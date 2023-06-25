Steve Madden, Sperry, and More Customer Most-Loved Shoes Are on Sale for Up to 55% Off Before Prime Day

Summer savings start at $20.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 25, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Customer-Loved Summer Shoes Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Out of any piece in your closet, shoes are one the most used items. That’s why it’s so important to have not only practical shoes you can rely on, but also versatile ones that you can dress up or down for every kind of event and occasion. When it comes to shopping for summer styles that keep your feet cool and comfortable, it can be tricky to find the perfect fit. Luckily, we’ve curated a list of 12 different types that are all on sale, up to 55 percent off just in time for Amazon Prime day.

Amazon’s Customer Most-Loved hub is an entire section dedicated to shoppers' top picks, including popular shoes. The page is brimming with warm-weather staples like sandals, sneakers, and wedges to elevate your wardrobe. Plus, you’ll discover a variety of deals from well-liked brands including Kenneth Cole, Sperry, Steve Madden, Dr. Scholls, Skechers, Keds, Crocs, and more. Get ready for some fun in the sun with these must-have finds, starting at just $20. 

 Customer Most-Loved Early Prime Day Shoe Deals

These lace up Keds sneakers are cooling and comfortable to wear around on sunny afternoons and outdoor adventures. The stylish shoes are made with a rubber bottom and canvas top, with a soft jersey material on the outside that is light enough to keep on all day without feeling weighed down at all. Plus, they feature a memory foam insole so you can feel confident in every step you’re taking. The shoes have secured more than 1,800 five-star ratings and shoppers say they are “iconic for a reason.” Choose from 37 different colors and a variety of sizes to ensure your perfect pick. 

Amazon Prime Day Keds Center 2 Sneaker

Amazon

To buy: From $29 (was $55); amazon.com.

If you’re on island time at all this summer, this Reef Spring Flip-Flop is calling your name. The easy-to-slip-on sandal is perfect to throw on before you head to the beach, pool, or even just around the house. Many flip-flops are designed flat, but this popular style features a thick cushion that provides your arches with plenty of support. The comfortable shoe also is designed for long-lasting use, so you can wear them in the sand, water, rocks, or other adventurous terrain. The simple style can be paired with a swimsuit and cover-up, or a relaxed T-shirt and jeans. 

Amazon Prime Day Reef Cushion Spring Joy Flip-Flop

Amazon

To buy: From $25 (was $45); amazon.com.

Whether you’re hosting a garden party this summer, attending a wedding, or off on a luxurious vacation, these Skechers Wedge Sandals are the perfect shoe to elevate your outfit. The popular shoes have received more than 5,800 five-star ratings and one shopper wrote how they “felt dressed up without the pain of high heels.” The strappy wedges are made with a stretchy linen-blend material and a foam sole, so your feet can breathe in the heat and remain comfortable. Wear them with a dress, skirt, or white jeans and a button-down for a dressy summer fit. 

Amazon Prime Day Skechers Beverlee - High Tea Wedge Sandal

Amazon

To buy: From $40 (was $55); amazon.com.

Keep scrolling to find even more Customer Most-Loved summer shoe styles, or head on over to Amazon to browse the full assortment. 

Amazon Prime Day Sperry Lounge LTT Sneaker

Amazon

To buy: From $21 (was $55); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Strap Flat Sandal

Amazon

To buy: From $23 (was $31); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Steve Madden Starling Sneaker

Amazon

To buy: From $50 (was $80); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides Double Buckle

Amazon

To buy: From $20 (was $25); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Kenneth Cole Reaction Card T-Strap Wedge Sandal

Amazon

To buy: From $51 (was $89); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Dr. Scholl's Shoes Luna Sneaker

Amazon


To buy: From $35 (was $70); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Teva Original Universal Sandal

Amazon

To buy: From $38 (was $55); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day FRACORA PU Leather Tennis Shoes

Amazon

To buy: From $23 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Crocs Women's Brooklyn Low Strappy Wedges Sandal Chai

Amazon

To buy: From $43 (was $68); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon Prime Day Bra Roundup Tout
Shop Fast: These Best-Selling Wireless Bras Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day, Starting at $8
Outdoor Lighting One-Off PD Tout
These Best-Selling Outdoor Lights Are ‘Perfect for Summer Nights,’ and They’re on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Ann Taylor's Huge Summer Sale Has 'Flattering' Dresses, Shorts, and Blouses Up to 40% Off for 1 More Day Tout
Ann Taylor's Huge Summer Sale Has 'Flattering' Dresses, Shorts, and Blouses Up to 40% Off for One More Day
Related Articles
The 50 Best Deals This June at Amazon Tout
These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer
Amazon Deal Roundup Summer Fashion Tout
The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off
Amazon Summer Checklist Roundup Tout
This New Amazon Fashion Section Has Everything You Need For a Summer of Fun and Sun—Under $50
Amazon best-selling dress Prime Day One-Off Deal Tout
Amazon’s Best-Selling Tennis Dress Is on Sale for Up to 32% Off Weeks Before Prime Day
Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge Sandals Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Wedges are ‘the Most Comfortable Sandals’ They Own
Amazon Fashion Item Roundup Under $50 Tout
Step Into Summer With These Comfy and Stylish Pants That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon
Amazon Weekly 30 Deal Roundup Summer Savings Tout
The 30 Best Finds From Amazon’s Summer Savings Event, Up to 52% Off
Amazon Prime Day Maxi Dresses Under $50 Tout
Don’t Wait for Prime Day! These Stylish Maxi Dresses Are Already on Sale—Up to 71% Off
Soda Sandal Sale Tout
From Concerts to Errands, Amazon Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Sandals Deliver 'Remarkable Comfort'
Amazon Prime Day Casual Wedding Guest Dresses Under $75 Roundup Tout
These Are the Casual Wedding Guest Dresses You Can Actually Wear Beyond the Ceremony—All on Sale
Trending May Products Tout
15 Trending Finds That Are Sure to be Your New Favorite Summer Essentials—Starting at $10
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Tout
You Have a Few More Days to Score Style, Beauty, and Home Deals Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
Shopper-Favorite Fashion Deals Tout
The Best Customer-Favorite Fashion Deals Are Buried in This Amazon Section With Sales Up to 72% Off
Amazon Prime Day Wireless Bra Tout
The Soft and Comfortable Wireless Bra That Feels ‘Better Than Wearing Pajamas’ Is 63% Off Ahead of Prime Day
One pair of the best slip-on sneakers on a blue background.
The 12 Best Slip-On Sneakers of 2023
Best Sandals
The 14 Best Sandals of 2023 for Every Style