Need More Kitchen Space? These Nifty Organizing Finds Can Help, and They're Up to 49% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day Popular picks starting at just $8. Your kitchen stores plenty of things: Furniture, food, appliances, dishes, utensils, and spices, just to name a few. If you're running out of cooking and countertop space, don't fret. Amazon has tons of kitchen organization deals ahead of Prime Day, with popular finds starting at just $8. Amazon Home has an entire section dedicated to storage and organization with a page specifically designed for helpful kitchen organization finds. Get ready to maximize your cooking space this summer, because you can discover a range of discounted items including nifty storage containers, dish racks, paper towel holders, and more, up to 49 percent off. Kitchen Organization Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Chef’s Path Airtight Food Storage Containers, $50 (was $70) Ordora Pots and Pans Organizer, $24 with coupon (was $33) Vetacsion Magnetic Spice Racks, $39 (was $47) Kontoyo Kitchen Sink Organizer Caddy, $13 (was $25) Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins, $18 (was $31) Blacksmith Family K-Cups Holder, $23 (was $40) Pudson Dish Drying Rack, $50 (was $70) Dr Catch Paper Towel Holder, $12 (was $19) Simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser, $20 (was $30) Swommoly Storage Container Lid Organizer, $15 (was $30) You Won't Want To Miss These Early Prime Day Deals on Popular Vacuums From Shark, Dyson, and More, Up to 54% Off The number one best-selling food-storage container set is currently $20 off. This popular find has more than 61,200 five-star ratings with shoppers saying it “saves space and keeps the pantry organized” and is “great storage for a reasonable price.” The containers are safe to use in your microwave and fridge, and they can also be easily hand-washed or put in the dishwasher. They seal airtight with a lid that locks to keep your pasta, cereal, or dried fruit fresh. Each container is clear and can be labeled to easily access your favorite foods. Plus, they can be stacked on top of each other in your pantry, cabinets, or shelves to save even more space. Choose from five different sized sets, anywhere from 14 to 36 containers. Chef’s Path Airtight Food Storage Containers Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $50 Long gone are the days of searching for the right pan under your counter or deep in your cabinets thanks to this best-selling Pots and Pans Organizer. This helpful organizer has more than 7,000 five-star ratings and is on sale for $25 with an additional five percent coupon available. One shopper wrote how it “makes my life easier.” The adjustable tool features eight tiers to hold your favorite pots, pans, and other cookware. Each rack can hold up to ten pounds and features a rubber coating to prevent items from scratching and slipping. Place it on top of your counter or in your cabinet to easily access your favorite dishes. Ordora Pots and Pans Organizer Amazon Buy on Amazon $33 $24 Finding room to store all of your various spices can be a pain, but this magnetic spice rack is here to save you some space. You can officially find your oregano or cinnamon in a jiffy by just magnetically attaching this popular item to your fridge. It can easily carry your teas, oils, and even your cookbooks so you can clear up some other counter or cabinet room. Each shelf can hold up to eleven pounds and can be easily cleaned with a rag or antibacterial wipe. Choose from four different colors and sizes to find the best match for your cooking space. It’s no wonder why shoppers say there are “so many way to use” them and how they are “great for maximizing storage space in small spaces.” Vetacsion Magnetic Spice Racks Amazon Buy on Amazon $47 $28 Save some cooking space this summer with these other discounted kitchen organization finds. Be sure to snag them while they’re on sale before Amazon Prime day. Kontoyo Kitchen Sink Organizer Caddy Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $15 Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $20 Blacksmith Family K-Cups Holder Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $23 Pudson Dish Drying Rack Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $60 Dr Catch Paper Towel Holder Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 $12 Simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $20 Swommoly Storage Container Lid Organizer Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $17 Eltow Adjustable Silverware Organizer Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $23 Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $9