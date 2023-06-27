Style The Only Early Prime Day Beauty Deals Worth Shopping—and Everything’s Under $25 Including brands like Eva NYC, L'Oréal, Roc, Nyx Cosmetics, Conair, and Juno & Co. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 09:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Consider this your official warmup to Amazon's upcoming Prime Day, which officially kicks off on July 11. Just because the big sale is a few weeks away doesn't mean you can find some stellar deals right now—especially in the beauty department. Amazon is bursting with a wide variety of summer-ready products up to 50 percent off, and we've rounded up a curated selection of beauty deals too good to pass up, from viral serums to travel-friendly hair tools. Take a look at our full list of 35 can't-miss beauty deals that will complete your beauty shelf this season—and they're under $25. Don't forget to check out Amazon's Prime Day sales page for a complete list of bargains in every category. The Best Early Prime Day Makeup Deals Amazon You'll want to bookmark these exclusive discounts for your beauty bag. Fake a post-vacation glow with the True Match Lumi Glotion—one of my personal favorites for those days when my dull skin needs a quick pick-me-up. Speaking of complexion enhancers, you can score the iconic, full-coverage Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser for just $9. Even with its light coverage, the Missha M Magic Cushion Compact is a solid skin perfecter, and it boasts SPF 50. Bring your look to life with the no-budge Maybelline Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor, which comes in 20 colors. L'Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, $13 (was $16) L'Oréal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum Foundation, $15 (was $20) Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer, From $13 (was $17) L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara, $8 (was $13) Missha M Magic Cushion Compact, $12 (was $19) Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer, $9 (was $11) Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor, $10 (was $13) Maybelline Lifter Gloss Lip Gloss, $7 (was $10) Nyx Cosmetics Epic Ink Liner, $8 (was $10) Nyx Cosmetics Micro Brow Pencil, $10 (was $11) The Best Early Prime Day Skincare Deals Amazon When it comes to properly melting the day off, I depend on my Clean 10 Cleansing Balm from Juno & Co, and you guessed it, this magic dissolving balm is only made with 10 ingredients that never irritate my sensitive skin. The classic Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water is also marvelous at swiftly breaking down SPF on those lazy evenings when I don't feel like fully cleansing. Kick off your PM skincare routine with Cosrx's rejuvenating Snail Mucin Repairing Essence, which is now an impressive 52 percent off. As an easy-to-travel skincare option, Roc's Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum comes in individual capsules. They fit flawlessly in a pill box, so I don't have to lug around the entire jar. CeraVe Retinol Serum, $16 (was $22) Cetaphil Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum, $11 (was $18) Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water, $9 (was $12) Juno & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm, $15 (was $20) Cosrx Full Fit Propolis Light Cream, $23 (was $32) Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, $11 (was $25) Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil, $21 (was $24) Roc Multi Correxion Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer, $18 (was $30) Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, $29 (was $50) Roc Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum, $20 (was $33) The Best Early Prime Day Hair Care Deals Amazon Neutrogena's Exfoliating Healthy Scalp Clarify & Shine Shampoo, which is now $10, is one of the only formulas that help me extend my wash days throughout the week. It eliminates scalp oil without drying out my tresses. Eva NYC's Freshen Up Invisible Dry Shampoo is also effective at keeping your hair feeling fresh, even if you're on day three of your no-wash journey—and it's currently $10 off. For a hardworking, repairing duo, snap up Biosilk's shampoo and conditioner set while it's still down to $19. Plus, you can keep your frizz and flyaways in check thanks to Funan's Hair Finishing Stick, which comes in a set of two for $6. Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Leave-In Conditioner, $10 (was $13) Chi 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray, $12 (was $17) Neutrogena Exfoliating Healthy Scalp Clarify & Shine Shampoo, $10 (was $14) Cliganic Organic Argan Oil, $10 (was $13) Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Spray Leave-In Hair Conditioner, $17 (was $28) Biosilk Silk Therapy Duo Set Shampoo and Conditioner, $19 (was $29) Funan Hair Finishing Stick, $6 (was $10) Eva NYC Freshen Up Invisible Dry Shampoo, $13 (was $23) The Best Early Prime Day Beauty Tool Deals Amazon I've never met a Tangle Teezer I didn't absolutely love; they make detangling a breeze, whether my hair's wet or dry, and the flexible teeth are incredibly gentle on my tender scalp—and right now, they're 44 percent off. Amazon also has a ton of affordable hot tools on sale, like this Remington keratin-infused flat iron that's just $30, and this ultra-portable ceramic hair dryer from Conair, that's now just $20. Zaxop's Resistant Silicone Mat Pouches are another travel essential. You can stick your curling and flat irons inside for easy transport and use the mats to protect bathroom countertops, vanities, and rugs from hot tools. Seraphic Skincare Korean Exfoliating Mitts, $10 (was $14) Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush, $7 (was $11) Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer, $20 (was $35) Remington Shine Therapy Argan Oil & Keratin Infused Hair Straightener, $30 (was $40) Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangling Brush, $16 (was $29) Conair Double Ceramic Curling Iron, $20 (was $30) Zaxop Resistant Silicone Mat Pouch, $6 (was $10) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I Only Want These Cooling, Real Simple-Tested Bamboo Sheets on My Bed From Now on Amazon Is Dropping Early Prime Day Deals Ahead of the Big Day, and These 70 Are the Best—Up to 71% Off These Best-Selling Turkish Bath Towels Are Secretly on Double Discount for $36 Ahead of Amazon Prime Day