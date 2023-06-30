You Won't Want To Miss These Early Prime Day Deals on Popular Vacuums From Shark, Dyson, and More, Up to 54% Off

As one of the biggest shopping days of the year inches closer, Amazon is releasing tons of early deals to celebrate. Prime Day-worthy discounts already span across dozens of categories, with many of the most exciting ones to be found within cleaning tools and appliances. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new vacuum, look no further because these deals start at just $30.

Get ready to be excited about cleaning for once, because Amazon Home is brimming with marked down vacuums up to 54 percent off. There are a variety of different types of floor cleaners available, including robot, cordless, portable, and canister vacuums from a number of popular brands like Shark, Dyson, Bissell, Eufy, iRobot, and more. You’ll want to hurry and grab these discounts, because there’s no telling how long they will last.

Vacuum Cleaner Early Prime Day Deals at Amazon

The number one best-selling Shark vacuum with more than 18,500 five-star ratings that shoppers call a “real time saver” is currently 50 percent off. Designed to vacuum your entire home for you, the Shark IQ Robot can clean completely on its own for an entire month thanks to its smart technology and self- emptying feature. It eliminates dirt, hair, and debris from a variety of surfaces including hard floors and carpets. Plus, you can schedule cleaning times and certain areas to cover with the Shark app or any Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant device.

To buy: $300 (was $600); amazon.com.

Messes pile up well beyond your floors, that’s why it’s important to have a portable vacuum on hand, like this Black + Decker Dustbuster. The popular vacuum is cordless and lightweight so you can easily use it around the house on furniture and stairs, as well as in your car or outside. It can suck up any small spill, spot, or stain quickly with its powerful suction capabilities. And its compact design makes it easy to store and keep in your laundry room, entryway closet, or pantry. Plus, it comes with a wall mount that also doubles as a charger so you can have it fully charged for your next use.

To buy: $30 (was $44); amazon.com.

If you’ve been looking to splurge on the latest Dyson vacuum cleaner, now is the time, as the Outsize+ Cordless vacuum is on sale for nearly $300 off. The rare deal features the brand’s newest smart vacuum, which can run for longer, pick up more dirt, and hold more debris in its larger dust-bin compared to other models. The vacuum even has a laser to help reveal hidden debris, and it can automatically change power levels depending on the type of surface it’s cleaning. It’s no wonder shoppers say “this vacuum is magical” and a “game changer for cleaning my floors.”

To buy: $679 (was $950); amazon.com.

Continue scrolling for even more popular vacuums on sale ahead of Prime Day, or head on over to Amazon to browse the full assortment of discounts.

To buy: $60 (was $80); amazon.com.

To buy: $130 (was $280); amazon.com.

To buy: $164 with coupon (was $206); amazon.com.

To buy: $195 with coupon (was $250); amazon.com.

To buy: $150 (was $190); amazon.com.

To buy: $190 (was $250); amazon.com.

To buy: $220 (was $300); amazon.com.

To buy: $169 (was $250); amazon.com.

To buy: $280 with coupon (was $500); amazon.com.

