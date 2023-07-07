The 20 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals, Up to 75% Off

Elevate your home with these popular indoor and outdoor finds.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Published on July 7, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and there are already so many early deals across a wide variety of categories to shop. If you’re looking to refresh your bedroom, kitchen, or back deck this summer but don’t know where to start, you’re in luck. We’ve curated a list of the 20 best furniture deals for you to snag right now, up to 75 percent off. 

The home section at Amazon is filled with discounts on indoor and outdoor popular furniture finds to elevate your living space. You can discover a range of on-sale picks including Adirondack chairs, memory foam mattresses, coffee tables, patio bistro sets, and more from brands like Ashley Furniture, Crosley, Christopher Knight, and Walker Edison. The best part? These must-have deals start at just $30. 

Best 10 Furniture Early Prime Day Deals Overall: 

Staple furniture pieces that can be used both indoors and outdoors are hard to find, which makes this versatile metal chair set a rare find. The discounted chairs are on sale for 75 percent off with an additional coupon available. Made with a distressed stainless steel material and metal frame, the set of four popular chairs add a rustic farmhouse look to your home. Choose from eight different colors to place at your dining room table, or outside on your patio, either way, they are sure to make a “perfect charming addition.” 

Devoko Distressed Metal Chair Set

Amazon PD Devoko Metal Indoor-Outdoor Chairs

Amazon

If you’re looking for some extra storage space in your kitchen, this number one best-selling kitchen island is currently 51 percent off. The multi-functional piece It has more than 8,100 five-star ratings and shoppers say its “great for small spaces” and “adds to the functionality of the kitchen.” It comes with a table top that is made from 100 percent wood that is perfect for prepping food and easy to clean after. The nifty island also features a small drawer and two shelves underneath to store all of your favorite dishes, devices, and utensils. Plus, it’s available in six different colors to add the perfect accent to your kitchen or dining room. 

Casual Home Kitchen Island

Amazon PD Casual Home Solid Hardwood Top

Amazon

Upgrade your kitchen bar with these industrial bar stools from Ashley Furniture that are on sale for 52 percent off. The chic stools instantly elevate the room with their contrasting colors and simple design. Designed with a metal frame, footrest, and soft leather-like cushion, you’ll feel supported and comfortable while eating or relaxing in these chairs. The bar stools come in a set of two and can fit right under your designated counter space. One shopper wrote that they are “a great option for a modern, sleek barstool that won’t break the bank. Highly recommend!” 

Ashley Furniture Centiar Bar Stool Set

Amazon PD Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Urban Industrial 23.75" Counter Height Bucket Seat Barstool

Amazon

Continue scrolling to see even more popular furniture pieces on sale ahead of Prime Day, or head on over to the Amazon Home section to view the full assortment. 

Walker Edison Outdoor Patio Coffee Table

Amazon PD Walker Edison Outdoor Patio Wood Chevron Rectangle Coffee Table

Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Obreanna End Table

Amazon PD Christopher Knight Home Obreanna Outdoor End Table

Amazon

Prepac Sonoma Six-Drawer Double Dresser

Amazon PD Sonoma 6 Drawer Double Dresser for Bedroom

Amazon

Crosley Furniture Griffith Retro Metal Outdoor Chair

Amazon PD Crosley Furniture CO1001A-KL Griffith Retro Metal Outdoor Chair

Amazon

Wlive Nightstand and End Table

Amazon PD WLIVE Nightstand

Amazon

Amazon Basics Outdoor Three-Piece Furniture Set

Amazon PD Amazon Basics Outdoor All-Weather Woven Faux Rattan High Back Chair with Cushions and Side Table

Amazon

Olee Sleep 10-Inch Aquarius Memory Foam Mattress

Amazon PD Olee Sleep 10 inch Aquarius Memory Foam Mattress

Amazon

Patio Sense Vega Outdoor Chair

Amazon Patio Sense 62773 Vega Natural Stain Outdoor Chair

Amazon

Songmics Shoe Rack Bench

SONGMICS Shoe Rack Bench

Amazon

Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair

Amazon PD SERWALL Folding Adirondack Chair

Amazon

Zinus Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame

Amazon PD ZINUS Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame

Amazon

Walker Edison Abbey Storage Console

Amazon PD Walker Edison Abbey Modern 32 Inch Farmhouse Rustic Sliding Barn Door Accent Console

Amazon

SereneLife Patio Three-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

Amazon PD SereneLife Patio Outdoor Furniture

Amazon

Gunji Zero Gravity Outdoor Lounge Chairs

Amazon PD GUNJI Zero Gravity Chair Outdoor Lawn Folding Lounge Chairs

Amazon

Ashley Furniture Clare View Cushioned Lounge Chair

Signature Design by Ashley Clare View Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Single Cushioned Lounge Chair

Amazon

Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table

Amazon PD Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse Small Kitchen Furniture Dining Room Table

Amazon

Christopher Knight Chaise Lounge Set

Amazon PD Christopher Knight Home Cape Coral Outdoor Aluminum Chaise Lounges

Amazon
