These Early Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals From Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and More Are Up to 65% Off

When it comes to summer, there are ample opportunities to refresh your wardrobe. Whether you have an upcoming vacation, wedding, or backyard soiree on the horizon, the sunny occasions call for some new outfits. Luckily, Amazon is filled with fashion staples just in time for Prime Day, and we’ve gathered the 10 best deals for you to shop.

Amazon fashion has so many discounted summer styles available right now. Get ready to soak in the sun with swimsuit cover-ups, stylish sunglasses, and beach tote bags. And discover flowy dresses, linen pants, button-down shirts, and leather sandals from popular brands like Kate Spade, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, and more. The best part? These sales are up to 65 percent off.

Summer Fashion Prime Day Deals

Get ready to hit the pool with this best-selling swimsuit cover-up that’s currently 65 percent off. The $16 find has more than 17,200 five-star ratings with shoppers saying it is their favorite cover-up because of its comfort, coverage, and coolness. The easy-to-throw-on tunic resembles a long dress shirt and has sleeves that can be rolled up or left down. It’s flowy bottom gives you plenty of room and its lightweight material is airy on your skin. Choose your favorite from 45 different colors and patterns.

Amazon

To buy: From $16 (was $46); amazon.com.

Protect your eyes on sunshine-filled days with these Michael Kors Sunglasses that are a whopping 56 percent off. The classic Aviator style can effortlessly be paired with any outfit. They feature a metal frame and plastic lenses that are lightweight on your face, but durable enough to keep their shape over time. Shoppers wear them every day, and say they are “perfect for days out in the sun.” Wear them with your favorite swimsuit or shorts and T-shirt for a more casual look, or with a dress and sandals for a more elevated style.

Amazon

To buy: From $44 (was $99); amazon.com.

These best-selling high-waisted pants are easy, breezy, and so comfortable to wear. The discounted pants are made with a linen and cotton blend, making them breathable and cooling for summer days with enough coverage for cooler nights. They feature a stretchy waist that adjusts to your hips and flare out at your ankles. Shoppers say they are “perfect for travel” and a “versatile addition” to the closet. Add a tank top and sandals and you’re set for the summer. Grab them while they’re on sale for $31 this summer.

Amazon

To buy: From $31 (was $50); amazon.com.

Looking to see other must-have summer styles up to 65 percent off? Continue scrolling for more discounted finds, or head on over to Amazon to browse the full assortment.

Amazon

To buy: From $35 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: From $33 (was $59); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: From $21 (was $25); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: From $9 (was $13); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: From $34 (was $41); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: From $27 (was $35); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: From $26 with coupon (was $37); amazon.com.