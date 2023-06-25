Style Shoes & Accessories Shoes Steve Madden, Sperry, and More Customer Most-Loved Shoes Are on Sale for Up to 55% Off Before Prime Day Summer savings start at $20. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 25, 2023 05:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Out of any piece in your closet, shoes are one the most used items. That’s why it’s so important to have not only practical shoes you can rely on, but also versatile ones that you can dress up or down for every kind of event and occasion. When it comes to shopping for summer styles that keep your feet cool and comfortable, it can be tricky to find the perfect fit. Luckily, we’ve curated a list of 12 different types that are all on sale, up to 55 percent off just in time for Amazon Prime day. Amazon’s Customer Most-Loved hub is an entire section dedicated to shoppers' top picks, including popular shoes. The page is brimming with warm-weather staples like sandals, sneakers, and wedges to elevate your wardrobe. Plus, you’ll discover a variety of deals from well-liked brands including Kenneth Cole, Sperry, Steve Madden, Dr. Scholls, Skechers, Keds, Crocs, and more. Get ready for some fun in the sun with these must-have finds, starting at just $20. Customer Most-Loved Early Prime Day Shoe Deals Keds Center 2 Sneaker, from $29 (was $55) Reef Cushion Spring Joy Flip-Flop, from $25 (was $45) Skechers Beverlee High Tea Wedge Sandal, from $40 (was $55) Sperry Lounge Ltt Sneaker, from $21 (was $55) Dream Paris Elastic Ankle Strap Flat Sandals, from $23 (was $31) Steve Madden Starling Sneaker, from $50 (was $80) Funky Monkey Double Buckle Flat Sandals, from $20 (was $25) Kenneth Cole Reaction Card T-Strap Wedge Sandal, from $51 (was $89) Dr. Scholl’s Luna Sneaker, from $35 (was $70) Teva Original Universal Sandal, from $38 (was $55) Step Into Summer With These Comfy and Stylish Pants That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon These lace up Keds sneakers are cooling and comfortable to wear around on sunny afternoons and outdoor adventures. The stylish shoes are made with a rubber bottom and canvas top, with a soft jersey material on the outside that is light enough to keep on all day without feeling weighed down at all. Plus, they feature a memory foam insole so you can feel confident in every step you’re taking. The shoes have secured more than 1,800 five-star ratings and shoppers say they are “iconic for a reason.” Choose from 37 different colors and a variety of sizes to ensure your perfect pick. Amazon To buy: From $29 (was $55); amazon.com. If you’re on island time at all this summer, this Reef Spring Flip-Flop is calling your name. The easy-to-slip-on sandal is perfect to throw on before you head to the beach, pool, or even just around the house. Many flip-flops are designed flat, but this popular style features a thick cushion that provides your arches with plenty of support. The comfortable shoe also is designed for long-lasting use, so you can wear them in the sand, water, rocks, or other adventurous terrain. The simple style can be paired with a swimsuit and cover-up, or a relaxed T-shirt and jeans. Amazon To buy: From $25 (was $45); amazon.com. Whether you’re hosting a garden party this summer, attending a wedding, or off on a luxurious vacation, these Skechers Wedge Sandals are the perfect shoe to elevate your outfit. The popular shoes have received more than 5,800 five-star ratings and one shopper wrote how they “felt dressed up without the pain of high heels.” The strappy wedges are made with a stretchy linen-blend material and a foam sole, so your feet can breathe in the heat and remain comfortable. Wear them with a dress, skirt, or white jeans and a button-down for a dressy summer fit. Amazon To buy: From $40 (was $55); amazon.com. Keep scrolling to find even more Customer Most-Loved summer shoe styles, or head on over to Amazon to browse the full assortment. Amazon To buy: From $21 (was $55); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: From $23 (was $31); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: From $50 (was $80); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: From $20 (was $25); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: From $51 (was $89); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: From $35 (was $70); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: From $38 (was $55); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: From $23 (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: From $43 (was $68); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shop Fast: These Best-Selling Wireless Bras Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day, Starting at $8 These Best-Selling Outdoor Lights Are ‘Perfect for Summer Nights,’ and They’re on Sale Ahead of Prime Day Ann Taylor's Huge Summer Sale Has 'Flattering' Dresses, Shorts, and Blouses Up to 40% Off for One More Day