The Clever Space-Saving Furniture Deals Happening Weeks Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 72% Off

Find picks with hidden storage, foldable features, smart designs, and more starting at $40.

Published on June 22, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Furnishing a small home can bring some space-saving challenges, but shopping smarter, not harder is the way to go. Hint: Shop pieces that have hidden storage, compact frames, and dual-purpose designs. Sure, it’s easier said than done—unless you have an interior designer or this bonafide list of top-tier picks. Oh, and they’re all on sale weeks before Amazon Prime Day 2023

Regardless of the area you’re working on, you’ll be pleased to know Amazon has furniture fit for it all. There are customizable dressers for the bedroom, hall coat trees for the entryway, drop leaf tables for the dining room, and clever lift top coffee tables for the living space. These picks are all hidden in this Home Furniture section—up to 72 percent off. 

In addition to these steep furniture discounts, Amazon is already dropping early Prime Day deals on everything before the big event on July 11 and 12. That includes fashion, electronics, and more. And while you don’t technically have to be a Prime member, signing up will grant you access to additional sales, plus that coveted free two-day shipping. 

Early Prime Day Space-Saving Furniture Deals

Raise your hand if you drop everything at the front door as soon as you get home. It happens! But now you can still offload without making a mess in the entryway thanks to this farmhouse-style hall tree. It has hooks to hang raincoats, jackets, and hats. There’s also a space to store shoes and knickknacks under the fully-functioning bench, which is ideal for taking off said shoes or stowing your purse. By the way, the best-seller is on sale for its lowest price in a month.  

Amazon Prime Day HOMEKOKO Coat Rack Shoe Bench

Amazon

To buy: $60 (was $84); amazon.com.

For even more storage, go with this Rivet loveseat sofa that has storage space under the seat. This way, you can store throw pillows, blankets, and even your kids’ toys at a moment’s notice, aka when guests come over. On top of its nifty design, the couch has soft upholstery and is easy to clean due to its moisture-wicking abilities. As for comfort? Its deep seat and pillowy cushions will make it very hard for you to do anything but relax. 

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Brand Rivet Modern Loveseat Sofa with Underseat Storage

Amazon

To buy: $682 (was $822); amazon.com.

Another great furniture piece is the drop leaf table. It’s a studio-owner’s best friend because the sides can fold down, giving you more clearance to walk around it when not in use. This round wooden dining table embodies that, which is why shoppers love the foldable side panels and large eating space (when extended out). The dining table is available in 28 colors, however, go with the white for a beachy summer look. 

Amazon Prime Day East West Furniture Wood Dining DLT-WHI-TP Modern Kitchen Table

Amazon

To buy: $146 (was $228); amazon.com.

Similar to the Amazon couch, this coffee table also has a hidden storage compartment under the hood, so to speak. The lift-top table looks like a regular living room table, but you can extend the surface up and out to store electronics and cables within. While lifted, you can also use the table as a desk. It’s the dual-purpose feature you didn’t know you needed. Score it in five colors, including this rustic wooden option while it’s on sale and has a hidden coupon.  

Amazon Prime Day WLIVE Wood Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Compartment

Amazon

To buy: $80 with coupon (was $130); amazon.com.

And for those unmanageable corners that are hopeless to decorate, you’ve got to check out this industrial-style bookshelf. It has a corner design that slips right into nooks to fully utilize your floor’s footprint while giving your oddly shaped spaces some life. This pick has five wooden shelves to hold notes, pictures, and flowers, and has a metal frame for a cool look. The bookshelf is currently on sale for just $100 ahead of Prime Day. 

Amazon Prime Day HOMBAZAAR 5-Tier Industrial Corner Bookshelf

Amazon

To buy: $100 with coupon (was $150); amazon.com.

Of course, these are just a few of the many early Prime Day deals going on at Amazon right now. Take a peek at the rest below while they’re marked down at their current steep price. 

Amazon Prime Day Velvet Storage Ottoman Foot Rest

Amazon

To buy: $43 (was $70); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day AZL1 Life Concept Extra Wide Dresser Storage Tower

Amazon

To buy: $43 (was $74); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Signature Design by Ashley Skempton 3 Piece Counter Height Dining Set

Amazon

To buy: $325 (was $500); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Crosley Furniture Seaside Hall Tree, Entryway Bench with Coat Rack

Amazon

To buy: $295 (was $619); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Walker Edison Glenwood Rustic Farmhouse Glass Door Highboy Fireplace TV Stand

Amazon

To buy: $360 (was $529); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Winsome Suzanne 3-PC Set Space Saver Kitchen

Amazon

To buy: $178 (was $275); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Pipishell Bamboo Stackable End Tables

Amazon

To buy: $52 (was $70); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Armen Living Summer Chair in Charcoal Fabric

Amazon

To buy: $104 (was $237); amazon.com.

Stylish Space-Saving Furniture Pieces

Amazon

To buy: $57 (was $200); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day mopio Chloe Futon Sofa Bed

Amazon

To buy: $320 (was $428); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day YITAHOME Queen Size Bed Frame

Amazon

To buy: $199 (was $280); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day aboxoo Coffee Table Nesting White Set of 2

Amazon

To buy: $72 with coupon (was $90); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day CubiCubi 40 Inch Small L Shaped Computer Desk

Amazon

To buy: $90 (was $110); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day ChooChoo White End Table

Amazon


To buy: $65 (was $110); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day ELUCHANG Mid-Century Modern Chair

Amazon

To buy: $72 with coupon (was $110); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day TOOLF End Table, Metal Nightstand

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com.

