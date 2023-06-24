This Amazon Home Decor Hub Is Filled With Calming and Cozy Discounted Finds Up to 47% Off Ahead of Prime Day

When returning from a relaxing vacation, it’s only natural to look for ways to elevate your home’s decor to mimic that calming luxury. Get ready to channel the beach from your bedroom and the lush green forest from your living room, because this Amazon home section is filled with relaxing neutral tone pieces to refresh your space. The best part? Many are on sale up to 47 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon’s Down to Earth home decor hub is filled with cozy furniture and decor to add a clean and dreamy look to your home. Discover a range of items to lighten up every room in your apartment or house, including deals on cooling sheets, wooden side tables, nifty lamps, bamboo blankets, and more, starting at just $12.

Down to Earth Decor Early Prime Day Deals

It’s essential to have breathable sheets to keep you cool while you sleep in the summer. Cue this microfiber sheet set that is lightweight and moisture resistant. The Amazon best-seller that has more than 105,000 five-star ratings and shoppers rave about its “hotel quality” material and “buttery soft” feel. The popular sheets come with four pillowcases, one fitted sheet, and one flat sheet. Plus, it’s available in seven different colors (our pick is the spa blue to help you feel extra relaxed) and six sizes, ranging from twin to California king. Your bed might just be your new favorite place to be in your home with these soothing sheets.

Amazon

To buy: $24 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Brighten things up in your bedroom, office, or living room with this industrial table lamp that is perfect on any bedside table or desk. The popular LED lamp features several nifty features including a dimming switch to easily adjust the lighting and two built-in USB ports so you can quickly charge your phone, watch, or other tech device. Its compact design leaves plenty of room for you to add your favorite frames, books, or other decor right beside it. And when you’re ready to turn it off for the night, just click on the front button. Grab this clever find while it’s on sale for only $30 at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $50); amazon.com.

To keep your room simple and sleek, try adding this full length mirror that can be mounted on the wall, hung on a door, or stand all on its own with its built-in holder in the back. The large mirror features a rectangular shape and modern design that can blend into any room. Plus, it’s made with a shatter-proof mirror, anti-rust frame, and durable build to prevent any cracks or slips. Choose from a variety of sizes, shapes, and colors to include in your hallway, closet, bathroom, or guest room to open the area up.

Amazon

To buy: $70 (was $100); amazon.com.

Continue scrolling through to find even more early Prime Day on-sale finds from the Down to Earth home decor hub, or browse the full assortment of items at Amazon.

