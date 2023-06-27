Shopping Prime Day Amazon Is Dropping Early Prime Day Deals Ahead of the Big Day, and These 70 Are the Best—Up to 71% Off Find massive sales on Apple, Ashley Furniture, Levi’s, Le Creuset, and more. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article View All In This Article The 10 Best Early Prime Day Deals Overall Best Early Prime Day Home Deals Best Early Prime Day Cleaning Deals Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Deals Best Early Prime Day Apple Deals Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Surprise! Amazon Prime Day is officially weeks away, and yet, there are already early Prime Day deals you can score right this second. Prime Day 2023 is set to kick off on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 with discounts promising to be even better than before. You’ll find markdowns on everything for your home, kitchen, backyard, closet, and beyond. Here’s the thing: There’s no reason to wait to shop these wildly good deals—not where there are sales ripe for the picking right now. Yep, that’s right! Amazon is dropping discounts on items like cooling bedding, outdoor furniture, cookware, vacuums, Apple tech, and maxi dresses galore. Oh, and they’re all from top brands like Shark, Dyson, Le Creuset, Keurig, Levi’s, and more—up to 71 percent off. The 10 Best Early Prime Day Deals Overall Apple AirPods Second Generation, $99 (was $129) Ashley Furniture Realyn Dining Room Upholstered Chair Set, $159 (was $366) Shark IQ Self-Empty XLRobot Vacuum, $300 (was $600) Steve Madden Dina Flat Sandals, from $39 (was $65) Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Cocotte, $96 (was $143) Vornado Whole Room Tower Air Circulator, $70 (was $110) Walker Edison Sedalia Modern Farmhouse Entry Table, $125 (was $225) Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Casserole, $80 (was $130) Ring Video Wired Doorbell, $35 (was $65) Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, $143 (was $280) Although Amazon’s shopping extravaganza is technically for members, anyone can shop Prime Day sales. However, if you want to get the full Prime Day experience, you’ll want to sign up for a free 30-day membership trial. With this, you’ll get access to exclusive deals, complimentary two-day shipping, and much, much more. Best Early Prime Day Home Deals Amazon Whether you’re revamping your entire space or just a few rooms, these deals are well worth shopping. There are tons of cooling products perfect for summer, like breathable bed pillows and cool sheet sets on sale for up to 49 percent off. Plus, you’ll find Dyson’s air purifier and fan combo on sale for a whopping $100 off. Utopia Bedding Bed Pillow Set, $25 (was $35) Bedsure Cooling Bed Sheet Set, $54 with coupon (was $105) Harritpure Rectangular Gold Mirror, $40 (was $116) American Soft Linen Six-Piece Towel Set, $40 (was $67) Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier and Fan, $329 (was $430) Ashley Furniture Anthony Cotton Woven Pouf, $120 (was $171) Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug, $101 (was $350) Levoit HEPA Air Purifier, $80 with coupon (was $90) Degrees of Comfort Coolmax Cooling Sheets, $29 (was $39) Black+Decker Oscillating Tower Fan, $65 (was $90) Best Early Prime Day Cleaning Deals Amazon Clean floors with gusto thanks to these spectacular deals on vacuums, mops, steam cleaners, and more. Plus, several of these picks have clever or dual-purpose designs to make cleaning day even easier. As for the deals, score Bissell’s pet spot cleaner, Rubbermaid grout scrubber, Dyson vacuums, and Shark steam mops—up to 71 percent off. JoyMoop Mop and Bucket Wringer Set, $32 with coupon (was $50) Bissell Little Green Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner, $125 (was $140) Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $349 (was $470) Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber, $18 (was $20) Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Plus Carpet Cleaner, $217 (was $309) Puetz Golf Handheld Multi-Surface Steam Cleaner, $54 with coupon (was $191) Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $70 (was $90) kHelfer Electric Spin Scrubber, $43 (was $80) Bissell PowerFresh All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop, $130 (was $186) Shark Vacmop Pro Cordless Vacuum Mop, $80 (was $100) Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Deals Amazon Serve summer on a plate with