout
These Clever Outdoor Furniture Pieces All Have Hidden Storage Inside, and They Start at $51
Amazon Prime Day Space-Saving Furniture Roundup Tout
The Clever Space-Saving Furniture Deals Happening Weeks Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 72% Off
Father's Day Solo Stove Tout
This Solo Stove and Fire-Starter Card Set Is the Perfect Father’s Day Gift for Outdoorsy Dads—and It’s 45% Off
Best Deals Happening This July 4th Roundup Tout
The 80 Best Fourth of July Weekend Deals Happening on Amazon—Up to 80% Off
Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa 3 Piece Chat Set Tout
These Popular Patio Bistro Sets Are All Quietly on Sale in This Hidden Amazon Home Section, Starting at $89
Best Patio Furniture
The Best Outdoor Furniture of 2023, Tested and Reviewed