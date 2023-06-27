Amazon Is Dropping Early Prime Day Deals Ahead of the Big Day, and These 70 Are the Best—Up to 71% Off

Find massive sales on Apple, Ashley Furniture, Levi’s, Le Creuset, and more.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best Early Deals Overall Roundup PD Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Surprise! Amazon Prime Day is officially weeks away, and yet, there are already early Prime Day deals you can score right this second. Prime Day 2023 is set to kick off on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 with discounts promising to be even better than before. You’ll find markdowns on everything for your home, kitchen, backyard, closet, and beyond. 

Here’s the thing: There’s no reason to wait to shop these wildly good deals—not where there are sales ripe for the picking right now. Yep, that’s right! Amazon is dropping discounts on items like cooling bedding, outdoor furniture, cookware, vacuums, Apple tech, and maxi dresses galore. Oh, and they’re all from top brands like Shark, Dyson, Le Creuset, Keurig, Levi’s, and more—up to 71 percent off. 

The 10 Best Early Prime Day Deals Overall

Although Amazon’s shopping extravaganza is technically for members, anyone can shop Prime Day sales. However, if you want to get the full Prime Day experience, you’ll want to sign up for a free 30-day membership trial. With this, you’ll get access to exclusive deals, complimentary two-day shipping, and much, much more. 

Best Early Prime Day Home Deals

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier and Fan

Amazon

Whether you’re revamping your entire space or just a few rooms, these deals are well worth shopping. There are tons of cooling products perfect for summer, like breathable bed pillows and cool sheet sets on sale for up to 49 percent off. Plus, you’ll find Dyson’s air purifier and fan combo on sale for a whopping $100 off. 

Best Early Prime Day Cleaning Deals

Amazon PD Bissell 2747A PowerFresh Vac & Steam All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop

Amazon

Clean floors with gusto thanks to these spectacular deals on vacuums, mops, steam cleaners, and more. Plus, several of these picks have clever or dual-purpose designs to make cleaning day even easier. As for the deals, score Bissell’s pet spot cleaner, Rubbermaid grout scrubber, Dyson vacuums, and Shark steam mops—up to 71 percent off.  

Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Amazon PD Le Creuset Square Skillet Grill Pan

Amazon

Serve summer on a plate with popular kitchen essentials that’ll deliver crispy fish tacos, grilled skewers, and juicy burgers to boot. Cast iron skillets from Lodge as well as grill pans from Le Creuset are heavily marked down. Plus, appliances, like Ninja’s best-selling air fryer, that’s versatile for all sorts of meals are also on sale as well as Nutribullet’s popular blender that has more than 11,100 five-star ratings. And for a sweet treat at home, you’ve got to check out these ice cream makers, too. 

Best Early Prime Day Apple Deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

No big sale is truly good without Apple deals—and there are tons happening before Prime Day even starts. Find sales on Apple AirPods and AirPods Pros as well as smart watches and iPads. You can even find MacBook Pros on sale for nearly $200 off. And to outfit it all, you can bet on Apple accessory sales, too. 

Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals

Signature Design by Ashley Clare View Coastal Outdoor Patio Eucalyptus Loveseat with Cushions, Beige

Amazon

Whether you’re spending time indoors or relaxing outside, these on-sale furniture pieces will ensure your comfort while you’re doing it. Plush rocking chairs, tufted sofas, and stylish farmhouse coffee tables are part of the deal. And because summer fun calls for outdoor time, you’ll love these comfortable deals on Adirondack chairs and Ashley Furniture loveseats, as well as wooden dining sets. 

Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals

Amazon PD MEROKEETY Women's Short Sleeve Crew Neck T Shirt Dress

Amazon


Revamp your summer wardrobe with new fashion pieces that look more expensive than they are. That’s because they’re all seriously marked down, including T-shirt dresses, flowy tops, block heel sandals, Kate Spade bags, and more. And because you’ll probably be spending time on the water, you also need to check out these deals on flattering swimsuits, sun hats, and more.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Bath Towel One-Off PD Tout
These Best-Selling Turkish Bath Towels Are Secretly on Double Discount for $36 Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Quince Airy Gauze Bedding Collection Tout
My Partner’s a Hot Sleeper and I’m Always Freezing, but Quince’s Airy Gauze Bedding Works for Both of Us
Snow Joe 24V-SS11-XR 24-Volt 11-Inch 5-Ah Cordless Snow Shovel
I Own a House and Live Alone, and This Electric Snow Shovel Has Been a Life-Saver
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Announcement/Roundup Tout
Amazon Just Released the Official Dates for Prime Day 2023, and These Are the Need-to-Know Details
The 50 Best Deals This June at Amazon Tout
These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer
Target's Best Early July 4th Deals Tout
Target’s Fourth of July Sale Is Overflowing With Furniture, Kitchen, and Fashion Deals Up to 69% Off
Amazon Weekly 30 Deal Roundup Summer Savings Tout
The 30 Best Finds From Amazon’s Summer Savings Event, Up to 52% Off
Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Patio Furniture Roundup Tout
The Only Comfortable Patio Furniture Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 66% Off
Amazon Prime Day Space-Saving Furniture Roundup Tout
The Clever Space-Saving Furniture Deals Happening Weeks Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 72% Off
Editor-Loved Early Prime Day Deals (I Shop Amazon for a Living) tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here's Every Early Prime Day Deal I’m Getting to Beat the Rush
Amazon Deep Cleaning Gadgets Tout
If You’re Cleaning Your Home Without These 15 Clever Gadgets, You’re Probably Not Cleaning Deep Enough
Best Patio Furniture
The Best Outdoor Furniture of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Wayfair Memorial Day sale Tout
Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale Will Save You Up to 70% on Home Goods, Rugs, Patio Decor, and More
Best Steam Mops
The 7 Best Steam Mops of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Robot Mops of 2023
The 7 Best Robot Mops of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Four of the best vacuums set up next to each other in a living space.
The 12 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Robot Vacuums of 2023
The 8 Best Robot Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Prime Day Down to Earth Decor Roundup Tout
This Amazon Home Decor Hub Is Filled With Calming and Cozy Discounted Finds Up to 47% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Best Cordless Vacuums
The 8 Best Cordless Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed