Surprise! Amazon Prime Day is officially weeks away, and yet, there are already early Prime Day deals you can score right this second. Prime Day 2023 is set to kick off on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 with discounts promising to be even better than before. You’ll find markdowns on everything for your home, kitchen, backyard, closet, and beyond.

Here’s the thing: There’s no reason to wait to shop these wildly good deals—not where there are sales ripe for the picking right now. Yep, that’s right! Amazon is dropping discounts on items like cooling bedding, outdoor furniture, cookware, vacuums, Apple tech, and maxi dresses galore. Oh, and they’re all from top brands like Shark, Dyson, Le Creuset, Keurig, Levi’s, and more—up to 71 percent off.

The 10 Best Early Prime Day Deals Overall

Although Amazon’s shopping extravaganza is technically for members, anyone can shop Prime Day sales. However, if you want to get the full Prime Day experience, you’ll want to sign up for a free 30-day membership trial. With this, you’ll get access to exclusive deals, complimentary two-day shipping, and much, much more.

Best Early Prime Day Home Deals

Amazon

Whether you’re revamping your entire space or just a few rooms, these deals are well worth shopping. There are tons of cooling products perfect for summer, like breathable bed pillows and cool sheet sets on sale for up to 49 percent off. Plus, you’ll find Dyson’s air purifier and fan combo on sale for a whopping $100 off.

Best Early Prime Day Cleaning Deals

Amazon

Clean floors with gusto thanks to these spectacular deals on vacuums, mops, steam cleaners, and more. Plus, several of these picks have clever or dual-purpose designs to make cleaning day even easier. As for the deals, score Bissell’s pet spot cleaner, Rubbermaid grout scrubber, Dyson vacuums, and Shark steam mops—up to 71 percent off.

Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Amazon

Serve summer on a plate with popular kitchen essentials that’ll deliver crispy fish tacos, grilled skewers, and juicy burgers to boot. Cast iron skillets from Lodge as well as grill pans from Le Creuset are heavily marked down. Plus, appliances, like Ninja’s best-selling air fryer, that’s versatile for all sorts of meals are also on sale as well as Nutribullet’s popular blender that has more than 11,100 five-star ratings. And for a sweet treat at home, you’ve got to check out these ice cream makers, too.

Best Early Prime Day Apple Deals

Amazon

No big sale is truly good without Apple deals—and there are tons happening before Prime Day even starts. Find sales on Apple AirPods and AirPods Pros as well as smart watches and iPads. You can even find MacBook Pros on sale for nearly $200 off. And to outfit it all, you can bet on Apple accessory sales, too.

Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals

Amazon

Whether you’re spending time indoors or relaxing outside, these on-sale furniture pieces will ensure your comfort while you’re doing it. Plush rocking chairs, tufted sofas, and stylish farmhouse coffee tables are part of the deal. And because summer fun calls for outdoor time, you’ll love these comfortable deals on Adirondack chairs and Ashley Furniture loveseats, as well as wooden dining sets.

Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals

Amazon



Revamp your summer wardrobe with new fashion pieces that look more expensive than they are. That’s because they’re all seriously marked down, including T-shirt dresses, flowy tops, block heel sandals, Kate Spade bags, and more. And because you’ll probably be spending time on the water, you also need to check out these deals on flattering swimsuits, sun hats, and more.