popular kitchen essentials that’ll deliver crispy fish tacos, grilled skewers, and juicy burgers to boot. Cast iron skillets from Lodge as well as grill pans from Le Creuset are heavily marked down. Plus, appliances, like Ninja’s best-selling air fryer, that’s versatile for all sorts of meals are also on sale as well as Nutribullet’s popular blender that has more than 11,100 five-star ratings. And for a sweet treat at home, you’ve got to check out these ice cream makers, too. Lodge 9-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $18 (was $31) Le Creuset Square Skillet Grill Pan, $170 (was $215) Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, $139 (was $170) Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine, $50 (was $70) J.A. Henckels Solution Three-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $35 (was $50) KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $380 (was $450) Staub Ceramic Petite Artichoke Cocotte, $20 (was $35) Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $100 (was $130) Nutribullet 1200-Watt Blender Combo, $110 (was $150) Keurig Keurig K-Duo Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker, $140 (was $190) Best Early Prime Day Apple Deals Amazon No big sale is truly good without Apple deals—and there are tons happening before Prime Day even starts. Find sales on Apple AirPods and AirPods Pros as well as smart watches and iPads. You can even find MacBook Pros on sale for nearly $200 off. And to outfit it all, you can bet on Apple accessory sales, too. Apple AirPods Pro Second Generation, $200 (was $249) Apple Watch Series 8 Smart Watch, $359 (was $429) Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $84 (was $99) Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop, $1,100 (was $1,299) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Silicone Case, $38 (was $49) Apple iPad Air Fifth Generation, $679 (was $749) Apple Watch Series 7 Smart Watch, $429 (was $749) Apple iPad Ninth Generation, $279 (was $329) Apple Pencil First Generation, $79 (was $99) Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals Amazon Whether you’re spending time indoors or relaxing outside, these on-sale furniture pieces will ensure your comfort while you’re doing it. Plush rocking chairs, tufted sofas, and stylish farmhouse coffee tables are part of the deal. And because summer fun calls for outdoor time, you’ll love these comfortable deals on Adirondack chairs and Ashley Furniture loveseats, as well as wooden dining sets. Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair, $145 (was $210) Ashley Furniture Clare View Coastal Outdoor Loveseat, $607 (was $955) Ball and Cast Modern Rocking Chair, $170 (was $269) Zinus Benton Tufted Sofa, $480 (was $905) Walker Edison Maui Six-Piece Outdoor Dining Set, $907 (was $1,309) Ashley Furniture Dorrinson Farmhouse Coffee Table, $175 (was $319) Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Dining Table, $239 (was $381) Shine Company Inc. Vermont Porch Rocker, $130 (was $250) Novogratz Brittany Convertible Futon, $320 (was $510) Walker Edison Douglas Faux Leather Counter Chair Set, $164 (was $245) Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals Amazon Revamp your summer wardrobe with new fashion pieces that look more expensive than they are. That’s because they’re all seriously marked down, including T-shirt dresses, flowy tops, block heel sandals, Kate Spade bags, and more. And because you’ll probably be spending time on the water, you also need to check out these deals on flattering swimsuits, sun hats, and more. Merokeety Tie Waist Ruched T-Shirt Dress, $32 with coupon (was $40) Dokotoo V-Neck Crochet Tunic Top, $21 with coupon (was $29) Zesica Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Maxi Dress, $41 with coupon (was $58) Greatonu Block Heeled Sandals, $19 with coupon (was $39) Furtalk Wide-Brim Straw Hat, $26 with coupon (was $36) Cupshe Scallop Trim One-Piece Bathing Suit, $34 (was $45) PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $47 (was $61) Levi's 501 Original Shorts, $50 (was $60) Dokotoo Flowy Chiffon Blouse, $29 (was $40) Kate Spade Bailey Leather Crossbody Bag, $100 (was $299) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These Best-Selling Turkish Bath Towels Are Secretly on Double Discount for $36 Ahead of Amazon Prime Day My Partner’s a Hot Sleeper and I’m Always Freezing, but Quince’s Airy Gauze Bedding Works for Both of Us I Own a House and Live Alone, and This Electric Snow Shovel Has Been a Life-Saver