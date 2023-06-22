Home Decorating The Clever Space-Saving Furniture Deals Happening Weeks Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 72% Off Find picks with hidden storage, foldable features, smart designs, and more starting at $40. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 22, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Furnishing a small home can bring some space-saving challenges, but shopping smarter, not harder is the way to go. Hint: Shop pieces that have hidden storage, compact frames, and dual-purpose designs. Sure, it’s easier said than done—unless you have an interior designer or this bonafide list of top-tier picks. Oh, and they’re all on sale weeks before Amazon Prime Day 2023. Regardless of the area you’re working on, you’ll be pleased to know Amazon has furniture fit for it all. There are customizable dressers for the bedroom, hall coat trees for the entryway, drop leaf tables for the dining room, and clever lift top coffee tables for the living space. These picks are all hidden in this Home Furniture section—up to 72 percent off. The Comfy, Space-Saving Outdoor Furniture You Need This Summer on Amazon, Starting at $81 In addition to these steep furniture discounts, Amazon is already dropping early Prime Day deals on everything before the big event on July 11 and 12. That includes fashion, electronics, and more. And while you don’t technically have to be a Prime member, signing up will grant you access to additional sales, plus that coveted free two-day shipping. Early Prime Day Space-Saving Furniture Deals Lue Bona Velvet Storage Ottoman, $43 (was $70) Azl1 Life Concept Five-Drawer Dresser, $43 (was $74) Hombazaar Five-Tier Industrial Corner Bookshelf, $100 with coupon (was $150) Ashley Furniture Skempton Counter Height Dining Table Set, $325 (was $500) Homekoko Hall Coat Tree Rack, $60 (was $84) Rivet Modern Loveseat Sofa, $682 (was $822) East West Furniture Wood Drop Leaf Dining Table, $146 (was $228) Crosley Furniture Seaside Hall Tree Cabinet, $295 (was $619) Walker Edison Glenwood Farmhouse Fireplace TV Stand, $360 (was $529) Winsome Suzanne Three-Piece Kitchen Set, $178 (was $275) Raise your hand if you drop everything at the front door as soon as you get home. It happens! But now you can still offload without making a mess in the entryway thanks to this farmhouse-style hall tree. It has hooks to hang raincoats, jackets, and hats. There’s also a space to store shoes and knickknacks under the fully-functioning bench, which is ideal for taking off said shoes or stowing your purse. By the way, the best-seller is on sale for its lowest price in a month. Amazon To buy: $60 (was $84); amazon.com. For even more storage, go with this Rivet loveseat sofa that has storage space under the seat. This way, you can store throw pillows, blankets, and even your kids’ toys at a moment’s notice, aka when guests come over. On top of its nifty design, the couch has soft upholstery and is easy to clean due to its moisture-wicking abilities. As for comfort? Its deep seat and pillowy cushions will make it very hard for you to do anything but relax. Amazon To buy: $682 (was $822); amazon.com. Another great furniture piece is the drop leaf table. It’s a studio-owner’s best friend because the sides can fold down, giving you more clearance to walk around it when not in use. This round wooden dining table embodies that, which is why shoppers love the foldable side panels and large eating space (when extended out). The dining table is available in 28 colors, however, go with the white for a beachy summer look. Amazon To buy: $146 (was $228); amazon.com. Similar to the Amazon couch, this coffee table also has a hidden storage compartment under the hood, so to speak. The lift-top table looks like a regular living room table, but you can extend the surface up and out to store electronics and cables within. While lifted, you can also use the table as a desk. It’s the dual-purpose feature you didn’t know you needed. Score it in five colors, including this rustic wooden option while it’s on sale and has a hidden coupon. Amazon To buy: $80 with coupon (was $130); amazon.com. And for those unmanageable corners that are hopeless to decorate, you’ve got to check out this industrial-style bookshelf. It has a corner design that slips right into nooks to fully utilize your floor’s footprint while giving your oddly shaped spaces some life. This pick has five wooden shelves to hold notes, pictures, and flowers, and has a metal frame for a cool look. The bookshelf is currently on sale for just $100 ahead of Prime Day. Amazon To buy: $100 with coupon (was $150); amazon.com. Of course, these are just a few of the many early Prime Day deals going on at Amazon right now. Take a peek at the rest below while they’re marked down at their current steep price. Amazon To buy: $43 (was $70); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $43 (was $74); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $325 (was $500); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $295 (was $619); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $360 (was $529); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $178 (was $275); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $52 (was $70); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $104 (was $237); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $57 (was $200); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $320 (was $428); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $199 (was $280); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $72 with coupon (was $90); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $90 (was $110); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $65 (was $110); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $72 with coupon (was $110); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com.