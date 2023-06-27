The Only Early Prime Day Beauty Deals Worth Shopping—and Everything’s Under $25

Including brands like Eva NYC, L'Oréal, Roc, Nyx Cosmetics, Conair, and Juno & Co.

Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.

Published on June 27, 2023

Deal Roundup: beauty deals under $25 Tout
Consider this your official warmup to Amazon's upcoming Prime Day, which officially kicks off on July 11. Just because the big sale is a few weeks away doesn't mean you can find some stellar deals right now—especially in the beauty department. Amazon is bursting with a wide variety of summer-ready products up to 50 percent off, and we've rounded up a curated selection of beauty deals too good to pass up, from viral serums to travel-friendly hair tools.

Take a look at our full list of 35 can't-miss beauty deals that will complete your beauty shelf this season—and they're under $25. Don't forget to check out Amazon's Prime Day sales page for a complete list of bargains in every category.

The Best Early Prime Day Makeup Deals

L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Lotion

Amazon

You'll want to bookmark these exclusive discounts for your beauty bag. Fake a post-vacation glow with the True Match Lumi Glotion—one of my personal favorites for those days when my dull skin needs a quick pick-me-up. Speaking of complexion enhancers, you can score the iconic, full-coverage Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser for just $9. Even with its light coverage, the Missha M Magic Cushion Compact is a solid skin perfecter, and it boasts SPF 50. Bring your look to life with the no-budge Maybelline Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor, which comes in 20 colors.

The Best Early Prime Day Skincare Deals

Amazon L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Hydrating Eye Serum

Amazon

When it comes to properly melting the day off, I depend on my Clean 10 Cleansing Balm from Juno & Co, and you guessed it, this magic dissolving balm is only made with 10 ingredients that never irritate my sensitive skin. The classic Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water is also marvelous at swiftly breaking down SPF on those lazy evenings when I don't feel like fully cleansing. Kick off your PM skincare routine with Cosrx's rejuvenating Snail Mucin Repairing Essence, which is now an impressive 52 percent off. As an easy-to-travel skincare option, Roc's Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum comes in individual capsules. They fit flawlessly in a pill box, so I don't have to lug around the entire jar.

The Best Early Prime Day Hair Care Deals

Amazon PD Eva NYC Freshen Up Invisible Dry Shampoo

Amazon

Neutrogena's Exfoliating Healthy Scalp Clarify & Shine Shampoo, which is now $10, is one of the only formulas that help me extend my wash days throughout the week. It eliminates scalp oil without drying out my tresses. Eva NYC's Freshen Up Invisible Dry Shampoo is also effective at keeping your hair feeling fresh, even if you're on day three of your no-wash journey—and it's currently $10 off. For a hardworking, repairing duo, snap up Biosilk's shampoo and conditioner set while it's still down to $19. Plus, you can keep your frizz and flyaways in check thanks to Funan's Hair Finishing Stick, which comes in a set of two for $6.

The Best Early Prime Day Beauty Tool Deals

Amazon PD Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangling Brush

Amazon

I've never met a Tangle Teezer I didn't absolutely love; they make detangling a breeze, whether my hair's wet or dry, and the flexible teeth are incredibly gentle on my tender scalp—and right now, they're 44 percent off. Amazon also has a ton of affordable hot tools on sale, like this Remington keratin-infused flat iron that's just $30, and this ultra-portable ceramic hair dryer from Conair, that's now just $20. Zaxop's Resistant Silicone Mat Pouches are another travel essential. You can stick your curling and flat irons inside for easy transport and use the mats to protect bathroom countertops, vanities, and rugs from hot tools.

