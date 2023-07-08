12 Customer Most-Loved Totes and Handbags from Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and More Up to 52% Off at Amazon

Vacations, weddings, and outdoor concerts await this summer! If your wardrobe is in need of some new accessories to pair with your warm weather-inspired outfits, get ready to treat yourself. Because we’ve gathered a list of discounted totes and handbags with thousands of five-star ratings for you to choose from. The best part? They’re up to 52 percent off. 

Amazon Fashion’s Customer Most-Loved section features thousands of well-liked picks on sale, including several popular beach totes, designer handbags, and crossbody purses from brands like Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Fossil, Vera Bradley, and more. The discounted finds start at just $17 before Amazon Prime Day begins. 

Customer Most-Loved Handbag Early Prime Day Deals

Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag

Amazon PD Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag

Amazon

Fashionable and functional, this Kate Spade Convertible Crossbody Handbag is an easy accessory to tie into any outfit. Whether you’re running errands or off to dinner with friends, this leather crossbody can instantly elevate any outfit. It features one long strap that you can wear over your shoulder as well as one smaller chain to carry on your arm. Plus, it’s available in 21 different colors so you can find your perfect match to wear this summer. Grab it and see for yourself why shoppers say it’s “very versatile” and “goes with many outfits.”

Vintga Bamboo Straw Bag

Amazon PD Vintga Bamboo Bags

Amazon

The beach is calling! And so is this Bamboo Straw Bag that’s on sale for $28. Made with pure bamboo, the durable bag is perfect for sunny occasions and tropical vacations. One shopper wrote, “This is a must-buy for the summer! It goes great with summer dresses.” It has plenty of room to store all of your daily essentials, like a wallet, sunscreen, sunglasses, or make-up. The stylish bag comes in a small and large size and can be dressed up even more with a fun bandana tied around the handle.

Vera Bradley Cotton Crossbody Purse

Amazon PD Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Little Hipster Crossbody Purse

Amazon

Say hello to your new go-to accessory, aka the Vera Bradley Crossbody Purse that’s currently up to 50 percent off. The popular bag has more than 2,500 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying it’s “very spacious for everyday wear” and “holds all necessary items perfectly.” The compact design feels lightweight across your shoulder, and its cotton material is soft to the touch. It’s versatile enough to wear to work, when traveling, or just around town. It comes in over 25 bright and bold patterns so you can add a fashionable flare to your outfit.

More stylish summer finds await! Keep scrolling to see other Customer Most-Loved totes and handbags that are on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Crossbody

Amazon PD Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large East/West Crossbody

Amazon

Isabelle Mutli Pocket Crossbody Bag

Amazon PD Isabelle Functional Multi Pocket Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Ayliss Straw Woven Tote

Amazon PD Ayliss Women Straw Woven Tote

Amazon

Jw Pei Eva Shoulder Bag

Amazon PD JW PEI Women's Eva Shoulder Handbag

Amazon

Fossil Rachel Satchel Purse

Amazon PD Fossil Women's Rachel Satchel Purse Handbag

Amazon

Vorspack Clear Purse

Amazon PD Vorspack Clear Purse

Amazon

Westbronco Leather Tote Shoulder Bag

Amazon PD WESTBRONCO Purses For Women

Amazon

Aldo Greenwald Crossbody Bag

Amazon PD ALDO Women's Greenwald Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Bostanten Leather Handbag

Amazon PD BOSTANTEN Women Leather Handbags

Amazon
