You Won't Want To Miss These Early Prime Day Deals on Popular Vacuums From Shark, Dyson, and More, Up to 54% Off

Discover sales on robot, cordless, handheld, and canister vacuums.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Vacuum Deal Roundup PD Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

As one of the biggest shopping days of the year inches closer, Amazon is releasing tons of early deals to celebrate. Prime Day-worthy discounts already span across dozens of categories, with many of the most exciting ones to be found within cleaning tools and appliances. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new vacuum, look no further because these deals start at just $30. 

Get ready to be excited about cleaning for once, because Amazon Home is brimming with marked down vacuums up to 54 percent off. There are a variety of different types of floor cleaners available, including robot, cordless, portable, and canister vacuums from a number of popular brands like Shark, Dyson, Bissell, Eufy, iRobot, and more. You’ll want to hurry and grab these discounts, because there’s no telling how long they will last. 

Vacuum Cleaner Early Prime Day Deals at Amazon

The number one best-selling Shark vacuum with more than 18,500 five-star ratings that shoppers call a “real time saver” is currently 50 percent off. Designed to vacuum your entire home for you, the Shark IQ Robot can clean completely on its own for an entire month thanks to its smart technology and self- emptying feature. It eliminates dirt, hair, and debris from a variety of surfaces including hard floors and carpets. Plus, you can schedule cleaning times and certain areas to cover with the Shark app or any Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant device. 

Amazon Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL, Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation

Amazon

To buy: $300 (was $600); amazon.com.

Messes pile up well beyond your floors, that’s why it’s important to have a portable vacuum on hand, like this Black + Decker Dustbuster. The popular vacuum is cordless and lightweight so you can easily use it around the house on furniture and stairs, as well as in your car or outside. It can suck up any small spill, spot, or stain quickly with its powerful suction capabilities. And its compact design makes it easy to store and keep in your laundry room, entryway closet, or pantry. Plus, it comes with a wall mount that also doubles as a charger so you can have it fully charged for your next use. 

Amazon beyond by BLACK+DECKER dustbusterÂ® - Handheld - Cordless Mini Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $44); amazon.com.

If you’ve been looking to splurge on the latest Dyson vacuum cleaner, now is the time, as the Outsize+ Cordless vacuum is on sale for nearly $300 off. The rare deal features the brand’s newest smart vacuum, which can run for longer, pick up more dirt, and hold more debris in its larger dust-bin compared to other models. The vacuum even has a laser to help reveal hidden debris, and it can automatically change power levels depending on the type of surface it’s cleaning. It’s no wonder shoppers say “this vacuum is magical” and a “game changer for cleaning my floors.”

Amazon Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $679 (was $950); amazon.com.

Continue scrolling for even more popular vacuums on sale ahead of Prime Day, or head on over to Amazon to browse the full assortment of discounts. 

Amazon Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $60 (was $80); amazon.com.

Amazon eufy by Anker, RoboVac G20 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $130 (was $280); amazon.com.

Amazon Eureka Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, High Efficiency Powerful Motor LED Headlights, Convenient Stick and Handheld Vac

Amazon

To buy: $164 with coupon (was $206); amazon.com.

Amazon Kenmore 81214 200 Series Bagged Canister Vacuum Cleaning Tools

Amazon

To buy: $195 with coupon (was $250); amazon.com.

Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel XL Pet Vacuum Cleaner with HEPA Media Filtration

 Amazon

To buy: $150 (was $190); amazon.com.

Amazon iRobot Roomba 621 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

To buy:  $190 (was $250); amazon.com.

BISSELL SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum, 28179,

Amazon

To buy: $220 (was $300); amazon.com.

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $169 (was $250); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Yeedi vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop - Self Emptying

Amazon

To buy: $280 with coupon (was $500); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

July 4th Midi Dresses Under $50 Tout
Summer Midi Dresses Are Up to 61% Off During Amazon’s Fourth of July Sale—but Only for a Limited Time
Best Deals Happening This July 4th Roundup Tout
The 80 Best Fourth of July Weekend Deals Happening on Amazon—Up to 80% Off
Saie concealer
I Tried the Concealer Shoppers Call Their 'New Summer Staple'—and It Blew Past My Expectations
Related Articles
Best Early Deals Overall Roundup PD Tout
Amazon Is Dropping Early Prime Day Deals Ahead of the Big Day, and These 70 Are the Best—Up to 71% Off
Eufy Robot Vacuum One-Off PD Tout
This ‘Smart’ and ‘Efficient’ Robot Vacuum Cleaner Shoppers Swear by Is Currently on Double Discount at Amazon
Best Deals Happening This July 4th Roundup Tout
The 80 Best Fourth of July Weekend Deals Happening on Amazon—Up to 80% Off
The 50 Best Deals This June at Amazon Tout
These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer
Target's Best Early July 4th Deals Tout
Target’s Fourth of July Sale Is Overflowing With Furniture, Kitchen, and Fashion Deals Up to 69% Off
Amazon Prime Day Announcement/Roundup Tout
Amazon Just Released the Official Dates for Prime Day 2023, and These Are the Need-to-Know Details
Dyson Vacuums
The 7 Best Dyson Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Prime Day Cleaning Gadget One-Off PD
Shoppers Say Their Floors Are ‘Sparkling Clean’ Thanks to This 2-in-1 Shark Cleaner That’s on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Dyson Store Launch Tout
You Can Officially Buy All Your Favorite Dyson Products at This Amazon Storefront, With Finds Over $100 Off
BLACK+DECKER Floor Sweeper Tout
Shoppers Swear This Cordless Black + Decker Floor Sweeper Is a ‘Great Timesaver,’ and It’s on Sale for $34
APD Outdoor Lounge Chairs Tout
Kick Back and Relax This Summer With These Outdoor Lounge Chairs on Sale at Amazon Up to 52% Off
Bath Towel One-Off PD Tout
These Best-Selling Turkish Bath Towels Are Secretly on Double Discount for $36 Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Space-Saving Furniture Roundup Tout
The Clever Space-Saving Furniture Deals Happening Weeks Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 72% Off
Tma Cordless Vacuum Tout
Whoa! This $370 Stick Vacuum That ‘Literally Runs Forever’ Is Just $66 at Amazon Today
Bissell Symphony Pet Vacuum and Steam Mop One-Off Tout
The Bissell Steam Mop That Doubles as a Vacuum Massively ‘Cuts Down on Cleaning Time’—and It’s on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Down to Earth Decor Roundup Tout
This Amazon Home Decor Hub Is Filled With Calming and Cozy Discounted Finds Up to 47% Off Ahead of Prime Day