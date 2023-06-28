Style Clothing Sweaters and Tops Blouses Here Are the Most Fashionable Summer Blouses and Tops on Sale at Amazon Right Now—Up to 50% Off These sales are happening before Prime Day even starts. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 28, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Believe it: Stylish and comfortable tops perfect for summer are all on sale at Amazon right now—but only for a limited time. These picks will keep you feeling cool and collected while heading to the office, going out to brunch, or running out for errands. The best part? They’re all extremely discounted before Amazon Prime Day even kicks off. Although Prime Day 2023 is happening on July 11 and 12, there’s no reason why you should wait on great fashion deals. Within Amazon’s massive Fashion page, you’ll find sales on some of the cutest clothing. The only problem is combing through each page for the best of the best. And if you don’t have the time, don’t worry! We did the hard work to find elevated blouse deals hiding within the section with discounts up to 50 percent off. Early Prime Day Summer Blouse and Top Deals Dokotoo Casual Floral V-Neck Blouse, $22 (was $32) Blencot Loose Summer Tank Top, $23 (was $33) QegarTop Batwing Sleeve Front Knot Top, $24 (was $29) Dokotoo Ruffle Sleeve V-Neck Blouse, $23 with coupon (was $27) SimpleFun Floral V-Neck Summer Blouse, $24 (was $33) CiCiBird Peplum Chiffon Summer Blouse, $27 (was $50) Dokotoo Lace Crochet Tunic Top, $21 with coupon (was $29) Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top, $23 (was $29) Blooming Jelly Puff-Sleeve Chiffon Short Sleeve Blouse, $29 (was $39) Astylish Lightweight Button Down Top, $30 (was $35) The Soft and Comfortable Wireless Bra That Feels ‘Better Than Wearing Pajamas’ Is 63% Off Ahead of Prime Day You’ll want to wear this popular floral top on repeat all summer long. Made with lightweight polyester, this blouse naturally wicks away moisture, so you won’t feel like you’re swimming in sweat. It has a conservative V-neckline and a relaxed fit, allowing breeze to blow through. Plus, the top has cute details like flowy short sleeves and drawstring ties. Amazon To buy: $22 (was $32); amazon.com. Want a top that can be dressed up and down? You’ve got to check out this classic tank top that can be worn as is to a picnic or with a blazer to work. It has adjustable spaghetti straps and functional tortoise shell buttons, making it easy to unfasten and tuck into your jeans. The fun top comes in 19 solid colors, including neutrals like apricot, white, and black, as well as bright options like teal, yellow, and this orange option. Amazon To buy: $23 (was $33); amazon.com. For something with an upscale look, go with this classy tunic top ideal for client meetings or after-work drinks. The loose top has somewhat of a cowl neck look that gives off an elegant appearance. Plus, the chiffon-style top has a silky texture that oozes luxury… but it’s on sale for only $29. Amazon To buy: $29 (was $40); amazon.com. Want to see what other summer blouses are on sale right now? Browse through the rest of these early Prime Day top deals below. Amazon To buy: $24 (was $29); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $23 with coupon (was $27); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $24 (was $33); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $27 (was 50); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $21 with coupon (was $29); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $23 (was $29); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $29 (was $39); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $30 (was $35); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $20 (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $23 (was $39); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products End Frizzy Hair This Summer With These Styling Tools That Can Instantly Smooth and Volumize, Starting at $12 I'm Obsessed With These Beautiful Arch Support Sandals—and You Can Score Up to 35% Off With Our Exclusive Code TikTok Can’t Get Enough of This Creamy, Radiant Liquid Blush From Amazon—and It’s 58% Off