Home The 20 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals, Up to 75% Off Elevate your home with these popular indoor and outdoor finds. Published on July 7, 2023 05:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and there are already so many early deals across a wide variety of categories to shop. If you're looking to refresh your bedroom, kitchen, or back deck this summer but don't know where to start, you're in luck. We've curated a list of the 20 best furniture deals for you to snag right now, up to 75 percent off. The home section at Amazon is filled with discounts on indoor and outdoor popular furniture finds to elevate your living space. You can discover a range of on-sale picks including Adirondack chairs, memory foam mattresses, coffee tables, patio bistro sets, and more from brands like Ashley Furniture, Crosley, Christopher Knight, and Walker Edison. The best part? These must-have deals start at just $30. Best 10 Furniture Early Prime Day Deals Overall: 75% Off: Devoko Distressed Metal Chair Set, $67 with coupon (was $260) Best-Seller: Casual Home Kitchen Island, $113 (was $230) Under $100: Walker Edison Outdoor Patio Coffee Table, $99 (was $189) Ashley Furniture Centiar Bar Stool Set, $122 (was $253) Christopher Knight Home Obreanna End Table, $63 (was $124) Prepac Sonoma Six-Drawer Double Dresser, $175 (was $267) Crosley Furniture Griffith Retro Metal Outdoor Chair, $75 (was $149) Wlive Nightstand and End Table, $30 (was $43) Amazon Basics Outdoor Three-Piece Furniture Set, $199 (was $280) Olee Sleep 10-Inch Aquarius Memory Foam Mattress, $223 (was $399) These Portable, Tabletop, and Wood-Burning Outdoor Fire Pits Are on Sale Up to 74% Off This Summer at Amazon Staple furniture pieces that can be used both indoors and outdoors are hard to find, which makes this versatile metal chair set a rare find. The discounted chairs are on sale for 75 percent off with an additional coupon available. Made with a distressed stainless steel material and metal frame, the set of four popular chairs add a rustic farmhouse look to your home. Choose from eight different colors to place at your dining room table, or outside on your patio, either way, they are sure to make a “perfect charming addition.” Devoko Distressed Metal Chair Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $260 $67 If you’re looking for some extra storage space in your kitchen, this number one best-selling kitchen island is currently 51 percent off. The multi-functional piece It has more than 8,100 five-star ratings and shoppers say its “great for small spaces” and “adds to the functionality of the kitchen.” It comes with a table top that is made from 100 percent wood that is perfect for prepping food and easy to clean after. The nifty island also features a small drawer and two shelves underneath to store all of your favorite dishes, devices, and utensils. Plus, it’s available in six different colors to add the perfect accent to your kitchen or dining room. Casual Home Kitchen Island Amazon Buy on Amazon $230 $113 Upgrade your kitchen bar with these industrial bar stools from Ashley Furniture that are on sale for 52 percent off. The chic stools instantly elevate the room with their contrasting colors and simple design. Designed with a metal frame, footrest, and soft leather-like cushion, you’ll feel supported and comfortable while eating or relaxing in these chairs. The bar stools come in a set of two and can fit right under your designated counter space. One shopper wrote that they are “a great option for a modern, sleek barstool that won’t break the bank. Highly recommend!” Ashley Furniture Centiar Bar Stool Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $253 $122 Continue scrolling to see even more popular furniture pieces on sale ahead of Prime Day, or head on over to the Amazon Home section to view the full assortment. Walker Edison Outdoor Patio Coffee Table Amazon Buy on Amazon $189 $99 Christopher Knight Home Obreanna End Table Amazon Buy on Amazon $124 $63 Prepac Sonoma Six-Drawer Double Dresser Amazon Buy on Amazon $267 $175 Crosley Furniture Griffith Retro Metal Outdoor Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $149 $75 Wlive Nightstand and End Table Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $28 Amazon Basics Outdoor Three-Piece Furniture Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $280 $199 Olee Sleep 10-Inch Aquarius Memory Foam Mattress Amazon Buy on Amazon $399 $223 Patio Sense Vega Outdoor Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $360 $132 Songmics Shoe Rack Bench Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $38 Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $260 $190 Zinus Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame Amazon Buy on Amazon $157 $110 Walker Edison Abbey Storage Console Amazon Buy on Amazon $265 $146 SereneLife Patio Three-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $220 $152 Gunji Zero Gravity Outdoor Lounge Chairs Amazon Buy on Amazon $110 $87 Ashley Furniture Clare View Cushioned Lounge Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $566 $276 Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table Amazon Buy on Amazon $499 $278 Christopher Knight Chaise Lounge Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $506 $370 Was this page helpful? 